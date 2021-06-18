Events and listings: Food, arts, talks

SINGAPORE - Check out takeaway and delivery deals for Father's Day, or unleash your creativity at an art jam session hosted by Golden Village.

Food & drink

Whiskey-infused Wagyu at The Gyu Bar

The Hibiki Whisky-Marinated Wagyu Yakiniku ($75) features 120g of Wa Oh wagyu kainomi served a side of salad. Customers can choose to have the wagyu prepared yakiniku-style at the restaurant-bar or grill the meat at home. Islandwide delivery is available at $8, or free for orders above $150 (including GST). Order 24 hours in advance.

Where: 01-08, 30 Stevens Road (near entrance of Mercure Hotel)

MRT: Stevens

When: Till June 27. Delivery: 11am to 9pm

Info: www.thegyubar.com.sg

Free Beer with Deliveroo Order



A handcrafted beer made from surplus bread and corn. PHOTO: DELIVEROO & CRUST



Get a free bottle of Toasted Lager, an artisanal beer by local sustainable brewery CRUST, with every order from participating restaurants via the Mix and Match menus from Deliveroo Editions locations at Katong and Alice@Mediapolis. The limited-edition lager has hints of vanilla and corn, a sweet caramel finish and is made with upcycled food waste, bread and corn.

Where: Deliveroo Editions at Katong, 332 Tanjong Katong Road, and Alice@Mediapolis, 29 Media Circle

MRT: Dakota and one-north

When: June 19 and 20

Info: Click here

Father's Day Weekend with LeVel33



Roast Pork Collar Ciabatta Sandwich and Signature Beer. PHOTO: LEVEL33



Celebrate with a three-course menu ($66+ a person) that starts with a tangy Tomato Carpaccio ($17+), followed by a hearty main of Roast Pork Collar Ciabatta Sandwich ($36+) and Tiramisu ($12) for dessert. Wash the meal down with one of LeVel33's signature beers. The set can also be customised with items from the a la carte menu or the Weekend Roast offering. Available for takeaway and delivery via Oodle.

Where: LeVel33, 33-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, 8 Marina Boulevard

MRT: Telok Ayer

When: June 18 to 20, 2.30 to 8.30pm

Info: Click here

Father's Day Feast at Bedrock Bar & Grill



A Feast Fit For Super-Dad At Bedrock Bar & Grill. PHOTO: BEDROCK BAR & GRILL



Dig into the Tomahawk Surf & Turf Set ($328+), which serves four to six persons. It includes the restaurant's signature Tomahawk Steak, Grilled Whole Snapper, two side dishes and four house-made sauces. Dads who love wine can go for the Tomahawk Surf & Turf Wine Set ($348+), which includes a bottle of Voyager Estate Wine. Islandwide delivery is free for orders of above $100 paid with Mastercard (use promo code "MCFREE").

Where: Bedrock Bar & Grill, 01-05 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites, 96 Somerset Road

MRT: Somerset

When: Till June 20. Pick-up: 11am to 8pm; Delivery: 11.30am to 9.30pm

Info: Click here

Three-tier Sets at The Deli at Goodwood Park Hotel



Savoury Satisfaction Set. PHOTO: THE DELI AT GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL





Longevity Buns Tier Set. PHOTO: THE DELI AT GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL





Sweet and Savoury Pleasures Set. PHOTO: THE DELI AT GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL





Sweet Sensations Set. PHOTO: THE DELI AT GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL



The culinary team behind L'Espresso's popular English Afternoon Tea has curated three sets of three-tier takeaway snack sets ($74.90 nett a set). Min Jiang's dim sum chefs have also come up with three-tier Longevity Buns set available in five flavours such as Iberico char siew and white lotus seed paste. Each set comes with 18 buns and is priced from $56.50 nett. Order via Oodle three days in advance.

