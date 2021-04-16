Events and listings: Food, arts, talks

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, do a plant swop over a cuppa, or catch an exhibition or play by the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts.

Food and drink

Hard Rock Cafe's Magical Brownie Experience

Order the Insta-Worthy Brownie ($26.95), or go for the Top Our Creation and make your own DIY Brownie ($29.95). Stand a chance to be crowned "Our Brownie Master Chef of the Month" and win $50 worth of dining credits when you take a photo of your creation and tag Hard Rock Cafe on social media.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Singapore, 50 Cuscaden Road, Hpl House 02-01; Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa, Resorts World Sentosa, The Forum 01-209, 26 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: Orchard, VivoCity

When: 11.30am to 9.30pm

Tel: 6235-5232; 6795-7454

Info: The Hard Rock Cafe's website

Proper Dinner Series at 28 HongKong Street



Fried TiNDLE Chicken n’ Waffles topped with homemade herb butter. PHOTO: 28 HONG KONG STREET



The April edition features Chef Melvyn Tan's TiNDLE spin on the cocktail bar's iconic Fried Chicken n' Waffles topped with homemade herb butter. The dish is paired with Brass Ring Cocktail, a low-waste, gin-based drink by Chris Saw, Singapore's reigning Sustainable Bartending Competition winner. The refreshing vegan concoction features Brass Lion Singapore Dry Gin, aromatised leftover white wine and a house-made lime cordial from discarded lime husks. Reservations are recommended.

Where: 28 HongKong Street

MRT: Clarke Quay

When: Till April 30, Tuesdays to Saturdays, 5 to 7pm

Price: $50 for the special food and cocktail pairing

Tel: 8318-0328

Info: 28 HongKong Street's website

Edomae Omakase Pop-up



Edomae Omakase by Chef Ryoichi Nakatani. PHOTO: CAPITAL KITCHEN BY ZOUK



Capital Kitchen by Zouk has launched its latest culinary concept, an authentic Edomae Omakase pop-up by Chef Ryoichi Nakatani. It takes diners on a gastronomic journey through old Tokyo. Dishes include Grilled Scallop Isobeyaki with Caviar and Grilled Firefly Squid Ikadayaki, Monk Fish Liver simmered in Red Wine, Spanish Mackerel Tataki with Uni and Aburi Cherry Trout sushi.

Where: Capital Kitchen, Clarke Quay, Block C 01-06, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road

MRT: Clarke Quay, Fort Canning

When: Wednesdays to Saturdays, 6 to 8.30pm (first seating), 8.30 to 11pm (second seating)

Tel: 9006-8793

Info: E-mail reservations@zoukclub.com or go to Zouk's website

Taco Tuesday with Chimichanga



Taco Tuesdays. PHOTO: CHIMICHANGA



Get your second set of Taco Trio at half price on Tuesdays. Choose from Carne Asada Tacos, Chipotle Chicken Tacos, Borracho Fish Tacos and Chipotle Mushroom Tacos. Both sets of tacos must be ordered at the same time, with the discount applying to the lower-priced set. Available at Chimichanga Little India and Chimichanga Holland Village.

Where: Chimichanga Little India, 36 Dunlop Street; Chimichanga Holland Village, 01-02/03 Holland Piazza, 3 Lor Liput

MRT: Jalan Besar, Rochor, Holland Village

When: Every Tuesday till April 30, noon to 2.30pm, 5 to 9.30pm

Price: From $16

Tel: 6293-3314; 6974-7185

Info: chimichanga.sg (Little India); chimichangahv.sg (Holland Village)

Songkran Special: Kway Teow Khua Gai



Kway Teow Khua Gai. PHOTO: PRATUNAM PLUS



To celebrate Songkran, also known as the water-splashing festival, Pratunam PLUS by Soi Thai Soi Nice is offering one of Bangkok's most loved street dish, Kway Teow Kua Gai, this month. The dish is served with the restaurant's homemade Thai Seafood Sauce.

Where: Pratunam PLUS by Soi Thai Soi Nice, 04-09 Bugis+, 201 Victoria Street

MRT: Bugis

When: Till April 30, 10am to 10pm

Tel: 6509-4790

Info: Pratunam PLUS' Instagram

Administrative Professionals' Week at Zafferano

Enjoy a three-course executive set lunch ($48++ a person, usual price is $58++) comprising contemporary Italian dishes made with seasonal produce. Reservations are required.

Where: Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge, Level 43 Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay

MRT: Raffles Place

When: April 19 to 24, 11.30am to 2.30pm

TEL: 6509-1488

Info: E-mail info@zafferano.sg

Jamie's Italian Plant-based Dishes



Super Green Veggie Burger. PHOTO: JAMIE’S ITALIAN FORUM



Go vegan with plant-based dishes this Earth Day, which falls on April 22. Offerings include Tomato Crostini, Super Green Veggie Burger, Heritage Tomato Salad and an eggless pasta dish.

