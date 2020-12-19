Events and listings: Food, attractions, gigs

Food & Drink

Tablescape's Festive Takeaway Set

Designed by executive chef Armando Aristarco, the festive set (from $128, two to three persons) comprises cold cuts, chicken, cakes and more. For the first time, Tablescape is also retailing festive confectioneries. Its Log Cake (1kg, $48) has layers of creamy chocolate and coffee mousse, a banana cremeux heart, a chocolate sponge base and dark chocolate rice crisps. The Panettone (1kg, $58) is an exclusive confection studded with candied orange, raisins and lemon zest flown in from a specialist shop in Italy. Guests who purchase a Log Cake with the Festive Takeaway Set get an additional 10 per cent off.



WHERE: Tablescape Restaurant and Bar, Level 3 Grand Park City Hall, 10 Coleman Street

MRT: City Hall

WHEN: Till Jan 3, 11am to 8.30pm

TEL: 6336-3456

INFO: Place orders here.

Osia Steak and Seafood Grill's Festive Platters

Enjoy premium grilled meats and seafood served off the restaurant's lava stone grill or stone hearth oven. The Sharing Seafood Platter ($78++) - available during lunch - features a succulent tiger prawn casserole cooked with chorizo, mud crab cake and smoked salmon trout with celeriac remoulade, herb butter and kohlrabi pickles. For dinner, the Sharing Meat Platter ($145++) consists of braised beef cheek, iberico pork rack and pasture fed lamb alongside hand-cut fries, sauteed pea tendril and vine tomato. The dinner dessert platter Pear Mont Blanc ($40++) comes with a refreshing iced chestnut pear yule log, yuzu meringue, warm molasses apricot pudding and macadamia nut streusel. End your meal with hot Irish Coffee ($20++), a rich blend of Irish whiskey, espresso and gula melaka. All sharing platters serve two to three persons.



WHERE: Osia Steak and Seafood Grill, 02-140/141 Festive Walk, 26 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: HarbourFront

WHEN: Till Jan 3. Mondays, Thursdays to Sundays, noon to 3pm, 6 to 10pm. Lunch: noon (first seating), 1.30pm (second seating). Dinner: 6pm (first seating), 8pm (second seating)

TEL: 6577-6688

INFO: E-mail dining@rwsentosa.com

New Year's Feast at Po



This six-course New Year special comprises dishes such as Raw Marinated Hokkaido Scallops, Soybean-Crusted Halibut Fillet with truffle pumpkin puree and Charcoal-Grilled Kampung Duck. Round the meal off with Po's signature dessert Pisang Rai. There is a vegetarian offering Essence of Mushroom (a medley of shiitake mushroom dumpling and monkey head mushrooms), and Charcoal-Grilled Mapo Eggplant in Impossible Hot Bean Ragu and Purple Sweet Potato Noodles. Also, toast to the new year with endless pours of champagne, wines and beers.

WHERE: Po, 320 Havelock Road

WHEN: Dec 31, 6 to 10.30pm. First seating at 6pm, second seating at 8.15pm

PRICE: From $146 ++ per person

INFO: Reservation via this website.

Winestone's Christmas Menu

The meal begins with a choice of Boston Lobster, Smoked Chicken Salad or Baked Figs. After a bowl of hot soup, go on to mains - Big Head Prawns, Rack of Lamb, Fillet of Cod or Breast of Turkey. End the meal on a sweet note with Yuletide White Chocolate Log Cake, Fruit Pudding with Orange Sorbet or Lemon Cheese Cake.



WHERE: Winestone, 01-09, 30 Stevens Road

MRT: Orchard/Stevens

WHEN: Dec 24, 5 to 10pm; Dec 25, noon to 2.30pm

PRICE: $98++ per person

TEL: 6491-6100

INFO: E-mail h9561-fb3@accor.com

Festive Dining at Hilton Singapore

Indulge in festive dinners and bubbly Sunday brunches, or order the festive bundled takeaways. There are also Festive Stay & Dine Packages, with discounts of up to 20 per cent.



WHERE: Hilton Singapore, 581 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard

WHEN: Dec 25 and 27, Jan 3

PRICE: Christmas Day brunch: $128++ per person; Festive Sunday Brunch: $108++ per person

TEL: 6737-2233

INFO: Hilton Singapore's website.

SE7ENTH's An Ode to Christmas Set Menu



The four-course meal ($88++ per person) comprises a platter of amuse bouche, Cream of Butternut Squash with Spinach Ricotta Ravioli on Cheese Crouton, choice of a main, and a Mini Chocolate Log Cake with Berries. For the main, choose from Smoked Turducken Roulade or Pan Seared Salmon in Apple Glazed Butter Cream. The set menu comes with a Mimosa cocktail and an eggnog-based Snowball cocktail. This month, there is also an Executive Set Lunch ($25++ per person) offering festive mains such as Christmas Gnocchi in Creamy Neapolitan sauce with Spinach and Basil, and Turkey Ham with Honey Glazed Carrots, Brussel Sprouts and Cranberry Sauce.

