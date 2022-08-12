Events and listings: Food deals, National Day workshops, Total Defence SG57km Challenge

SINGAORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, sign up for National Day workshops such as batik painting and shrink art, or take part in a 57km cycling challenge to celebrate Singapore's birthday.
Food & drink
Joyden Canton Kitchen
The restaurant, whose first outlet is in Hillview, has opened a second branch at Great World. It serves Cantonese and Singapore-inspired signature dishes. There is also a seasonal menu called Summer Eel Fiesta menu running for a limited period, featuring live eels in various renditions such as Grilled Eel with Honey Glaze ($39.80), Steamed Eel with Fragrant Soybean Crisps ($40.80) and Braised Eel with BBQ Sauce in Claypot ($36.80).
Where: Joyden Canton Kitchen, 01-141/142, 1 Kim Seng Promenade
MRT: Orchard / Tiong Bahru
When: Till Aug 14. Mondays to Fridays: 11.30am to 3.30pm, 5.30 to 9pm; Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays: 11am to 9.30pm
Info: This website
Oumi
The Oumi Origins Six-hands lunch and dinner features the Japanese kappo restaurant's chef Lamley Chua; chef John-Paul Fiechtner from contemporary Australian restaurant Kaarla; and award-winning chef Michael Ryan of Provenance Restaurant in Australia. The Australian-Japanese farm-to-table experience is presented as a omakase-style four-course lunch ($138++ a person) or six-course dinner ($268++ a person).
Where: Oumi, 51-01 CapitaSpring, 88 Market Street
MRT: Raffles Place
When: Aug 17 and 18, noon to 2.30pm (lunch), 6 to 10.30pm (dinner)
Info: This website
Restaurant Gaig
As part of National Day celebrations, the Spanish restaurant presents Catalan Satay made with French quail ($16++), which incorporates Catalan flavours into satay. Instead of the traditional peanut gravy, the satay is accompanied by an almond and hazelnut Romesco sauce, which hails from Catalonia in Spain.
Where: Restaurant Gaig, 16 Stanley Street
MRT: Telok Ayer
When: Till Aug 14, noon to 3pm (lunch), 6 to 11pm (dinner)
Info: This website
Talks
In Conversation with Lauren Ho: On Humour, Representation and International Publishing
Moderated by Hwee Goh and supported by Arts House Limited, this hour-long session features Lauren Ho, bestselling author of Last Tang Standing and the newly launched Lucie Yi Is Not A Romantic. It includes a question-and answer segment and book signing. Goh spent 16 years doing political broadcast news before branching out to writing for children.
Where: The Blue Room, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane
MRT: City Hall / Raffles Place
When: Aug 13, 3.30 to 4.30pm
Admission: $10
Info: This website
States of Time
This panel discussion is part of The Idea of North, a new annual festival organised by Global Cultural Alliance Limited that aims to bring Singapore and regional neighbours closer to one another through a series of events. The talk features experts in eco-tourism, culinary arts and art from the Malaysian states of Perak, Sarawak and Melaka. The ticket includes dinner and admission to the opening night of Fortune Kooky, an original musical comedy by Kuala Lumpur-based theatre group KuLT Productions on Aug 19.
Where: 10 Square, 10-01 Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road
MRT: Somerset
When: Aug 17, 6.30 to 9pm
Admission: $60
Info: This website
Speak Your Truth
Certified speaking professional and bestselling author Simone Heng conducts this workshop that aims to equip participants with presentation and public speaking skills. Heng has helped clients all over the world including Bytedance and Google. Two sessions, on Aug 14 and 20, are available.
Where: Aug 14: The Great Room Centennial, Level 18, 17 Centennial Tower, 3 Temasek Avenue; Aug 20: Riviera Singapore, 02-06, One Fullerton, 1 Fullerton Road
MRT: Promenade / Raffles Place
When: Aug 14, 9am to 5.30pm; Aug 20, 5 to 10pm
Admission: $2,500 a participant
Info: This website
Classes
Grow Your Air Plants Like a Pro
Air plants are grown without soil. Sign up for this hands-on course to learn how to grow and care for air plants like a pro.
Where: Passion Wave @ Marina Bay, 01-01, 11 Rhu Cross
MRT: Promenade
When: Till Aug 14, 10.30am to 12.30pm
Admission: $20 to $25
Info: This website
Celebrate National Day: Batik Painting
Batik making is known to be culturally specific to the Malay community andfound in various South-east Asian countries. Learn to paint your own batik in this workshop. It is conducted in English and participants of all ages are welcome.
Where: Geylang Serai Heritage Gallery, 01-05, Wisma Geylang Serai, 1 Engku Aman Turn
MRT: Paya Lebar
When: Aug 13, noon to 1pm
Admission: $5
Info: This website
Celebrate National Day: My Heritage on a Pin
Hawker culture is an integral part of life for Singaporeans. In this workshop, participants make mini versions of local dishes using air clay. It is conducted in English and participants of all ages are welcome.
