Events and listings: Food, books, talks, classes

SINGAPORE - Satisfy your hunger with food deals, take part in a virtual run for charity, and pick up pro tips at talks and new skills at workshops.

FOOD & DRINK

The Great British Sunday Brunch



PHOTO: THE QUEEN & MANGOSTEEN



Enjoy al fresco dining at The Queen & Mangosteen while soaking in views of Sentosa. Tuck into authentic British fare including Eggs Benedict ($16), freshly baked Banana Pancakes ($8) and crispy Scotch Egg ($12). Accompany your meal with healthy drinks such as Vision 20/20 (with carrot, orange ginger, $12) and Vita Boost (with avocado, banana, maple syrup, milk and yoghurt, $15).

WHERE: The Queen & Mangosteen, 01-106/107 Vivocity, 1 Harbourfront Walk

MRT: HarbourFront

WHEN: Every Sunday, noon to 5pm

TEL: 6376-9380

INFO: E-mail reservations@queenandmangosteen.com

Claypot Dishes At Hai Tien Lo



PHOTO: HAI TIEN LO, PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE



From Nov 1 to Dec 13, get your fill of executive chef Ben Zeng's all-in-one claypot dishes. Enjoy two claypot dishes for $39.90. There are 15 options and highlights include Claypot Mee Sua with Seafood in Fish Broth, Claypot Aubergine with Shrimps in Spicy Sauce and Country-style Claypot Stewed Kampong Chicken with Mushrooms.

WHERE: Hai Tien Lo, Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard

MRT: Promenade

WHEN: Nov 1 to Dec 13. Promotion is available for dinner only, 6 to 10pm

Tel: 6826-8240

INFO: E-mail dining.ppsin@panpacific.com or book at panpacific.co/37HCfY6

The Macallan Experience At Raffles Hotel Singapore



PHOTO: THE MACALLAN



For a limited period, The Macallan Experience offers an immersive exhibition space, a cinema, and a bar and lounge. In the Sensory Cinema, watch a 12-minute film featuring two inspiring life stories while you sip on two drams of The Macallan - Double Cask 12 Years Old and Sherry Oak 12 Years. A photo exhibition by award-winning American photographer Steve McCurry features the oak casks that are integral to the brand's whisky-making process. Macallan whiskies are also available for sale.

WHERE: Raffles Hotel Singapore,01-04 to 01-10 Raffles Arcade, 328 North Bridge Road

MRT: City Hall/Esplanade/Bras Basah

WHEN: Till Feb 10, 11am to 9.30pm daily (except for designated public holidays)

PRICE: Free general admission; $28 for Sensory Cinema tickets. All guests must be aged 18 and above

INFO: bit.ly/2TspbgQ

BOOKS

Singapore Literature Book Club: The Java Enigma By Erni Salleh

First-time novelist and librarian Erni Salleh will discuss her book, a 2020 Epigram Books Fiction Prize finalist. An archaeological and historical mystery spanning South-east Asia and Europe, The Java Enigma follows Irin Omar, a librarian with the Borobudur restoration project, whose orderly life is turned upside down when she inherits a safe deposit box after her father's death. She uncovers some of the archipelago's biggest secrets and at the same time, a few family skeletons.

WHEN: Nov 12, 8pm

ADMISSION: Free with registration

INFO: bit.ly/3owNkBa

TALKS

Bouncing Back From Tough Times: The Growth Mindset Approach



PHOTO: MICHAEL CHUA



In this webinar, Michael Chua, an experienced life coach, will share how adopting the growth mindset approach can help one through this challenging time and foster stronger family bonds. This is in support of Raikan Ilmu 2020, a movement within the Malay-Muslim community to embrace lifelong learning as a culture and way of life. Organised by Family Central, which conducts family life programmes.

WHEN: Oct 31, 2 to 3pm

ADMISSION: Free with registration

INFO: bit.ly/35EEYPt

East/West Artistic Dialogue: Chinese Ink, History And Legacy



PHOTO: CHINA ONLINE MUSEUM



This webinar series will explore the fundamentals of Chinese ink painting and introduce the late acclaimed Chinese artist Wu Guanzhong, considered to be the father of modern Chinese painting. Organised by Corcovado Arts, which offers short comprehensive courses and talks on art history and global cultures.

WHERE: Zoom

WHEN: Nov 1 and 8, 5 to 6.30pm

ADMISSION: $15(one session), $25 (both sessions)

INFO: bit.ly/35CTd7n

Coping With Joblessness And Reskilling



ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



In these uncertain economic times, taking on a new job may require some reskilling and reinventing. The Straits Times' assistant news editor Toh Yong Chuan and Ms Christine Gan, a principal career coach at Workforce Singapore, will provide tips for job seekers and those who are unemployed, as well as how to prepare for the next opportunity. Part of the monthly AskST@NLB video sessions.

WHERE: The Straits Times' Facebook page

WHEN: Oct 30, 7pm

INFO: str.sg/Juiq

CLASSES

Harmony Singing And Duets



PHOTO: INTUNE MUSIC



Participants will learn techniques in singing harmony, musical intervals and how to come up with their own harmony lines for duets. This virtual workshop is conducted by Aaron Lim, an Estill Voice master trainer and also Intune Music School's vocal director. Immediately after this workshop, he will conduct an online group masterclass for only five participants, who can utilise the techniques they have learnt and get feedback.

WHEN: Oct 31, noon to 1.30pm (workshop), 2 to 3.30pm (masterclass)

ADMISSION: $30 (workshop), $50 (masterclass), $70 (both classes)

INFO: bit.ly/2HD4Piq

Zumba With Ivis



PHOTO: JANET



Get in shape at this weekly virtual Zumba class. The aerobic workout combines elements like cardio, muscle conditioning and dancing. Open to all fitness levels.

WHEN: Nov 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 11am to noon

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: bit.ly/3jzqhCe

CHARITY

Walk For Dyslexia - 20KM FOR $20K



PHOTOS: THEJOHNYEONG, RUNNERKAO / INSTRAGRAM



Organised by the Dyslexia Association of Singapore, this ongoing virtual walk aims to raise funds and awareness of dyslexia and the association. Participants should clock 20km by Nov 30 and wear red during their walks to show their support for the cause.

WHEN: Till Nov 30. Registration ends on Oct 31

ADMISSION: $20

INFO: bit.ly/35GBcot

