Events and listings: Food deals, pop art show, space films at ArtScience Museum

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, check out Singapore-based Russian artist Zi's pop art exhibition, or catch a film about space exploration at the ArtScience Museum.
Food & drink
Zafferano
The Italian restaurant is offering wines from Maison Andre Goichot with five courses of Italian fare ($158++ a person) curated by head chef Andrea De Paola. The meal starts with a selection of canapes served with an Andre Goichot Petit Chablis 2019. Other highlights include an Andre Goichot Pernand-Vergelesses 1er Cru 2019 paired with tortellini, and venison loin with the André Goichot Gevrey-Chambertin 2017.
Where: Zafferano, Ocean Financial Centre Level 43, 10 Collyer Quay
MRT: Raffles Place
When: Feb 27, 6.30 to 10.30pm
Tel: 6509-1488
Info: Zafferano's website
Exhibitions
Curator Tour of Dislocations: The Memory and Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942
Participants will get insights on the objects on display and a behind-the-scenes look at how the exhibition was put together.
Where: National Museum Singapore, 93 Stamford Road
MRT: Bras Basah / Dhoby Ghaut
When: Feb 26, 3 to 4pm
Admission: Free
Info: National Museum Singapore's website
Behind the Scenes of Sweet Dreams
In her debut exhibition here, Singapore-based Russian artist and photographer Zi blends pop culture imagery with splashes of vibrant colours on canvas.
Where: Visual Arts Centre Exhibition Gallery, 01-02 Dhoby Ghaut Green, 10 Penang Road
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: Feb 25, 2 to 10pm; Feb 26 and 27, 11am to 8pm. Opening ceremony on Feb 25, 7 to 10 pm
Admission: Free
Info: bit.ly/34WdmZH
Theatre
Sangeetha Sapthathi
Bhaskar's Arts Academy celebrates its 70th anniversary with a year-long programme showcasing its legacy. Kicking off the festivities is Sangeetha Sapthathi, featuring curated music pieces representing key milestones in the academy's journey.
Where: Stamford Arts Centre Black Box, 155 Waterloo Street
MRT: Bugis / Bras Basah
When: Feb 25 and 26, 8pm
Admission: $25
Info: Bhaskar's Arts Academy's website
Eliza
This witty production explores the ultimate artificial intelligence frontier: What is love? Directed by Maria Teresa Soto-Sanfiel, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore's department of communications and new media; and written by Jose Ignacio Latorrem, director of the NUS Centre for Quantum Technologies.
Where: NUS University Cultural Centre, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent
MRT: Clementi
When: Feb 26, 7.30 to 9pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: NUS website
Films
VR Gallery: Spacewalkers
Blurring the lines between fairy tale and fiction, Spacewalkers is a soaring exploration of life beyond earth in Virtual Reality (VR). Step into the shoes of astronauts in the famed Apollo missions and chart the future of space travel towards Mars in two VR artworks. Suitable for those aged 13 and above. Visitors are advised to pre-purchase tickets online.
Where: ArtScience Museum, VR Gallery Level 4, 6 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Till Feb 27, 10am to 7pm daily
Admission: $16 or $12 (concession) for adults
Info: ArtScience Museum's website
ArtScience on Screen: Beyond Earth
Catch films inspired by the vastness and unexplored corners of space. The programme features a mix of animated classics including Wallace & Gromit: A Grand Day Out, and Moomins And The Comet Chase, as well as an eclectic mix of festival picks and artist works making their Singapore premieres.
Where: ArtScience Museum, Expression Gallery Level 4, 6 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Till Feb 26, 10am to 7pm daily
Admission: Mix of free and paid admission (from $5) with online pre-booking
Info: Click here
Talks
International Development Program Study Abroad Open Day
This is a free virtual university fair for students who want to check out universities in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, Britain and Malaysia.
Where: Virtual Event Platform (Hubilo)
When: Feb 26 and 27, 2 to 6pm
Admission: Free with online registration
Info: IDP's website
Classes
Fuse Beads Keychain Workshop
Participants can create patterned designs using fuse beads on peg-boards - based on samples of Chinese New Year-themed designs or they can come up with their own. They can also make personalised keychains and coasters.
Where: Chinatown Street Market, Sago Street/Smith Street
MRT: Chinatown (exit A)
When: Feb 26, 2 to 5pm
Admission: $5
Info: Click here
Introduction to Microgreens & Herb Care
In this hour-long session, instructors from FleurHouse - which offers workshops, farm-based educational tour services and home growing kits - will delve into soil care, growing microgreens indoors and how to utilise them. Participants get to bring home a planting kit and mini herb plant.
Where: Smith Street/ Chinatown Visitor Centre, 2 Banda Street
MRT: Chinatown (exit A)
When: Feb 26, 2pm to 7pm
Admission: $35
Info: Click here
Tours
Theatrical Walking Tours - Chinatown
In this experiential tour by Let's Go Tour, participants travel to various locations through a story. The guide, who plays the role of a fictional character called Tan Ah Huat, will share fascinating tales of Chinatown in the early days of Singapore.
Where: Chinatown Street Market, Smith Street
MRT: Chinatown (exit A)
When: Feb 27, 10am to noon
Admission: $18
Info: Click here
Sports
Archery by the Beach
In this guided programme, participants learn how to wield a bow and arrow and engage in games that put their skills to the test.
Where: Sentosa, Siloso Beach Walk, Palawan Green
MRT: HarbourFront
When: March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 6 to 7pm
Admission: $5 a person
Info: Sentosa's website
Others
Night Safari
For the first time, visitors can get up close with the elusive, prehistoric-looking Indian rhinoceros. The park's new feeding programme features Newari, one of the two Indian rhinos that arrived in Singapore last April. For $10, visitors can feed an Indian rhino and interact with the animal care team to learn more about the species. All proceeds go towards funding conservation efforts in the region.
Where: Night Safari, Mandai Wildlife Reserve, 80 Mandai Lake Road
MRT: Khatib / Choa Chu Kang
When: 7.30pm to midnight
Admission: Night Safari: $53 (adult), $36 (child aged three to 12), $22 (seniors)
Info: Mandai Wildlife Reserve's website