Where: Geylang Serai Heritage Gallery, 01-05, Wisma Geylang Serai, 1 Engku Aman Turn
MRT: Paya Lebar
When: Aug 13, 2 to 3pm
Admission: $5
Info: This website
Celebrate National Day: Shrink Art Key Chain Workshop
In this workshop, learn more about Singapore's national icons by making a keychain through shrink art. It is conducted in English and participants of all ages are welcome.
Where: Geylang Serai Heritage Gallery, 01-05, Wisma Geylang Serai, 1 Engku Aman Turn
MRT: Paya Lebar
When: Aug 13, 4 to 5pm
Admission: $5
Info: This website
Celebrate National Day: Make your own magnet
Learn more about Singapore's national icons by turning dry clay into magnets. The workshop is conducted in English and participants of all ages are welcome.
Where: Zoom
When: Aug 14, 2 to 3pm and 4 to 5pm
Admission: $5
Info: This website
Tours
Guided exhibition tour at the Botanic Gardens
Sign up for a walk and guided tour of the Nature of Art exhibition by Inessa and Alice Kalabekova. Kazakhstan-born artist Inessa Kalabekova, who studied art in Britain and Russia and has exhibited globally, will share the inspiration behind her artworks. Alice is her 12-year-old daughter and an aspiring writer.
Where: Botanic Gardens, Bukit Timah Gate, 1 Cluny Road
MRT: Botanic Gardens (exit A)
When: Aug 12 and 13, 9am
Admission: Free
Info: This website
Sports
Total Defence SG57km Challenge
Celebrate National Day by cycling through a specially designed 57km route around Singapore representing the years of Singapore's nationhood. Stand to win $20 worth of GrabFood vouchers when you share a photo of the completed route on your Facebook or Instagram page with the hashtag #SG57, and tag @WeAreTotalDefence and two friends to join the challenge.
Where: Start at Wisma Geylang Serai, 1 Engku Aman Turn, and end at Sun Plaza, 30 Sembawang Drive
When: Till Aug 14
Admission: Free
Info: This website
Festivals
Sojourners: An Interfaith Festival
This three-day festival consists of a forum, public workshop, lecture recital and concert. It provides a platform for mediated conversations and discussions about the diverse faith practices in Singapore, and how Singaporeans can navigate this diversity.
Where: Victoria Concert Hall, 01-02, 11 Empress Place
MRT: City Hall
When: Aug 12, 7.30 to 9.30pm; Aug 13, 2 to 4pm; Aug 14, 5 to 7pm
Admission: Free on Aug 12 and 13; $25 a ticket on Aug 14
Info: This website
Others
Sawasdee @ Isetan Thai Fair
The fair at Isetan Scotts Supermarket is organised by Isetan Singapore and presented by Thai Trade Centre, Singapore, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand. It features over 100 authentic Thai food items such as Mango Salad ($9.90), Royal Kapi Rice Bento ($15), and Fresh Garden Rolls ($10.90 for chicken, $12.90 for prawn).
Where: Isetan Scotts Supermarket, basement level one, Shaw House, 350 Orchard Road
MRT: Orchard
When: Till Aug 18, 11am to 9pm
Admission: Free
Info: This website
One Holland Village Public Art Furniture Public Voting
Cast your votes for your favourite design in MILL, a public art bench design competition, at Far East Organization's Instagram and Facebook pages. The results of the competition will be announced at the end of August on the One Holland Village website and its Instagram and Facebook pages. The design that receive the most votes will be named the People's Choice Winner, and featured in Holland Village's mixed-use development landscape.
When: Voting deadline is Aug 15
Admission: Free
Info: This website
Sunday Luxe Celebrates SpiceOdyssey
In this latest edition of At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy's Sunday Luxe series, guests get to sample more than 15 savoury and sweet tapas prepared by graduating students. SpiceOdyssey is traditionally a capstone project for these students. The ticket includes a glass of wine or a non-alcoholic beverage, and guests will each receive two $5 WellSpent Gourmet2Go vouchers.
Where: At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy, Level 5, 28 Tai Seng Street
MRT: Tai Seng
When: Aug 14, 3 to 5pm
Admission: $45 a person or $80 for two persons
Info: This website
Careers Connect On-the-Go (CCOTG)
Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.
Where: The Star Vista, B1 The Star Plaza, 1 Vista Exchange Green; Whampoa Market, ppen space in front of Block 92 Whampoa Drive
MRT: Buona Vista / Toa Payoh
When: The Star Vista: Aug 12 to 14, 9.30am to 6pm; Whampoa Market: Aug 16 to 19, 9.30am to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: This website bit.ly/3C57DPB
SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk
Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.
Where: The Star Vista, The Star Plaza basement level 1, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Aug 12 to 14, 10.30am to 8.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: This website
