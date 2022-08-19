Events and listings: Food deals, coffee appreciation workshop, My Community Festival

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, learn how to brew your own coffee, or find out more about the lives of the various communities in Singapore at the My Community Festival.
Food & drink
The Gyu Bar
Manjimup black truffles and Hokkaido uni are the star ingredients in a 10-course omakase menu ($238++). Dishes include Yakiniku of Kagoshima Ichibo and Miyazaki Tenderloin, Olive Beef Uni Roll (Sanuki wagyu is showcased), and Ishiyaki Truffle Uni Rice (Hokkaido uni mixed with Hokkaido white rice in a hot stone bowl).
Where: The Gyu Bar, 01-08, 30 Stevens Road
MRT: Stevens
When: Till Aug 21, noon to 3pm, 6 to 10pm daily
Info: The Gyu Bar website
Restaurant Gaig
Restaurant Gaig's chef Marti Carlos Martinez and chef Inaki Bolumburu from Spain have come together to present the restaurant's first four-hands collaboration dinner. The tasting menu ($200++ a person) showcases Catalan and Basque cuisines through four snacks and eight plates.
Where: Restaurant Gaig, 16 Stanley Street|
MRT: Telok Ayer
When: Aug 23 and 24, 6 to 10pm
Info: Restaurant Gaig website
Mag's Wine Kitchen
In a belated 25th-anniversary celebration, the Michelin Plate restaurant is organising experiences themed around whisky and rum, as well as wines from Bordeaux, France and Burgundy, Australia. They will be accompanied by performances by local jazz singer Karen Xavier. In the Penfolds Wine Dinner (Aug 19, $338++), Grange Bin 95 is the highlight, while the Burghound Gala Dinner (Aug 20, $688++) features wines such as three Mersaults from Roulot, Lafon & Coche-Dury and Grand Cru wines from Georges Lignier.
Where: Mag's Wine Kitchen, 01-06, 55 Keong Saik Road
MRT: Outram Park
When: Aug 19 and 20, from 7pm
Tel: Whatsapp 9152-3367
Info: Mag's Wine Kitchen website
Theatre
Fortune Kooky: A Musical Comedy by KuLT Productions
This original musical comedy by the Kuala Lumpur-based theatre group is about the hilarious and poignant life lessons learnt when a down-and-out entrepreneur encounters unexpected wealth. The production, which had its Malaysian premiere in April, is part of The Idea of North - a new annual festival organised by Global Cultural Alliance Limited that aims to bring Singapore and its regional neighbours closer to one another through events.
Where: Auditorium @ 10 Square, 10-01 Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road
MRT: Somerset
When: Aug 20, 3 to 5pm
Admission: $55
Info: Eventbrite
Menotti's The Telephone and Poulenc's La Voix Humaine
The productions in this double-bill event by New Opera Singapore (NOS) are commentaries on modern-day communication and relationships. This is NOS's largest production in 2022 as they make a return to the live stage.
Where: Victoria Theatre, 11 Empress Place
MRT: City Hall
When: Aug 20, 7.30pm; Aug 21, 11.30am and 2pm
Admission: From $18; $8 a ticket for students on Aug 21
Info: Sistic
Panik Room 4D by Improvper Conduct
In this comedy, eight characters wake and find themselves trapped in an inescapable room. To survive, they must play games as instructed by a mysterious distorted voice. Despite complying with the rules, they slowly meet their end as the games progress. The audience will play along with the actors. Improvper Conduct is a performing group formed with members and alumni of National University of Singapore Stage.
Where: National University of Singapore, 21 Lower Kent Ridge Road
MRT: Kent Ridge
When: Aug 26, 6.30 and 9pm; Aug 27, 7.30pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: NUS website
Concerts
Dancing Queen: A Tribute to ABBA
Relive hits such as Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen and Waterloo at this concert features a live backing band, costumes, theatrical lighting and effects.
Where: Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands, Marina Bay, Galleria Level B1, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Aug 20, 8pm; Aug 21, 3pm
Admission: $65 to $145
Info: Sistic
Curious & Curuouser
Is it possible to hear with the eyes and see with the ears? The Singapore Youth Choir Ensemble Singers will examine this question in a concert featuring works by Hoh Chung Shih, Thomas Jennefelt, Arvo Part, Sven-David Sandstrom and R. Murray Schafer - culminating in a new suite of choral movements by the choir's artistic director and Cultural Medallion recipient Jennifer Tham.
Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: Aug 25, 8 to 10pm
Admission: $30
Info: Sistic
Films
Movies Under the Moonlight: DC League of Super-Pets
Catch this preview screening at Golden Village's (GV) exclusive outdoor silent cinema at Funan mall's roof garden. Headphones are provided. All patrons are invited to bring along their furkids and dress them up as SuperHero pets. A goodie bag worth more than $55 and a free popcorn and Coca-Cola drink are included with each purchase.
