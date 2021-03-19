Events and listings: Food, concerts, classes, talks

SINGAPORE -Savour your hunger for food deals, attend an orchestra concert, or pick up pro tips at talks and new skills at workshops.
Food & Drink
Syun's Sakura Feast
The seven-course dinner ($288++) offers creations inspired and flavoured by the sakura. Dishes include Mizu-Tako Carpaccio with Hassaku (Japanese grapefruit) salsa and Sakuranbo Gazpacho with amaebi, Hokkaido scallop and uni. To enjoy 40 per cent off when you pay with Mastercard, book online using the promo code RWSMC40.
Where: Syun, Sentosa Gateway
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Till April 30. Dinner: 6 to 8pm (first seating), 8 to 10pm (second seating)
Tel: 6577-6867
Info: Email syun@rwsentosa.com or book at Resorts World Sentosa's website.
Crab Treats at White Rose Cafe
Order live Sri Lankan crabs ($56++ for two crabs, minimum 500g) and pick from seven flavours such as masala, salted egg and cheese with garlic butter. They are served with fried glass noodles and deep-fried buns. Available for dine-in and takeaway.
Where: White Rose Cafe, York Hotel, 21 Mount Elizabeth
MRT: Orchard
When: Till April 30, noon to 10.30pm
Tel: 6737-0511
Info: Email whiterosecafe@yorkhotel.com.sg
Somm's Table at Butcher's Block
The third edition of Somm's Table ($88++ a guest, excluding food), a thematic wine experience at meat restaurant Butcher's Block, is travelling to Spain. Enjoy five Spanish reds by star producer Alvaro Palacios, one of the finest winemakers in the European country. Be seated at the exclusive five-seat sommelier's table and enjoy personal attention from the sommelier.
Where: 02-02 Raffles Arcade, 328 North Bridge Road
MRT: City Hall, Esplanade
When: Wednesdays and Thursdays till April 29
Tel: 6412-1816
Info: Email ButchersBlock@Raffles.com
Concerts
Hits of Past and Classics of Present
The concert, led by Singapore National Youth Chinese Orchestra's music director Quek Ling Kiong, is the orchestra's second official performance since the circuit breaker. It will also be live-streamed from the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) Concert Hall via Sistic Live.
Where: SCO Concert Hall, 7 Shenton Way; online at Sistic Live
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: March 20, 8 to 9.15pm
Admission: In-venue: $20 (excludes booking fees). Live stream: $15 (single) and $18 (bundle of two shows)
Info: Singapore Chinese Orchestra's website
In Search of the Roots: A Musical Conversation with Zhao Jiping
Zhao Jiping is a renowned Chinese composer. Conducted by Singapore Chinese Orchestra's (SCO) music director Tsung Yeh, the concert will also be live-streamed from the SCO Concert Hall via Sistic Live.
Where: SCO Concert Hall, 7 Shenton Way; online at Sistic Live
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: March 27, 8 to 9pm
Admission: In-venue: $20 and $28 (excludes booking fees). Live stream: $15 (single) and $18 (bundle of two shows)
Info: Singapore Chinese Orchestra's website
Concert Series: Metamorphosis
The Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' percussion ensemble will present works such as John Cage's Percussion Quartet No. 1 to Emmanuel Sejourne's Akadina Trio. It also features a work which was specially written for the ensemble by alumnus Derek Koh and which premiered at TEDx Singapore's To Boldly Create event this month (March).
Where: Zoom
When: March 25, 7.30 to 9pm
Admission: Free
Info: The Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' website
Dance
Plotterpus Adventure Tours by The Kueh Tutus
Parents and their children (four to nine years old) can take part in this interactive dance event. They can engage in a 45-minute Plotterpus-watching tour over Zoom, and learn interesting plotterpus facts and how to move like one.
Where: Zoom
When: Till March 28
Admission: Free with registration at The Kueh Tutus' instagram and at this link
Film
Perspectives - Livestream Film Screening and Launch
See the world through the eyes of a blind woman, walk in the shoes of a wheelchair user and learn how disability brings new perspectives to artmaking. Perspectives is a digital film created by a group of differently abled artists in Singapore and features Lim Lee Lee, Stephanie Esther Fam, Victor Tan and members of Harmony Community Choir. It is directed by Peggy Ferroa and Michael Chua.
Where: Online
When: March 25, 6 to 7pm, 7.30 to 8.30pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Perspectives Film's website
Kids
Mama Shop at National Museum of Singapore
Experience an old-school mama shop, the kind that used be found at HDB void decks. Visitors can also buy treats from the shop.
