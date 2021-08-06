Events and listings: Food, concerts, classes

SINGAPORE - Check out takeaway and delivery food deals, learn how to brew a cuppa at a coffee appreciation workshop, or catch a virtual National Day performance.

Food & drink

Home Dining with Po

Mod-Sin restaurant Po is offering a set called Popo's Table ($148, for three to four persons; $198 for four to five) for a limited period . It comes with dishes such as Paper Spring Chicken, XO Crab Carrot Cake and Kurobuta Char Siew. Available for takeaway and delivery via Oddle.

Where: The Warehouse Hotel, Robertson Quay, 320 Havelock Road

MRT: Fort Canning, Clarke Quay

When: Till Aug 18. 11.45am to 8.15pm (pickup); noon to 8.30pm (delivery)

Info: Po's website

The Coconut Club's National Day Set



PHOTO: THE COCONUT CLUB



The set for two ($56) features the restaurant's signature Nasi Lemak, Wok Fried Kacang Panjang, Homemade Otah and a pint of dairy-free Coconut Sorbet. The ice cream, made using The Coconut Club's premium cold-pressed coconut milk, is a collaboration with the Birds of Paradise Gelato Boutique. Available for takeaway and delivery via Oddle.

Where: The Coconut Club, 01-02, 28 Ann Siang Road

MRT: Chinatown

When: Till Aug 18. 11.45am to 8.15pm (pickup); noon to 8.30pm (delivery)

Info: The Coconut Club's website

OverEasy's New Smashed Combos



PHOTO: OVEREASY X LOOF ONE FULLERTON



The American diner is offering three new Smashed Combos ($19 each) - Classic Double, Truffle Deluxe or Smokey Bacon - for a limited time. Each set comes with a smashed burger (the patties are crispy around the edges and juicy in the middle), fries and a choice of ice-cold beer or mocktail. Available for takeaway and delivery via Oddle.

Where: OverEasy x Loof, One Fullerton, 01-06, 1 Fullerton Road

MRT: Raffles Place

When: Till Aug 18. 10am to 9.30pm (pickup); 10.30am to 10pm (delivery)

Info: OverEasy's website

Extra Virgin Pizza's All Pie Myself



PHOTO: EXTRA VIRGIN PIZZA



The set ($45) comprises a choice of one pizza and two bottles of Peroni beer. Available for takeaway and delivery via Oddle.

Where: Asia Square Tower 1 01-04, 8 Marina View

MRT: Raffles Place, Marina Bay

When: Till Aug 18, noon to 9pm daily

Info: Extra Virgin Pizza's website

Odette At Home



PHOTO: ODETTE



The curated home-dining experience features a rotating selection of dishes. For a limited period this month, it is offering Manjimup Black Truffle Tart ($98), a soigné tart of prized black winter truffle; as well as Turbotin 'Pointe Bretagne' Grenobloise ($188, serves two to three), featuring whole poached wild turbot from Brittany, France. Available for takeaway and delivery via Oddle.

Where: Odette At Home, 01-04 National Gallery, 1 St Andrew's Road

MRT: City Hall

When: Till Aug 18, 11am to 8pm daily

Info: Odette's website

National Day Special at COOP by Neon Pigeon



PHOTO: COOP BY NEON PIGEON



The virtual restaurant is offering a bundle for two at $56 (usual price is $74). Customers may order any two Sando Burgers, Salad Bowls or Donburis to go along with sides of Tokyo Hummus, Goma Salad, Furikake Fries and Yuzu Tarts, and refreshments. Pre-orders are available for delivery via Oddle on Aug 8 and 9. Also available for takeaway.

Where: COOP by Neon Pigeon, 36 Carpenter Street

MRT: Clarke Quay

When: Till Aug 9. 11.45am to 9pm (pickup); 11.30am to 9.30pm (delivery)

Info: Neon Pigeon's website

Moonbow Royal Midday High Tea



PHOTO: MOONBOW



The newly launched promotion is a high tea set for two. Customers can choose Royal Mid Way of Tea ($68.80) or Royal Mid Noon ($58.80). Available for takeaway and delivery via GrabFood and Food Panda. Enjoy 15 per cent off with self -collection.

