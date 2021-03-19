Events and listings: Food, concerts, classes, talks

SINGAPORE -Savour your hunger for food deals, attend an orchestra concert, or pick up pro tips at talks and new skills at workshops.

Food & Drink

Syun's Sakura Feast

The seven-course dinner ($288++) offers creations inspired and flavoured by the sakura. Dishes include Mizu-Tako Carpaccio with Hassaku (Japanese grapefruit) salsa and Sakuranbo Gazpacho with amaebi, Hokkaido scallop and uni. To enjoy 40 per cent off when you pay with Mastercard, book online using the promo code RWSMC40.

Where: Syun, Sentosa Gateway

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Till April 30. Dinner: 6 to 8pm (first seating), 8 to 10pm (second seating)

Tel: 6577-6867

Info: Email syun@rwsentosa.com or book at Resorts World Sentosa's website.

Crab Treats at White Rose Cafe



‘White Rose Café’s ‘Crab-tivating Delights’ - Masala Crab. PHOTO: WHITE ROSE CAFÉ



Order live Sri Lankan crabs ($56++ for two crabs, minimum 500g) and pick from seven flavours such as masala, salted egg and cheese with garlic butter. They are served with fried glass noodles and deep-fried buns. Available for dine-in and takeaway.

Where: White Rose Cafe, York Hotel, 21 Mount Elizabeth

MRT: Orchard

When: Till April 30, noon to 10.30pm

Tel: 6737-0511

Info: Email whiterosecafe@yorkhotel.com.sg

Somm's Table at Butcher's Block



Butcher's Block, Raffles Hotel Singapore. PHOTO: BUTCHER'S BLOCK, RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE



The third edition of Somm's Table ($88++ a guest, excluding food), a thematic wine experience at meat restaurant Butcher's Block, is travelling to Spain. Enjoy five Spanish reds by star producer Alvaro Palacios, one of the finest winemakers in the European country. Be seated at the exclusive five-seat sommelier's table and enjoy personal attention from the sommelier.

Where: 02-02 Raffles Arcade, 328 North Bridge Road

MRT: City Hall, Esplanade

When: Wednesdays and Thursdays till April 29

Tel: 6412-1816

Info: Email ButchersBlock@Raffles.com

Concerts

Hits of Past and Classics of Present



Hits of past and Classics of present. PHOTO: SINGAPORE NATIONAL YOUTH CHINESE ORCHESTRA



The concert, led by Singapore National Youth Chinese Orchestra's music director Quek Ling Kiong, is the orchestra's second official performance since the circuit breaker. It will also be live-streamed from the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) Concert Hall via Sistic Live.

Where: SCO Concert Hall, 7 Shenton Way; online at Sistic Live

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: March 20, 8 to 9.15pm

Admission: In-venue: $20 (excludes booking fees). Live stream: $15 (single) and $18 (bundle of two shows)

Info: Singapore Chinese Orchestra's website

In Search of the Roots: A Musical Conversation with Zhao Jiping



In Search of the Roots - A Musical Conversation with Zhao Jiping. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CHINESE ORCHESTRA



Zhao Jiping is a renowned Chinese composer. Conducted by Singapore Chinese Orchestra's (SCO) music director Tsung Yeh, the concert will also be live-streamed from the SCO Concert Hall via Sistic Live.

Where: SCO Concert Hall, 7 Shenton Way; online at Sistic Live

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: March 27, 8 to 9pm

Admission: In-venue: $20 and $28 (excludes booking fees). Live stream: $15 (single) and $18 (bundle of two shows)

Info: Singapore Chinese Orchestra's website

Concert Series: Metamorphosis



Concert Series: Metamorphosis. PHOTO: NAFA



The Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' percussion ensemble will present works such as John Cage's Percussion Quartet No. 1 to Emmanuel Sejourne's Akadina Trio. It also features a work which was specially written for the ensemble by alumnus Derek Koh and which premiered at TEDx Singapore's To Boldly Create event this month (March).

Where: Zoom

When: March 25, 7.30 to 9pm

Admission: Free

Info: The Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' website

Dance

Plotterpus Adventure Tours by The Kueh Tutus



Behind the scenes of Plotterpus Adventures by The Kueh Tutus. PHOTO: NAC



Parents and their children (four to nine years old) can take part in this interactive dance event. They can engage in a 45-minute Plotterpus-watching tour over Zoom, and learn interesting plotterpus facts and how to move like one.

Where: Zoom

When: Till March 28

Admission: Free with registration at The Kueh Tutus' instagram and at this link

Film

Perspectives - Livestream Film Screening and Launch



Perspectives Film. PHOTO: PERSPECTIVES FILM



See the world through the eyes of a blind woman, walk in the shoes of a wheelchair user and learn how disability brings new perspectives to artmaking. Perspectives is a digital film created by a group of differently abled artists in Singapore and features Lim Lee Lee, Stephanie Esther Fam, Victor Tan and members of Harmony Community Choir. It is directed by Peggy Ferroa and Michael Chua.

Where: Online

When: March 25, 6 to 7pm, 7.30 to 8.30pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Perspectives Film's website

Kids

Mama Shop at National Museum of Singapore



Mama Shop at National Museum of Singapore. PHOTO: NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE



Experience an old-school mama shop, the kind that used be found at HDB void decks. Visitors can also buy treats from the shop.

