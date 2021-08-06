Events and listings: Food, concerts, classes

SINGAPORE - Check out takeaway and delivery food deals, learn how to brew a cuppa at a coffee appreciation workshop, or catch a virtual National Day performance.
Food & drink
Home Dining with Po
Mod-Sin restaurant Po is offering a set called Popo's Table ($148, for three to four persons; $198 for four to five) for a limited period . It comes with dishes such as Paper Spring Chicken, XO Crab Carrot Cake and Kurobuta Char Siew. Available for takeaway and delivery via Oddle.
Where: The Warehouse Hotel, Robertson Quay, 320 Havelock Road
MRT: Fort Canning, Clarke Quay
When: Till Aug 18. 11.45am to 8.15pm (pickup); noon to 8.30pm (delivery)
Info: Po's website
The Coconut Club's National Day Set
The set for two ($56) features the restaurant's signature Nasi Lemak, Wok Fried Kacang Panjang, Homemade Otah and a pint of dairy-free Coconut Sorbet. The ice cream, made using The Coconut Club's premium cold-pressed coconut milk, is a collaboration with the Birds of Paradise Gelato Boutique. Available for takeaway and delivery via Oddle.
Where: The Coconut Club, 01-02, 28 Ann Siang Road
MRT: Chinatown
When: Till Aug 18. 11.45am to 8.15pm (pickup); noon to 8.30pm (delivery)
Info: The Coconut Club's website
OverEasy's New Smashed Combos
The American diner is offering three new Smashed Combos ($19 each) - Classic Double, Truffle Deluxe or Smokey Bacon - for a limited time. Each set comes with a smashed burger (the patties are crispy around the edges and juicy in the middle), fries and a choice of ice-cold beer or mocktail. Available for takeaway and delivery via Oddle.
Where: OverEasy x Loof, One Fullerton, 01-06, 1 Fullerton Road
MRT: Raffles Place
When: Till Aug 18. 10am to 9.30pm (pickup); 10.30am to 10pm (delivery)
Info: OverEasy's website
Extra Virgin Pizza's All Pie Myself
The set ($45) comprises a choice of one pizza and two bottles of Peroni beer. Available for takeaway and delivery via Oddle.
Where: Asia Square Tower 1 01-04, 8 Marina View
MRT: Raffles Place, Marina Bay
When: Till Aug 18, noon to 9pm daily
Info: Extra Virgin Pizza's website
Odette At Home
The curated home-dining experience features a rotating selection of dishes. For a limited period this month, it is offering Manjimup Black Truffle Tart ($98), a soigné tart of prized black winter truffle; as well as Turbotin 'Pointe Bretagne' Grenobloise ($188, serves two to three), featuring whole poached wild turbot from Brittany, France. Available for takeaway and delivery via Oddle.
Where: Odette At Home, 01-04 National Gallery, 1 St Andrew's Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Till Aug 18, 11am to 8pm daily
Info: Odette's website
National Day Special at COOP by Neon Pigeon
The virtual restaurant is offering a bundle for two at $56 (usual price is $74). Customers may order any two Sando Burgers, Salad Bowls or Donburis to go along with sides of Tokyo Hummus, Goma Salad, Furikake Fries and Yuzu Tarts, and refreshments. Pre-orders are available for delivery via Oddle on Aug 8 and 9. Also available for takeaway.
Where: COOP by Neon Pigeon, 36 Carpenter Street
MRT: Clarke Quay
When: Till Aug 9. 11.45am to 9pm (pickup); 11.30am to 9.30pm (delivery)
Info: Neon Pigeon's website
Moonbow Royal Midday High Tea
The newly launched promotion is a high tea set for two. Customers can choose Royal Mid Way of Tea ($68.80) or Royal Mid Noon ($58.80). Available for takeaway and delivery via GrabFood and Food Panda. Enjoy 15 per cent off with self -collection.
Where: Moonbow, 01-21, Block 10 Dempsey Road
MRT: Holland Village
When: Till Aug 18, 11.30am to 8.30pm
Info: Moonbow's website
Concerts
Performance by Silver Songbirds
In this live-stream show, Silver Songbirds, a group of active seniors who are passionate about singing and theatre, will perform classic National Day songs such as Count on Me, Singapore and Stand Up for Singapore.
