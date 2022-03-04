Events and listings: Food deals, STPI film screenings, Lasalle's lunch-time concerts

SINGAPORE - Grab food deals for International Women's Day, catch a film at STPI, or check out Lasalle College of the Arts' lunch-time concert series.
Food & drink
Osia Steak and Seafood Grill
Celebrity chef Scott Webster and Australian wine brand Penfolds have teamed up for exclusive menus and wine pairings. This limited-time event will feature a four-course Iconic Tasting Menu ($158++ a person) for lunch and dinner, and a private dining seven-course Chef's Table Tasting Menu ($488++ a person) for dinner. The menus can be paired with Penfolds wines at $88++ or $188++ a person respectively.
Where: Osia Steak and Seafood Grill, Resorts World Sentosa, Festive Walk 02-140 & 141, 26 Sentosa Gateway
MRT: HarbourFront
When: March 11 to 15, 11.30am to 10pm
Info: Osia Steak and Seafood Grill's website
Baker X
A string of home-based bakers have been in residence at Baker X since it opened last year. Now, home outfit Ree and Mummy is offering their bakes at the baking studio and cafe. They include Pineapple Cheesecake (from $6.50), signature Toffees (from $17) and The Breakthrough Box (from $38), where one has to use a wooden mallet to smash through a toffee, nuts and chocolate bark.
Where: Baker X, Orchard Central 04-29, 181 Orchard Road
MRT: Somerset
When: Till March 6, 11am to 10pm
Info: Baker X's website
Capella x Meta Pop Up Dining Experience
Capella teams up with chef Sun Kim from one Michelin-starred Meta Restaurant for an exclusive dining experience at Chef's Table. The nine-course menu is inspired by the chef's Korean heritage, travels and culinary experiences.
Where: Capella Singapore, 1 The Knolls, Sentosa
MRT: HarbourFront
When: March 6 to 8, 6.30pm
Price: $248++ a person
Info: Capella Singapore's website
Smoke & Mirrors
To celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, the bar at National Gallery Singapore is shining the spotlight on their front-of-house employee, Kathleen Galicia. She has created the Forget-me-not cocktail ($18+), featuring gin, elderflower, lavender bitters, wolfberry and Ancho Reyes. Free-flow Besserat de Bellefon Champagne is also available from 7.30 to 9.30pm at $88+, with a complimentary glass of Forget-me-not.
Where: Smoke & Mirrors, 06-01 National Gallery, 1 St. Andrew's Road
MRT: City Hall
When: March 8, 4 to 10.30pm
Info: Smoke & Mirrors's website
Ichigo Ichie
In honour of International Women's Day, the Japanese restaurant is showcasing the food and art by six Japanese female trailblazers. Chef Akane Eno will transform quality vegetables and seafood into exquisite kappo dishes (from $138++ a person), while fine Japanese pottery and lacquerware (from $79+) crafted by artisans are displayed at the restaurant's gallery space.
Where: Ichigo Ichie, Intercontinental Robertson Quay 02-07A, 1 Nanson Road
MRT: Fort Canning
When: March 8 to 12, 12.30 to 10.30pm
Info: Ichigo Ichie's website
Zafferano
Zafferano toasts to International Women's Day with a Bellini cocktail promotion. Priced at $50++ for two glasses, the cocktails will be finished tableside with a pour of Duval-Leroy Brut Reserve NV, the signature champagne of a sixth-generation family-owned champagne house.
Where: Zafferano, Ocean Financial Centre Level 43, 10 Collyer Quay
MRT: Raffles Place
When: March 7 and 8. Lunch: noon to 3pm; Dinner: 6 to 10.30pm
Info: Zafferano's website
Capella
The hotel at Sentosa has launched the International Women's Day Afternoon Tea Set. Created by four of their female chefs, the treats are inspired by their aspirations as young and budding chefs. Also available for takeaway.
Where: Capella Singapore, 1 The Knolls, Sentosa
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Till March 8. International Women's Day Afternoon Tea Set: 3 to 5pm; International Women's Day Afternoon Tea Set (Capella on Wheels) and International Women's Day Isphan Macarons (box of 3): 12.30 to 8pm
Price: International Women's Day Afternoon Tea Set: $60++ a person (inclusive of a glass of sparkling tea and a serving of coffee or tea); International Women's Day Afternoon Tea Set (Capella on Wheels): $120++ a set (serves two persons); International Women's Day Isphan Macarons (box of three): $57++
Info: Capella Singapore's website
Concerts
Lasalle College of the Arts' Lunchtime Concert Series
The series aims to provide a platform for leading creative musical figures from Singapore and overseas. With a focus on original work, the programme features a broad range of musical styles designed to expose Lasalle's music students and the general public to both hidden and well-known talent. Singapore's most well-known jazz guitarist Rick Smith - who is also an adjunct lecturer at the school - will perform with a group of local musicians.