Where: Gallery Theatre Foyer, National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road

MRT: Bras Basah, Bencoolen

When: Till March 20, 10am to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: The National Museum of Singapore's website

'Be a little Airport Manager' Amazing Family Quest



Conquer airport-themed challenges and complete fun tasks as a family in a race against the clock. PHOTO: CHANGI AIRPORT



Race against the clock to complete airport-themed challenges like luggage packing and other fun tasks as a family. Play at the game stations along the way to earn points and unlock the grand prize upon completing the quest. End the day at a terrarium workshop and take home your creation as a memento. After completing the quest, participants will receive free Singapore Zoo tickets.

Where: Changi Experience Studio, Jewel Changi Airport Level 4

MRT: Changi Airport

When: Till March 21, 9am to noon, 2.30 to 5.30pm

Admission: Adult: $59; Child: $79

Info: Changi Airport's website

Classes

Neon Donkey's Coffee Workshop with Chimichanga Little India



Neon Donkey’s Coffee Workshop with Chimichanga Little India. PHOTO: CHIMICHANGA LITTLE INDIA



The workshop provides a comprehensive hands-on overview of the hand technique in brewing and the coffee's roasting profile, as well as its influence on the tasting profile. Participants will receive a bag of coffee beans to take home.

Where: Chimichanga Little India, 36 Dunlop Street

MRT: Jalan Besar, Rochor

When: Sundays, 3.30pm to 5pm

Admission: $100 a person (excluding booking fees)

Info: neondonkeycoffeeworkshop.eventbrite.sg

Fundamentals of Film Scoring



Christine Sham, a film and TV composer, keyboardist, music arranger, producer and educator based in Singapore. PHOTO: CHRISTINE SHAM



Christine Sham, a film and TV composer, keyboardist, music arranger, producer and educator based in Singapore, will share the fundamentals and techniques of film scoring, and how it can appeal to the auditory senses. She has scored music for Eric Khoo's Be With Me and television commercials.

Where: Online

When: April 8, 7.30 to 9pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: bit.ly/8apr2021

Talks

BD x Diabetes Singapore Dialogue Series

Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) and not-for-profit community organisation Diabetes Singapore will explore the challenges faced by patients who are on insulin therapy face and the role of pen needles and injection techniques in enhancing the patient experience. The discussion will be conducted with endocrinologist Kevin Tan and James Chiang, vice-president of BD Diabetes Care, Central and South Asia and Japan. It will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A session.

Where: Zoom

When: March 20, 3 to 4pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: tinyurl.com/BDxDS1

Make time with Marcus Chin

In this Facebook Live session, artiste Marcus Chin and Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious disease specialist at Rophi Clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, discuss pneumococcal vaccination and Chin's vaccination experience. Pneumonia is the second leading cause of death and third leading cause of hospitalisation here. Seniors aged 65 and above are at higher risk of getting pneumococcal pneumonia.

Where: Marcus Chin's Facebook page

When: March 25, 8 to 9pm

Admission: Free

Info: Known Pneumonia's website

Techno-nationalism and Technology Competition

Dr Keyu Jin, an economics professor at London School of Economics, will speak at East Asian Institute's John CH Wong Distinguished Public Lecture. The session will delve into China's techno-nationalism, its chances of success and consequences for the rest of the world.

Where: Zoom

When: March 26, 10 to 11.30am

Admission: Free with registration

Info: The National University of Singapore's website

EP!TOME



EP!TOME. PHOTO: EP!TOME



This is the first large-scale live conference for young entrepreneurs in Singapore, offering in-depth panel discussions and workshops. Top entrepreneurs and investors featured include Kevin Lin, co-founder of live-streaming platform Twitch; Patrick Lee, co-founder of entertainment website Rotten Tomatoes; Chatri Sityodtong, founder and CEO of ONE Championship; and Rachel Lim, co-founder of fashion label Love, Bonito.

Where: *SCAPE, 2 Orchard Link

MRT: Somerset

When: March 26, 27, 10am to 8pm

Admission: $150 for two days

Info: EP!TOME's website

Charity

SHC Silver Jubilee Charity Show



All amount raised will go towards SHC’s advocacy efforts to impact and transform more lives. PHOTO: SINGAPORE HOSPICE COUNCIL



Singapore Hospice Council (SHC) celebrates 25 years in the hospice and palliative care sector with a virtual show that aims to raise $500,000. With every donation of $500 and above, a dinner set from Shangri-La Hotel will be delivered to the donor. Details for the concert log-in and food delivery will be sent separately to donors.

Where: Sistic Live

When: March 27, 7.30 to 9.15pm

Admission: Every donation amount entitles donors to eTickets

Info: Singapore Hospice Council's website

Others

An Enchanting Dream Wedding Show



An Enchanting Dream. PHOTO: CONRAD CENTENNIAL SINGAPORE



Check out the various wedding themes and get advice from wedding specialists and their business partners.

Where: Conrad Centennial Singapore, The Ballroom Level 2, 2 Temasek Blvd

MRT: Promenade

When: March 26, 1.30 to 9pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Blissful Brides' website

Golden Village Promotion

Receive a free gift worth $10.90 (while stocks last) by purchasing a minimum of two tickets at five participating GV outlets.

Where: GV Bedok, GV City Square, GV Grand, GV Tiong Bahru and GV Bishan

MRT: Bedok, Farrer Park, Orchard, Tiong Bahru, Bishan

When: Till March 21

Admission: Movie ticket prices apply

Info: Golden Village's website

How to get your event listed

The listings appear online at www.straitstimes.com (click on Life). We will only accept listings submitted online. Go to str.sg/happen at least two weeks ahead. Required information includes the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items.