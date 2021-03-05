Events and listings: Food, arts, talks

SINGAPORE - Celebrate International Women's Day with food and drink deals, or a concert at the National Museum of Singapore.

Food & drink

Michelin Guide Kitchen Takeover: Akira Back x Song Fa Bak Kut Teh



SPHOTO: AKIRA BACK & SONG FA BAK KUT TEH



After three successful tie-ups, the final four-hand collaboration in the Michelin Guide Kitchen Takeover series features Akira Back (Michelin Plate 2019) and Song Fa Bak Kut Teh (Bib Gourmand 2019). Pork takes centre stage on the three-course menu for two persons ($88), with the dishes Kurobuta Bossam, Spicy Pork Maki and Bak Kut Teh Hotteok.

When: Exclusively on GrabFood till Feb 26

Tel: 6818-1914

Info: Instagram

Fat Prince's Girls Just Wanna Have Fun(damental Rights) Brunch



PHOTO: FAT PRINCE



The brunch is presented by Middle Eastern restaurant Fat Prince in partnership with the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware). Twenty-five per cent of the proceeds will be donated to Aware's NextGen Fund to help nurture the next generation of change-makers. There is a two-hour free flow add-on ($69) where guests can enjoy wines, beers and Fat Prince's iconic Harem Spritz.

Where: Fat Prince, 01-01, 48 Peck Seah Street

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: March 6 and 7, 11.30am to 3pm

Tel: 6221-7794

Info: Website

International Women's Day Special with Chimichanga Little India



PHOTO: CHIMICHANGA LITTLE INDIA



Mexican restaurant and bar Chimichanga, in collaboration with United Women Singapore (UWS), will feature an all-female lineup of special guest bartenders. Half of the sales proceeds from cocktails concocted by the ladies will be donated to UWS. Chimichanga will also serve an International Women's Day Special Cocktail in March - for which half the procceds will also be donated to UWS.

Where: Chimichanga Little India, 36 Dunlop Street

MRT: Jalan Besar, Rochor

When: March 8, 7pm

Price: Singapore Sling $16

Info: Website

Exhibitions

A Song, A Whisper And A Wish: Works from the Nafa Permanent Collection featuring Music



PHOTO: NANYANG ACADEMY OF FINE ARTS COLLECTION



This small showcase features a handful of visual artworks from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' Permanent Collection that encompass the themes and forms of music.

Where: Nafa Campus 1, The Ngee Ann Kongsi Gallery 2, 80 Bencoolen Street

MRT: Bencoolen

When: Till March 16, 11am to 7pm (closed on Mondays)

Admission: Free

Info: Website

Concerts

SCO x NMS: Celebrating Women



PHOTO: SINGAPORE CHINESE ORCHESTRA (SCO)



As part of the National Museum of Singapore's International Women's Day celebrations, female musicians from the Singapore Chinese Orchestra will perform a selection of folk music, Chinese orchestral classics and popular Western tunes that celebrates cultural diversity. The concert at the museum is also available via Facebook Live on March 6 and 7 at 3.30pm. The event is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, National Arts Council Singapore, Tote Board and Temasek Foundation.

Where: National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road

MRT: City Hall

When: March 6, 2 and 3.30pm; March 7, 2.15 and 3.30pm

Admission: $5

Info: Website

Films

Curtain Up! (PG)



PHOTO: HUI TONG AND KELLY NG



Set in New York's Chinatown, the documentary follows elementary school kids as they prepare for the musical production of Frozen Kids. Behind the scenes, they face cultural stereotypes, families' expectations and post-graduation uncertainties. Interestingly, it is through rehearsing for this American favourite that the kids come to grapple with their Asian roots.

Where: Esplanade Concourse, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: City Hall, Esplanade

When: March 13, 8pm

Admission: Free. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Info: Website

Books

Singapore Literature Book Club SG Author Series: Constance Singam



PHOTO: ST FILE



In her food memoir Never Leave Home Without Your Chili Sauce, author and civil society activist Constance Singam delves deep into a love affair with food, which began with her mother's Keralan cooking, while exploring how food has evolved in Singapore from a socio-historical perspective.

Where: Zoom

When: March 11, 8pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Website

Talks

Women's Health Matters: Do you understand your womb?

This public forum by the KK Women's and Children's Hospital aims to provide new approaches and advice on the management of gynaecological issues in women, as well as raise public awareness and knowledge of treatment options.

Where: Zoom

When: March 13, 2pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Website

Sports

March School Holidays Table Tennis Camp @ Yishun



PHOTO: SINGAPORE TABLE TENNIS ASSOCIATION



This training camp aims to promote and raise the level of table tennis, as well as develop talents from young. Ping pong can help enhance a child's motor functions, strategy functions and long-term memory functions. Besides physical training, participants will learn the right way to grip a bat, bounce the balls using the bat, as well as forehand and backhand swings and strokes.

Where: Yishun Training Hall, Block 845 Yishun Street 81

MRT: Khatib

When: March 17 and 18, 9am

PRICE: $128.40 a participant

Info: Website

Others

JobStreet's Virtual Career Fair



PHOTO: JOBSTREET SINGAPORE



The fair features over 50,000 jobs available in various industries, live interactions with hirers and career coaches, exclusive one-on-one career coaching, as well as live-streaming of webinars.

Where: Online

When: March 1 to 11

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Website

How to get your event listed

The listings appear online at The Straits Times' Life section. We will only accept listings submitted online. Go to str.sg/happen at least two weeks ahead. Required information includes the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items.