Where: Lasalle's McNally Campus, The Singapore Airlines Theatre, Basement 1, 1 McNally Street
MRT: Bugis
When: March 7, 1 to 4pm
Admission: Free
Info: Lasalle's website
Concert Series: The Longing of Love
In this performance curated by Jessica Chen, the head of vocal studies at Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa), voice students from the School of Music present works based on the subject of love, by classical composers such as Handel, Mozart and the Schumanns.
Where: Nafa, Lee Foundation Theatre, 151 Bencoolen Street; Free live stream at bit.ly/3M80e4B
MRT: Bencoolen
When: March 10, 7.30 to 8.45pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Nafa's website
Talks
World Hearing Day 2022
The world report on hearing by the World Health Organisation has highlighted an increasing number of people living with and at risk of hearing loss. While the condition is an inevitable part of ageing, it is possible to maintain good hearing thoughout life through safe listening. In this webinar, experts explore hearing loss and its prevention.
Where: Zoom
When: March 5. English webinar: 9am to 10.30am; Chinese webinar: 10.30am to noon
Admission: Free
Info: Click here
Interactive Storytelling
In this storytelling session featuring the popular children's book Timmy & Tammy Talking To Grandpa About The War, kids will learn about banana money and food ration cards used during the Japanese Occupation in Singapore. After the session, explore the Surviving Syonan gallery on your own time. Suitable for families with children aged five to nine.
Where: National Museum Singapore, 93 Stamford Road
MRT: Bras Basah
When: March 12, 10.30am, 2pm and 3.30pm
Admission: $10 (each ticket admits one child and one adult)
Info: Click here
Workshops
Spin, Splatter, Melt & Pour: NFT Art-Jamming and Soap-Making
Take part in an art jamming session, then make your own natural scented soap bar. Organised by Spin Paint House, an innovative art jamming studio using Spin Art tables crafted with pendulums and trapezes.
Where: Spin Paint House, Printaid Building, 04-00, 61 Kaki Bukit Place
MRT: Kaki Bukit
When: March 5, 2.30 to 5pm
Admission: $199
Info: Click here
Films
Film Friday!: Room
Both highly suspenseful and deeply emotional, Room (2015) explores the boundless love between a mother and her child. After five-year-old Jack and his mother escape from the enclosed surroundings that he has known his entire life, the boy makes a thrilling discovery: the outside world. Starring Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay.
Where: STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay
MRT: Fort Canning
When: March 4, 7 to 9pm
Admission: Free
Info: STPI's website
Film Friday! : The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
Ben Stiller directs and stars in this 2013 adaptation of James Thurber's story about a day-dreamer who escapes his anonymous life by disappearing into a fantasy world filled with heroism, romance and action. When his and his co-worker's (Kristen Wiig) jobs are threatened, Walter (Stiller) takes action in the real world by embarking on a global journey that turns into an extraordinary adventure.
Where: STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay
MRT: Fort Canning
When: March 11, 7 to 9pm
Admission: Free
Info: STPI's website
Sports
HSBC Women's World Championship
Boasting one of the strongest fields in women's golf outside of the five major championships, this four-day tournament will see the top LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) players battle it out on at Sentosa Golf Club.
Where: www.hex-live.com
When: March 3 to 6, 11am to 4.20pm
Admission: Free
Info: Click here
Others
OM-ICE Wellness Retreat
Participants will go through processes such as psychology, breath work, movement and cold exposure practice to re-connect with themselves.
Where: W Singapore, Sentosa Cove, 21 Ocean Way
MRT: HarbourFront
When: March 18 to 20
Admission: From $2,695 a person
Info: OM-ICE's website
Career Resources Station: Discover Your Talent
Check out the Talent Discovery Programme, through which you can discover your talent and receive career advice and coaching from experts. Job vacancies in various industries such as retail and food and beverage are on offer.
Where: Career Resources Station, 01-553, Block 166 Woodlands Street 13
MRT: Marsiling
When: March 7 to 10, 10am to 4pm
Admission: Free
Info: Click here
