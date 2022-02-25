Events and listings: Food deals, pop art show, space films at ArtScience Museum

The Italian restaurant is offering wines from Maison Andre Goichot with five courses of Italian fare ($158++ a person) curated by head chef Andrea De Paola. The meal starts with a selection of canapes served with an Andre Goichot Petit Chablis 2019. Other highlights include an Andre Goichot Pernand-Vergelesses 1er Cru 2019 paired with tortellini, and venison loin with the André Goichot Gevrey-Chambertin 2017.

Where: Zafferano, Ocean Financial Centre Level 43, 10 Collyer Quay

MRT: Raffles Place

When: Feb 27, 6.30 to 10.30pm

Tel: 6509-1488

Info: Zafferano's website

Exhibitions

Curator Tour of Dislocations: The Memory and Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

Participants will get insights on the objects on display and a behind-the-scenes look at how the exhibition was put together.

Where: National Museum Singapore, 93 Stamford Road

MRT: Bras Basah / Dhoby Ghaut

When: Feb 26, 3 to 4pm

Admission: Free

Info: National Museum Singapore's website

Behind the Scenes of Sweet Dreams