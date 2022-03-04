Events and listings: Food deals, STPI film screenings, Lasalle's lunch-time concerts

The world report on hearing by the World Health Organisation has highlighted an increasing number of people living with and at risk of hearing loss. While the condition is an inevitable part of ageing, it is possible to maintain good hearing thoughout life through safe listening. In this webinar, experts explore hearing loss and its prevention.

Where: Zoom

When: March 5. English webinar: 9am to 10.30am; Chinese webinar: 10.30am to noon

Admission: Free

Info: Click here

Interactive Storytelling

In this storytelling session featuring the popular children's book Timmy & Tammy Talking To Grandpa About The War, kids will learn about banana money and food ration cards used during the Japanese Occupation in Singapore. After the session, explore the Surviving Syonan gallery on your own time. Suitable for families with children aged five to nine.

Where: National Museum Singapore, 93 Stamford Road

MRT: Bras Basah

When: March 12, 10.30am, 2pm and 3.30pm

Admission: $10 (each ticket admits one child and one adult)

Info: Click here

Workshops

Spin, Splatter, Melt & Pour: NFT Art-Jamming and Soap-Making