Where: Jamie's Italian Forum, Forum The Shopping Mall 01-01/04, 583 Orchard Rd

MRT: Orchard

When: Till June 20, 11.30am to 9.30pm

Price: From $18

Tel: 66557676

Info: Jamie's Italian's website

EXHIBITION

The Art Passage by Ode To Art @ Raffles City



The Art Passage by Ode To Art at Raffles City. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ODE TO ART



Shoppers can experience an audio-guided art tour inside a mall. Fifteen new works by 66-year-old local artist Hong Zhu An are on display.

Where: Raffles City Shopping Centre, Level 3, 252 North Bridge Road

MRT: City Hall

When: Till May 31

Admission: Free

Info: Ode to Art's website

Crashing Waves, Billowing Clouds: A Tribute to Tan Kian Por



Forgetting Each Other, the Moon and Water by Tan Kian Por. PHOTO: SHERMAN TAN



In memory of the late artist Tan Kian Por, a former teacher and alumnus of the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa), the school is presenting a collection of his best seal carving, calligraphy and ink works. The exhibition is curated by Tan's estate.

Where: Nafa Campus 1, Lim Hak Tai Gallery, 80 Bencoolen Street

MRT: Bencoolen

When: Till May 5, 11am to 7pm

Admission: Free

Info: The Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' website

THEATRE

The Golden Dragon



The Golden Dragon. PHOTO: ANDRES UMANA



On a typical evening, anywhere in Europe, ones walk into a Thai/Chinese/Vietnamese restaurant and the whole world is there. Everyone is connected to everyone else, through this one place. Directed by Edith Podesta and performed in English by Nafa's Bachelor of Arts (Honours) theatre arts students, The Golden Dragon is a funny fable of modern life and migration.

Where: Streamed live on Nafa's YouTube Channel

When: April 16, 8 to 9.20pm; April 17, 3 to 4.20pm, 8 to 9.20pm; April 18, 3 to 4.20pm

Admission: Free

Info: The Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' website

TALKS

Are We in Debt to the Planet?

Dr Chua Siew Chin, who teaches environmental sustainability at National University of Singapore's Ridge View Residential College, will talk about planetary boundaries, the earth's carrying capacity and why we may be in an environmental deficit.

Where: Central Public Library, National Library Board B1-01, 100 Victoria Street

MRT: Bugis

When: April 20, 7.30 to 8.30pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Event website

FESTIVALS

*SCAPE National Youth Awards Annual Conference



Pivots and Platforms: Short Films in the New Normal. PHOTO: *SCAPE NATIONAL YOUTH AWARDS ANNUAL CONFERENCE



The conference is back as a hybrid event with the theme, "Pivots and Platforms: Short Films in a New Normal". It will feature panel discussions with industry leaders and workshops with veteran film-makers, as well as explore how film-makers can adapt to a post-Covid world.

Where: *SCAPE, 2 Orchard Link

MRT: Somerset

When: April 15 and 16, 4 to 7.30pm; April 17, 10am to 7.30pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: *SCAPE's website

Charity

Do Good with PastaMania this Ramadan



PastaMania's Family Feast Bundle. PHOTO: PASTAMANIA



With every Family Feast bundle (from $65 a set) sold, PastaMania will donate a pasta worth up to $11.90 to needy Muslim families. Each set comes with four pasta dishes, four appetisers and four soft drinks. Available for dine-in or takeaway orders placed online. The initiative is in collaboration with non-profit organisation Badan Agama dan Pelajaran Radin Mas.

Where: PastaMania Outlets

When: Till May 30

Info: PastaMania's website

Others

Deliveroo's weekly $1 deals



Deliveroo's $1 deals. PHOTO: DELIVEROO SINGAPORE



The delivery platform is offering $1 deals this month to celebrate the launch of its global brand campaign, Deliveroo Presents: The Year of Great Food (Food. We get it). Every Friday between 3 and 4pm, nab treats like four pieces of Curry'Os from Old Chang Kee, a single scoop of ice cream from Udders and Golden Bubble Milk Tea from KOI. The deals are valid for pick-up orders at participating outlets. Deliveroo customers can also enjoy $1 off delivery fees this month.

Where: Deliveroo app

When: Every Fridays till April 30, 3 to 4pm

Info: Deliveroo's website

Traveloka's EPIC Sale



Traveloka Epic Sale. PHOTO: TRAVELOKA



Lifestye app Traveloka is offering discounts of 25 to 80 per cent that can be combined with SingapoRediscovers vouchers, Traveloka promotions and bank coupons.

Where: Traveloka app

When: Till April 20

Info: Traveloka's website

Sip N' Swap



Sip N’ Swap. PHOTO: OUTSIDE



Enjoy a coffee with other plant lovers and swop plants at outdoor and lifestyle store Outside in Marina Square.

Where: Outside, 02-158/159 Marina Square, 6 Raffles Blvd

MRT: Promenade, Esplanade

When: April 18, 9am to noon

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Outside's website

How to get your event listed

The listings appear online at The Straits Times' website (click on Life). We will only accept listings submitted online. Go to this link at least two weeks ahead. Required information includes the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items.