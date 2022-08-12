Events and listings: Food deals, National Day workshops, Total Defence SG57km Challenge

In this latest edition of At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy's Sunday Luxe series, guests get to sample more than 15 savoury and sweet tapas prepared by graduating students. SpiceOdyssey is traditionally a capstone project for these students. The ticket includes a glass of wine or a non-alcoholic beverage, and guests will each receive two $5 WellSpent Gourmet2Go vouchers.

Where: At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy, Level 5, 28 Tai Seng Street

MRT: Tai Seng

When: Aug 14, 3 to 5pm

Admission: $45 a person or $80 for two persons

Careers Connect On-the-Go (CCOTG)

Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.

Where: The Star Vista, B1 The Star Plaza, 1 Vista Exchange Green; Whampoa Market, ppen space in front of Block 92 Whampoa Drive

MRT: Buona Vista / Toa Payoh

When: The Star Vista: Aug 12 to 14, 9.30am to 6pm; Whampoa Market: Aug 16 to 19, 9.30am to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: This website bit.ly/3C57DPB

SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk

Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.

Where: The Star Vista, The Star Plaza basement level 1, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

When: Aug 12 to 14, 10.30am to 8.30pm

Admission: Free

