Events and listings: Food, arts, talks

Food & drink
Whiskey-infused Wagyu at The Gyu Bar
The Hibiki Whisky-Marinated Wagyu Yakiniku ($75) features 120g of Wa Oh wagyu kainomi served a side of salad. Customers can choose to have the wagyu prepared yakiniku-style at the restaurant-bar or grill the meat at home. Islandwide delivery is available at $8, or free for orders above $150 (including GST). Order 24 hours in advance.
Where: 01-08, 30 Stevens Road (near entrance of Mercure Hotel)
MRT: Stevens
When: Till June 27. Delivery: 11am to 9pm
Info: www.thegyubar.com.sg
Free Beer with Deliveroo Order
Get a free bottle of Toasted Lager, an artisanal beer by local sustainable brewery CRUST, with every order from participating restaurants via the Mix and Match menus from Deliveroo Editions locations at Katong and Alice@Mediapolis. The limited-edition lager has hints of vanilla and corn, a sweet caramel finish and is made with upcycled food waste, bread and corn.
Where: Deliveroo Editions at Katong, 332 Tanjong Katong Road, and Alice@Mediapolis, 29 Media Circle
MRT: Dakota and one-north
When: June 19 and 20
Info: Click here
Father's Day Weekend with LeVel33
Celebrate with a three-course menu ($66+ a person) that starts with a tangy Tomato Carpaccio ($17+), followed by a hearty main of Roast Pork Collar Ciabatta Sandwich ($36+) and Tiramisu ($12) for dessert. Wash the meal down with one of LeVel33's signature beers. The set can also be customised with items from the a la carte menu or the Weekend Roast offering. Available for takeaway and delivery via Oodle.
Where: LeVel33, 33-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, 8 Marina Boulevard
MRT: Telok Ayer
When: June 18 to 20, 2.30 to 8.30pm
Info: Click here
Father's Day Feast at Bedrock Bar & Grill
Dig into the Tomahawk Surf & Turf Set ($328+), which serves four to six persons. It includes the restaurant's signature Tomahawk Steak, Grilled Whole Snapper, two side dishes and four house-made sauces. Dads who love wine can go for the Tomahawk Surf & Turf Wine Set ($348+), which includes a bottle of Voyager Estate Wine. Islandwide delivery is free for orders of above $100 paid with Mastercard (use promo code "MCFREE").
Where: Bedrock Bar & Grill, 01-05 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites, 96 Somerset Road
MRT: Somerset
When: Till June 20. Pick-up: 11am to 8pm; Delivery: 11.30am to 9.30pm
Info: Click here
Three-tier Sets at The Deli at Goodwood Park Hotel
The culinary team behind L'Espresso's popular English Afternoon Tea has curated three sets of three-tier takeaway snack sets ($74.90 nett a set). Min Jiang's dim sum chefs have also come up with three-tier Longevity Buns set available in five flavours such as Iberico char siew and white lotus seed paste. Each set comes with 18 buns and is priced from $56.50 nett. Order via Oodle three days in advance.
WHERE: The Deli at Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road
MRT: Orchard
WHEN: June 19 and 20, 11am to 7pm
INFO: Click here
Free Father's Day Gift at Hard Rock Cafe
Every order of a Cowboy Ribeye Steak ($55.95) - topped with herb butter and served with golden mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables - comes with a complimentary gift (worth $45) of a bottle of beer and an adult classic cap. Available for self-collection only.
Where: Hard Rock Cafe Singapore, HPL House 02-01, 50 Cuscaden Road; Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa, Resorts World Sentosa, 01-209 The Forum, 26 Sentosa Gateway
MRT: Orchard and HarbourFront
When: June 18 to 20. Hard Rock Cafe Singapore: 11.30am to 9.30pm; Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa: 11am to 8pm
Info: Click here
Father's Day Feasts at Fat Prince
The bundles ($118 for two persons, $228 for four) include items such as Cashew Hummus, Spiced Pork Ribs, earth pit oven-roasted Wagyu Beef Cheek and Truffle & Rosemary Potatoes. Dessert is Mascarpone Kanafe. Available for delivery with advance order.
Where: Fat Prince, 48 Peck Seah Street
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: June 18 to 20, 11.30am to 10.30pm
Info: Click here
Arts
Art Jam with Golden Village
Unleash your inner Picasso by signing up for an art jam session at Golden Village (GV) Paya Lebar's Grab & Gold Cafe. All painting tools and materials are provided onsite. Each session, which is unguided, lasts three hours and includes a complimentary drink for takeaway. Book your session at the GV website.
Where: Golden Village Paya Lebar, 03-107 SingPost Centre, 10 Eunos Road 8
MRT: Paya Lebar
When: June 19, 11am & 3pm
Admission: $25 for GV members, $28 for non-members
Info: Click here
NLB's Online Programmes
During the June school holidays, the National Library Board (NLB) has lined up a slew of family-friendly online activities and resources, such as storytelling sessions, cybersecurity workshops and an eco-parenting talk.
Where: Online
When: Till June 27
Admission: Free, registration required for some events
Info: Click here
ABCs of Being Bold with Colours
Art of Being Calm is a programme by the ArtScience Museum that focuses on the ABCs of finding serenity through hands-on activities and engaging discussions. In this episode, participants explore how different tints can be used as a meditating tool to show our true colours.
Where: ArtScience Museum's YouTube channel
Admission: Free
Info: Click here
Talks
Uniting Ideas in Teaching Excellence: Specific Learning Differences Conference 2021
Are you an educator or a parent with a child who has Specific Learning Differences (SpLD)? This two-day seminar will share the knowledge, skills and resources required to help the child rise above learning challenges to achieve his or her maximum potential. Organised by Dyslexia Association of Singapore.
WHERE: Online
WHEN: June 24, 9.30am to 7.30pm, and June 25, 9.30am to 5.30pm
ADMISSION: $120
INFO: Click here
KKH Webinar
In this two-day webinar, learn more about pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, newborn care and motherhood. The key highlights on June 23 include the different stages of labour, its signs and symptoms and relaxation techniques. On June 25, topics will cover antenatal preparation for breastfeeding, common breastfeeding issues, common newborn issues in newborn and tips for newborn care. Organised by KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).
Where: Zoom
When: June 23 and 25, 6.30 to 7.30pm
Admission: $50 for KKH patient; $60 for non-pateints
Info: Click here