Where: Moonbow, 01-21, Block 10 Dempsey Road

MRT: Holland Village

When: Till Aug 18, 11.30am to 8.30pm

Info: Moonbow's website

Concerts

Performance by Silver Songbirds



PHOTO: NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE



In this live-stream show, Silver Songbirds, a group of active seniors who are passionate about singing and theatre, will perform classic National Day songs such as Count on Me, Singapore and Stand Up for Singapore.

Where: National Museum's Facebook page

When: Aug 8, 4pm

Admission: Free

Info: Facebook event page

One Identity - Presented by Very Special Arts Singapore featuring StrawberryStory

In this live-stream show, two visually impaired artists, Ivni and Wai Yee, will perform renditions of favourite National Day songs. They will also share their life experiences and how they reinvent themselves and stay positive amid the pandemic.

Where: National Museum's Facebook page

When: Aug 9, 2pm

Admission: Free

Info: Facebook event page

Performance by Open Score Project



PHOTO: NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE



The multicultural music ensemble have performed for events such as the National Arts Council's Young Artist and Cultural Medallion awards ceremonies as well as overseas National Day celebration events. This show will feature local favourite tunes such as Singapura, Sunny Island and Bunga Sayang.

Where: National Museum's Facebook page

When: Aug 9, 4pm

Admission: Free

Info: Facebook event page

Kids

Interactive Storytelling - Timmy & Tammy: What Is Singapore?

This interactive session features the popular children's book Timmy & Tammy: What is Singapore?. Participants will hear from four interesting characters who have each chosen an object to represent Singapore.

Where: National Museum's Facebook page

When: Aug 9, 10am

Admission: Free

Info: Facebook event page

Charity

KDF Presents: Got To Walk 2021



PHOTO: KDF



The Kidney Dialysis Foundation (KDF) marks 25 years with this virtual walkathon. Participants will aim to complete 25km in 10 days to raise funds for subsidised dialysis for the needy.

When: Till Aug 15

Admission: Free with registration

Info: KDF Presents: Got To Walk 2021 website

Tours

Home, Truly Zoom Tour for Seniors



PHOTO: NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE



The National Museum's care facilitator volunteers will take seniors on a walk down memory lane ro discover the personal stories of those who call Singapore home. Held in conjunction with the exhibition, Home, Truly: Growing Up with Singapore, 1950s to the Present. Conducted in English.

Where: Zoom

When: Aug 7, 10.30am

Admission: Free. To register, email nhb_nm_programmes@nhb.gov.sg

Info: National Museum's website

Classes

Coffee Appreciation Workshop

Participants will get tips on how to brew their own coffee, learn about the different types of coffee and different terms used in the coffee world, and get to taste coffee.

Where: PAssion WaVe @ Jurong Lake Gardens, 100 Yuan Ching Road

MRT: Lakeside

When: Aug 15, 2pm

Admission: $30 (PAssion member), $35 (non-member)

Info: onePA's website

Talks

Talk at the Tuckshop - Interracial Friendships and Relationships



PHOTO: NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE



Learn more about people of different races, beyond their primary customs. The talk is suitable for those aged 16 and above and held in conjunction with Home, Truly: Growing Up with Singapore, 1950s to the Present exhibition at the National Musuem.

Where: Zoom

When: Aug 7, 2pm

Admission: $5 (price is inclusive of a curator tour, unique souvenirs from the Home, Truly exhibition and snacks)

Info: Talk at the Tuckshop - Interracial Friendships and Relationships website

Others

Yours, Truly Performance



PHOTO: NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE



This is a 35-minute guided performance of the Home, Truly Growing Up with Singapore, 1950s to the Present exhibition at the National Museum. Actors Shan Shan and Hadi will relive fond memories of how Singapore has become a home for us and what it means to be home, truly. Captions and audio descriptions will be provided. Thereafter, there is a 30-minute live dialogue session with the director and actors.

Where: Facebook Live

When: Aug 8, 10am

Admission: Free

Info: Facebook event page

National Day Food Fest Liveshow



PHOTO: SHOPLINE SINGAPORE



E-commerce solutions provide SHOPLINE Singapore has teamed up with digital agencies SocialLive and Digital Alpha Agency to launch this week-long virtual event. It aims to support local F&B merchants by providing them with a digital and live-streaming platform to help increase their exposure. Singapore-based hosts are also invited to share local food reviews and viewers can take part in lucky draws and get best-value deals.

Where: SocialLive's Facebook page

When: Aug 2 to 8

Admission: Free

Info: National Day Food Fest website