Where: National Museum's Facebook page
When: Aug 8, 4pm
Admission: Free
Info: Facebook event page
One Identity - Presented by Very Special Arts Singapore featuring StrawberryStory
In this live-stream show, two visually impaired artists, Ivni and Wai Yee, will perform renditions of favourite National Day songs. They will also share their life experiences and how they reinvent themselves and stay positive amid the pandemic.
Where: National Museum's Facebook page
When: Aug 9, 2pm
Admission: Free
Info: Facebook event page
Performance by Open Score Project
The multicultural music ensemble have performed for events such as the National Arts Council's Young Artist and Cultural Medallion awards ceremonies as well as overseas National Day celebration events. This show will feature local favourite tunes such as Singapura, Sunny Island and Bunga Sayang.
Where: National Museum's Facebook page
When: Aug 9, 4pm
Admission: Free
Info: Facebook event page
Kids
Interactive Storytelling - Timmy & Tammy: What Is Singapore?
This interactive session features the popular children's book Timmy & Tammy: What is Singapore?. Participants will hear from four interesting characters who have each chosen an object to represent Singapore.
Where: National Museum's Facebook page
When: Aug 9, 10am
Admission: Free
Info: Facebook event page
Charity
KDF Presents: Got To Walk 2021
The Kidney Dialysis Foundation (KDF) marks 25 years with this virtual walkathon. Participants will aim to complete 25km in 10 days to raise funds for subsidised dialysis for the needy.
When: Till Aug 15
Admission: Free with registration
Info: KDF Presents: Got To Walk 2021 website
Tours
Home, Truly Zoom Tour for Seniors
The National Museum's care facilitator volunteers will take seniors on a walk down memory lane ro discover the personal stories of those who call Singapore home. Held in conjunction with the exhibition, Home, Truly: Growing Up with Singapore, 1950s to the Present. Conducted in English.
Where: Zoom
When: Aug 7, 10.30am
Admission: Free. To register, email nhb_nm_programmes@nhb.gov.sg
Info: National Museum's website
Classes
Coffee Appreciation Workshop
Participants will get tips on how to brew their own coffee, learn about the different types of coffee and different terms used in the coffee world, and get to taste coffee.
Where: PAssion WaVe @ Jurong Lake Gardens, 100 Yuan Ching Road
MRT: Lakeside
When: Aug 15, 2pm
Admission: $30 (PAssion member), $35 (non-member)
Info: onePA's website
Talks
Talk at the Tuckshop - Interracial Friendships and Relationships
Learn more about people of different races, beyond their primary customs. The talk is suitable for those aged 16 and above and held in conjunction with Home, Truly: Growing Up with Singapore, 1950s to the Present exhibition at the National Musuem.
Where: Zoom
When: Aug 7, 2pm
Admission: $5 (price is inclusive of a curator tour, unique souvenirs from the Home, Truly exhibition and snacks)
Info: Talk at the Tuckshop - Interracial Friendships and Relationships website
Others
Yours, Truly Performance
This is a 35-minute guided performance of the Home, Truly Growing Up with Singapore, 1950s to the Present exhibition at the National Museum. Actors Shan Shan and Hadi will relive fond memories of how Singapore has become a home for us and what it means to be home, truly. Captions and audio descriptions will be provided. Thereafter, there is a 30-minute live dialogue session with the director and actors.
Where: Facebook Live
When: Aug 8, 10am
Admission: Free
Info: Facebook event page
National Day Food Fest Liveshow
E-commerce solutions provide SHOPLINE Singapore has teamed up with digital agencies SocialLive and Digital Alpha Agency to launch this week-long virtual event. It aims to support local F&B merchants by providing them with a digital and live-streaming platform to help increase their exposure. Singapore-based hosts are also invited to share local food reviews and viewers can take part in lucky draws and get best-value deals.
Where: SocialLive's Facebook page
When: Aug 2 to 8
Admission: Free
Info: National Day Food Fest website
