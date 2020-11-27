Events and listings: Food, classes, attractions

SINGAPORE - Satisfy your hunger for food deals, take part in a run for a good cause, and spend your SingapoRediscover vouchers at the Night Safari.

FOOD & DRINK

White Truffles And Wine At Zafferano



PHOTO: ZAFFERANO ITALIAN RESTAURANT & LOUNGE



Zafferano is presenting a five-course white truffles and wine pairing menu.The dinner starts with pan-seared Hokkaido scallops, crowned with white truffles and accompanied with confit Yamanashi egg yolk, cauliflower and floral spice from Balinese long pepper. It is served with the 2017 Vie di Romans Chardonnay, a medium- bodied white with fruity aromas and a creamy texture. Other highlights include house-made tagliolini, dressed in butter sauce and capped with petals of white truffle shavings.

WHERE: Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge, Level 43 Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay

MRT: Raffles Place

WHEN: Nov 29, 6.30pm

PRICE:$450++ per person (early bird offer of $350++)

TEL: 6509-1488

INFO:E-mail info@zafferano.sg

Blue Jasmine's Black Friday Promotion



PHOTO: BLUE JASMINE



The Family Meal ($80 nett, five to six people) at Thai restaurant Blue Jasmine features a choice of Roast Esarn Chicken or Thai Roast Chicken, Cha Om Fried Egg and Mango Sticky Rice. The restaurant is also offering $10 off purchases of their Festive Roasts and all 10 of their bento boxes at $10 nett. Every purchase of five bento boxes will also come with a free one. Dish selections include Basil Chicken Kaprao and vegan Heura Red Curry. Delivery is free today (Nov 27). You can also place orders today and have them delivered at a later date.

WHERE:Blue Jasmine, Level 5 Park Hotel, Farrer Park, 10 Farrer Park Station Road

MRT:Farrer Park

WHEN:Nov 27, 11.30 to 8pm

TEL: 6824-8851

INFO: Place orders at bit.ly/2UW703W

CLASSES

Estill Voice Training Introductory Online Workshop



PHOTO: INTUNE MUSIC



Estill Voice Training is a practical strategy for singers, actors, executives, teachers, professional speakers and voice therapists. The training exercises teach participants how to control features such as pitch, diction and voice quality. Research has found that such control enables a speaker to facilitate listener rapport, comprehension and recall, as well as helps the person appear more intelligent and attractive.

WHEN:Dec 12, 2 to 5pm

ADMISSION:$50

INFO:E-mail friends@intunemusic.com.sg or go to bit.ly/3kXMZEu

Digital Art on iPad - Introduction to Drawing Cartoons Using Vectors

Facilitated by Moses Sia, an educator-artist, accessibility consultant and trainer with Apple, this online workshop will teach participants how digital art can be made accessible through vector drawing. Part of the Enabling Lives Festival by SG Enable.

WHEN: Dec 4, 9.30AM

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: bit.ly/3q0CnbW

Mobile Apps for Persons with Disabilities and Caregivers

This online event will introduce three social impact start-ups incubated by Singtel Future Makers. For instance, find out how Enabler Interactive transforms the learning process with a 3D simulation training platform that offers interactive learning for persons with disabilities and their caregivers. Another start-up, TagTeam Technologies, creates micro-job opportunities for persons with disabilities via a gamified data annotation mobile app. Part of the Enabling Lives Festival by SG Enable.

WHEN: Dec 4, 1pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: bit.ly/3q0H0m8

TALKS

Inconvenient Questions (IQ) Special Panel Discussion



PHOTO: NUSS



The discussion topic is titled "University Education: Ready for Today and Tomorrow". The panel will feature Professor Tan Eng Chye, president of the National University of Singapore; Ms Aw Kah Peng, chairman of Shell Companies in Singapore; Mr Ye Gang, chief operating officer of consumer internet company Sea Group; and Mr Han Fook Kwang, editor-at-large of The Straits Times.

WHEN: Dec 3, 7pm

ADMISSION:Free

INFO:bit.ly/2UW1wWW

CHARITY

Run for Inclusion 2020



PHOTO: RUNNINGHOUR



The run, which aims to promote the well-being and integration of persons with special needs, returns for the sixth year. The event features participants running alongside those with special needs, including the mildly intellectually, physically, hearing and visually challenged.

WHERE: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive

MRT: Stadium

WHEN: Nov 28, 7am

ADMISSION: $35 to $53

INFO: bit.ly/337QXEL

ATTRACTIONS

Rediscover the Night Safari



PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



Looking to spend your SingapoRediscover vouchers? Why not head to the Night Safari? For a month from today (Nov 27), experience a new digital trail and activities at the park. Walk and encounter nocturnal animals using a digital guide on the Breadcrumbs app. Discover little-known scenic spots along the trail and participate in games and activities on the app to earn experience points and unlock rewards like exclusive enamel pins. Visitors who prefer a physical guide and a more personal experience can embark on the Safari Adventure Tour - Insider Edition in a private buggy.

WHERE: Night Safari, 80 Mandai Lake Road

MRT: Khatib

WHEN: Till Dec 27, 7.15pm to midnight

ADMISSION: From $35.70 for adult local residents and from $23.80 for child local residents (agedthree to 12)

INFO: bit.ly/3976yrH

FESTIVAL

Dreamseeds Arts Fest 2020 - Prism of Imagination



PHOTO: CLUB RAINBOW (SINGAPORE)



Launched in 2016 and in its fifth edition, the annual multi-disciplinary arts festival is headlined by beneficiaries of Club Rainbow (Singapore), who are children and youth with chronic illnesses. This year's theme is Prism of Imagination, exploring how the budding artists draw inspiration from their surroundings, personal and shared stories, as well as with the world at large. The programme line-up includes a virtual art exhibition and streamed performances.

WHEN: Nov 28 to Dec 2

ADMISSION:All activities are open to public. A small fee applies to workshops.

INFO: bit.ly/2Hu3lam