WHERE: Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore, 07-01 OUE Downtown 1, 6 Shenton Way

MRT: Raffles Place

WHEN: Til Dec 31, noon to 2pm, 6.30 to 10pm

TEL: 6812-6050

INFO: E-mail se7enth.premier-singapore@oakwood.com

Whisky Journey

Fifteen bars and restaurants have partnered with international distilleries the likes of Bunnahabhain and Tomatin for a whisky experience, offering exclusive whisky tastings, innovative food-whisky pairings and vintage bottlings. Participating outlets include Wala Wala Cafe Bar, Cable Car 1890's Saloon and Silvermalt.

WHERE: Quaich Bar, 01-16 South Beach Avenue, 30 Beach Road

MRT: Esplanade

WHEN: Till Dec 20, 4 to 10pm

ADMISSION: $45 per person

INFO: Whisky Journey's website.

MO BAR's Guest Shifts at Employees Only Singapore

This month, MO BAR at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore is running three guest shifts across Singapore to showcase their new Volume Three cocktail menu. On Dec 20, the team will be at Employees Only Singapore in Amoy Street and will serve these cocktails: Chamoe, infused with Grey Goose Vodka, Melon and Citron; Panacea, made with Botanist Gin, Makrut Lime and Pandan; Sarimanok, which has Sailor Jerry Spiced rum, mango and citrus; and Gao, made with Roku Gin, Jasmine Green Tea Kombucha and Salted Calamansi.



WHERE: Employees Only Singapore, 112 Amoy Street

MRT: Raffles Place/Chinatown

WHEN: Dec 20, 6 to 9pm

ADMISSION: Free entry

GIGS

Back To Live

This two-night concert, organised by AEG Presents and Collective Minds, is part of the Ministry of Health's pilot for pre-event testing to enable large-scale events to take place in safely. The second night of the concert will feature singer-songwriter Charlie Lim and special guests KEYANA and Aisyah Aziz.



WHERE: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 4 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

WHEN: Dec 19, 9 to 10.30pm

ADMISSION: $55

INFO: Collective Minds' website.

Contest

#High5Singa Instagram Contest

Stand to win one of 10 Singa NDP Limited Edition Box Sets and a $50 Frasers Digital Gift Card, or one of 50 DIY Singa in a Bauble - a white mini resin Singa figurine that can be painted or decorated. Post a photo of yourself doing a high five gesture at the Singa Christmas Tree at Waterway Point on Instagram, accompanied by a message of kindness and the hashtags, #High5Singa and #WWPXmas20. Then follow @kindnesssg and @waterway_point. For every public photo shared, Waterway Point will donate a 5kg bag of rice to needy families through The Food Bank Singapore. Up to 1,000 bags of rice, which can provide up to 16,600 meals, will be distributed.



WHERE: Waterway Point, 83 Punggol Central

MRT: Punggol

WHEN: Till Jan 3

INFO: Frasers Experience's website.

Charity

The Boys' Brigade Share-a-Gift 2020

Deliver vouchers and food hampers to bring festive cheer to 41,423 beneficiaries. Volunteers - children are welcome - are encouraged to deliver FairPrice vouchers or food hampers to the beneficiaries' homes. They can use their own vehicles or borrow/rent one for a few hours.

WHEN: Till Dec 31, 5.30pm to midnight

INFO: The Boys' Brigade's website.

Kids

Creative Problem Solving For Fids

In this two-day virtual workshop, participants will learn adopt a mindset of flexibility and explore multiple solutions while collaborating with team members or competitors. They will also learn to pro-actively ask "what if" questions and learn from failed experiments. Open to kids aged nine to 12. Organised by GlowWorm, which focuses on imparting creativity, communication and collaboration.

WHERE: Zoom

WHEN: Dec 21 and 22, 4 to 6pm

ADMISSION: US$150 per child, US$197 for two children

INFO: GlowWorm's website.

Other events

Poinsettia Wishes

Experience a little European holiday cheer at this Christmas floral display at Gardens by the Bay. See the reimagined Gouda City Hall, an iconic landmark in the Netherlands known for its an annual Christmas light-up; dazzling Luminarie installations; a wishing well; and festive plants such as poinsettias, cyclamens, pansies and hellebores. In the evening, the Flower Dome is lit up with luminarie light sculptures handcrafted by Italian craftsmen using white wood from southern Italy.



WHERE: Flower Dome, Gardens By The Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive

MRT: Bayfront

WHEN: Till Jan 3, 9am to 9pm

ADMISSION: Charges to Flower Dome applies

INFO: Gardens By The Bay's website.

BookFest @ Singapore 2020

The 14th edition of this book fair is held across all 28 Popular stores this year. The book store chain is also partnering with e-commerce platform Shopee for exclusive online deals.



WHERE: All Popular bookstores

WHEN: Till Dec 20

INFO: Bookfest @ Singapore's website.