Where: Gallery Theatre Foyer, National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road
MRT: Bras Basah, Bencoolen
When: Till March 20, 10am to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: The National Museum of Singapore's website
'Be a little Airport Manager' Amazing Family Quest
Race against the clock to complete airport-themed challenges like luggage packing and other fun tasks as a family. Play at the game stations along the way to earn points and unlock the grand prize upon completing the quest. End the day at a terrarium workshop and take home your creation as a memento. After completing the quest, participants will receive free Singapore Zoo tickets.
Where: Changi Experience Studio, Jewel Changi Airport Level 4
MRT: Changi Airport
When: Till March 21, 9am to noon, 2.30 to 5.30pm
Admission: Adult: $59; Child: $79
Info: Changi Airport's website
Classes
Neon Donkey's Coffee Workshop with Chimichanga Little India
The workshop provides a comprehensive hands-on overview of the hand technique in brewing and the coffee's roasting profile, as well as its influence on the tasting profile. Participants will receive a bag of coffee beans to take home.
Where: Chimichanga Little India, 36 Dunlop Street
MRT: Jalan Besar, Rochor
When: Sundays, 3.30pm to 5pm
Admission: $100 a person (excluding booking fees)
Info: neondonkeycoffeeworkshop.eventbrite.sg
Fundamentals of Film Scoring
Christine Sham, a film and TV composer, keyboardist, music arranger, producer and educator based in Singapore, will share the fundamentals and techniques of film scoring, and how it can appeal to the auditory senses. She has scored music for Eric Khoo's Be With Me and television commercials.
Where: Online
When: April 8, 7.30 to 9pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: bit.ly/8apr2021
Talks
BD x Diabetes Singapore Dialogue Series
Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) and not-for-profit community organisation Diabetes Singapore will explore the challenges faced by patients who are on insulin therapy face and the role of pen needles and injection techniques in enhancing the patient experience. The discussion will be conducted with endocrinologist Kevin Tan and James Chiang, vice-president of BD Diabetes Care, Central and South Asia and Japan. It will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A session.
Where: Zoom
When: March 20, 3 to 4pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: tinyurl.com/BDxDS1
Make time with Marcus Chin
In this Facebook Live session, artiste Marcus Chin and Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious disease specialist at Rophi Clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, discuss pneumococcal vaccination and Chin's vaccination experience. Pneumonia is the second leading cause of death and third leading cause of hospitalisation here. Seniors aged 65 and above are at higher risk of getting pneumococcal pneumonia.
Where: Marcus Chin's Facebook page
When: March 25, 8 to 9pm
Admission: Free
Info: Known Pneumonia's website
Techno-nationalism and Technology Competition
Dr Keyu Jin, an economics professor at London School of Economics, will speak at East Asian Institute's John CH Wong Distinguished Public Lecture. The session will delve into China's techno-nationalism, its chances of success and consequences for the rest of the world.
Where: Zoom
When: March 26, 10 to 11.30am
Admission: Free with registration
Info: The National University of Singapore's website
EP!TOME
This is the first large-scale live conference for young entrepreneurs in Singapore, offering in-depth panel discussions and workshops. Top entrepreneurs and investors featured include Kevin Lin, co-founder of live-streaming platform Twitch; Patrick Lee, co-founder of entertainment website Rotten Tomatoes; Chatri Sityodtong, founder and CEO of ONE Championship; and Rachel Lim, co-founder of fashion label Love, Bonito.
Where: *SCAPE, 2 Orchard Link
MRT: Somerset
When: March 26, 27, 10am to 8pm
Admission: $150 for two days
Info: EP!TOME's website
Charity
SHC Silver Jubilee Charity Show
Singapore Hospice Council (SHC) celebrates 25 years in the hospice and palliative care sector with a virtual show that aims to raise $500,000. With every donation of $500 and above, a dinner set from Shangri-La Hotel will be delivered to the donor. Details for the concert log-in and food delivery will be sent separately to donors.
Where: Sistic Live
When: March 27, 7.30 to 9.15pm
Admission: Every donation amount entitles donors to eTickets
Info: Singapore Hospice Council's website
Others
An Enchanting Dream Wedding Show
Check out the various wedding themes and get advice from wedding specialists and their business partners.
Where: Conrad Centennial Singapore, The Ballroom Level 2, 2 Temasek Blvd
MRT: Promenade
When: March 26, 1.30 to 9pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Blissful Brides' website
Golden Village Promotion
Receive a free gift worth $10.90 (while stocks last) by purchasing a minimum of two tickets at five participating GV outlets.
Where: GV Bedok, GV City Square, GV Grand, GV Tiong Bahru and GV Bishan
MRT: Bedok, Farrer Park, Orchard, Tiong Bahru, Bishan
When: Till March 21
Admission: Movie ticket prices apply
Info: Golden Village's website