WHERE: The Deli at Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road

MRT: Orchard

WHEN: June 19 and 20, 11am to 7pm

INFO: Click here

Free Father's Day Gift at Hard Rock Cafe



Surprise Dad with A Rockin’ Father’s Day Gift Worth $45. PHOTO: HARD ROCK CAFE





Every order of a Cowboy Ribeye Steak ($55.95) - topped with herb butter and served with golden mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables - comes with a complimentary gift (worth $45) of a bottle of beer and an adult classic cap. Available for self-collection only.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Singapore, HPL House 02-01, 50 Cuscaden Road; Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa, Resorts World Sentosa, 01-209 The Forum, 26 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: Orchard and HarbourFront

When: June 18 to 20. Hard Rock Cafe Singapore: 11.30am to 9.30pm; Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa: 11am to 8pm

Info: Click here

Father's Day Feasts at Fat Prince



Father's Day Special ($118, feeds 2). PHOTO: FAT PRINCE





Father's Day Special ($228, feeds four). PHOTO: FAT PRINCE





Spiced Pork Ribs. PHOTO: FAT PRINCE



The bundles ($118 for two persons, $228 for four) include items such as Cashew Hummus, Spiced Pork Ribs, earth pit oven-roasted Wagyu Beef Cheek and Truffle & Rosemary Potatoes. Dessert is Mascarpone Kanafe. Available for delivery with advance order.

Where: Fat Prince, 48 Peck Seah Street

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: June 18 to 20, 11.30am to 10.30pm

Info: Click here

Arts

Art Jam with Golden Village



Art Jam with Golden Village this June Holidays. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE





Unleash your inner Picasso by signing up for an art jam session at Golden Village (GV) Paya Lebar's Grab & Gold Cafe. All painting tools and materials are provided onsite. Each session, which is unguided, lasts three hours and includes a complimentary drink for takeaway. Book your session at the GV website.

Where: Golden Village Paya Lebar, 03-107 SingPost Centre, 10 Eunos Road 8

MRT: Paya Lebar

When: June 19, 11am & 3pm

Admission: $25 for GV members, $28 for non-members

Info: Click here

NLB's Online Programmes



Book Bugs: Explorers of Stories Past. PHOTO: NLB





During the June school holidays, the National Library Board (NLB) has lined up a slew of family-friendly online activities and resources, such as storytelling sessions, cybersecurity workshops and an eco-parenting talk.

Where: Online

When: Till June 27

Admission: Free, registration required for some events

Info: Click here

ABCs of Being Bold with Colours



ABCs of Being Bold with Colours. PHOTO: ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM



Art of Being Calm is a programme by the ArtScience Museum that focuses on the ABCs of finding serenity through hands-on activities and engaging discussions. In this episode, participants explore how different tints can be used as a meditating tool to show our true colours.

Where: ArtScience Museum's YouTube channel

Admission: Free

Info: Click here

Talks

Uniting Ideas in Teaching Excellence: Specific Learning Differences Conference 2021



UNITE SPLD 2021 Conference. PHOTO: DYSLEXIA ASSOCIATION OF SINGAPORE





Are you an educator or a parent with a child who has Specific Learning Differences (SpLD)? This two-day seminar will share the knowledge, skills and resources required to help the child rise above learning challenges to achieve his or her maximum potential. Organised by Dyslexia Association of Singapore.

WHERE: Online

WHEN: June 24, 9.30am to 7.30pm, and June 25, 9.30am to 5.30pm

ADMISSION: $120

INFO: Click here

KKH Webinar



Ask the KKH Experts - All you need to know about childbirth Webinar. PHOTO: KKH



In this two-day webinar, learn more about pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, newborn care and motherhood. The key highlights on June 23 include the different stages of labour, its signs and symptoms and relaxation techniques. On June 25, topics will cover antenatal preparation for breastfeeding, common breastfeeding issues, common newborn issues in newborn and tips for newborn care. Organised by KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

Where: Zoom

When: June 23 and 25, 6.30 to 7.30pm

Admission: $50 for KKH patient; $60 for non-pateints

Info: Click here