Where: Roof Garden, Funan mall, 107 North Bridge Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Aug 26 and 27, 7.30pm and 10.30pm
Admission: $42 (GV members), $44 (non-members)
Info: GV website
Talks
Kevin Rudd: The Avoidable War
The Avoidable War: The Dangers Of A Catastrophic Conflict Between The US And Xi Jinping's China, a book by former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd, demystifies the actions of both countries, which have a volatile relationship. Rudd is the president and chief executive of Asia Society, and the president of the Asia Society Policy Institute. There is also a book signing at the talk.
Where: Auditorium, Block B level 3, NUS Bukit Timah Campus, 469 Bukit Timah Road
MRT: Botanic Gardens
When: Aug 19, 5 to 6.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: NUS website
Listen To Your Heart
This is the second part of the Heart Health Series by Edwards Lifesciences, an organisation focused on medical innovations for structural heart disease. Participants will learn more about how structural heart defects can afflict the young and elderly through the different types of heart diseases, and how early detection and rehabilitation is crucial for cardiac longevity. Conducted by cardiologist Edgar Tay from Mount Elizabeth's Asian Heart And Vascular Centre.
Where: Mount Elizabeth, Novena Level 9 Conference Room, 38 Irrawaddy Road
MRT: Novena
When: Aug 27, 2 to 4pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: NewHeartValve.sg
Classes
Wild Wild Wet Mermaid Tail Posing Workshop
This interactive workshop, which comes with a Wild Wild Wet Child Day Pass, is for kids aged four to 10. It teaches children how to properly put on a mermaid tail, nail signature mermaid poses in water, as well as provide photo opportunities with the coach. Conducted by Cara Neo, founder of the Singapore Mermaid School.
Where: Wild Wild Wet, Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close
MRT: Pasir Ris
When: Aug 20 and 27, 2.30 to 3.30pm
Price: $50++
Info: Wild Wild Wet website
Myofascial Release Techniques for Body Stress
Learn the basics of myofascial release techniques using tennis balls and yoga blocks, which help soothe and release the knots of pain in your body.
Where: Passion Wave @ Pasir Ris, 125 Elias Road
MRT: Pasir Ris
When: Aug 20, 3.30 to 4.30pm
Admission: $15 to 20
Info: onePA website
Clay Jewellery Making With Marbling Swirls
Participants learn to make jewellery with clay as well as basic marbling techniques to make swirls with foil.
Where: Passion Wave @ East Coast, 1390 East Coast Parkway
MRT: Bedok South
When: Aug 21, 11am to 1pm
Admission: $25 to 30
Info: onePA website
Coffee Appreciation Workshop
Participants get tips on how to brew their own coffee, learn about different types of coffee and terms used in the coffee world, as well as get to taste coffee.
Where: Passion Wave @ Jurong Lake Gardens, 100 Yuan Ching Road
MRT: Lakeside
When: Aug 27, 10am to noon
Admission: $30 to $35
Info: onePA website
Festivals
My Community Festival 2022
Based on the theme 'My Home Sweet Home', the programmes take a peek into the lives of the communities who call Singapore home. Learn about their traditions, cultures and practices by visiting their living and working spaces, such as a foreign worker dormitory, Singapore's last kampong, rental flats in Jalan Besar and places of worships.
Where: Various
When: Till Aug 21
Admission: $10 to $75
Info: mycommunityfestival.sg
StoryFest 2022: Story Threads - The Singapore Showcase at The Arts House
Presented by The Storytelling Centre Limited and Arts House Limited, the annual storytelling festival includes the festival commission, Story Threads: The Singapore Showcase. Six storytellers from varied backgrounds will tell tales of love, loss, legend and lore.
Where: Play Den, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane
MRT: City Hall
When: Till Aug 21, 7.30 to 9.30pm
Admission: $20
Info: storyfestsg.com/2022
Singapore Vegan Festival 2022
EatRoamLive, which promotes a healthier, ethical and environmentally friendly vegan way of life, presents the fourth edition of the festival. This year, it features sustainable healthy food options such as Dum Jackfruit Biryani by Shahi Maharani, as well as chef masterclasses including one by Indonesian chef Max Mandias, co-founder of alternative protein start-up Green Rebel Foods. On sale are gourmet and lifestyle products such as vegan ice cream brand Kind Kones and Iryasa, which offers organic essential oils and vegan skincare products.
Where: Raffles City Convention Centre Level 4, Stamford Ballroom, 80 Bras Basah Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Aug 27, 10am to 8pm
Admission: From $15.50
Info: sgveganfestival.com
