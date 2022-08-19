Events and listings: Food deals, coffee appreciation workshop, My Community Festival

In a belated 25th-anniversary celebration, the Michelin Plate restaurant is organising experiences themed around whisky and rum, as well as wines from Bordeaux, France and Burgundy, Australia. They will be accompanied by performances by local jazz singer Karen Xavier. In the Penfolds Wine Dinner (Aug 19, $338++), Grange Bin 95 is the highlight, while the Burghound Gala Dinner (Aug 20, $688++) features wines such as three Mersaults from Roulot, Lafon & Coche-Dury and Grand Cru wines from Georges Lignier.

Where: Mag's Wine Kitchen, 01-06, 55 Keong Saik Road

MRT: Outram Park

When: Aug 19 and 20, from 7pm

Tel: Whatsapp 9152-3367

Info: Mag's Wine Kitchen website

Theatre

Fortune Kooky: A Musical Comedy by KuLT Productions

This original musical comedy by the Kuala Lumpur-based theatre group is about the hilarious and poignant life lessons learnt when a down-and-out entrepreneur encounters unexpected wealth. The production, which had its Malaysian premiere in April, is part of The Idea of North - a new annual festival organised by Global Cultural Alliance Limited that aims to bring Singapore and its regional neighbours closer to one another through events.

Where: Auditorium @ 10 Square, 10-01 Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road

MRT: Somerset

When: Aug 20, 3 to 5pm

Admission: $55

Info: Eventbrite

Menotti's The Telephone and Poulenc's La Voix Humaine