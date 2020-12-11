Events and listings: Food, arts, talks

SINGAPORE - Satisfy your hunger for food deals, check out an arts events, or join a vertical challenge to raise funds for charity.

Food & drink

An Afternoon Soirée at The Warehouse Hotel



PHOTO: THE WAREHOUSE HOTEL



For $88++ a guest, enjoy free-flow cocktails and rosé as well as secret concoctions from the Lobby Bar. Bar bites starting from $9 are also available.

WHERE: The Warehouse Hotel, Robertson Quay, 320 Havelock Road

MRT: Fort Canning

WHEN: Till Dec 30, 2 to 6pm

TEL: 6828-0000

INFO: E-mail reservations@thewarehousehotel.com

Four-Course Festive Dinner



PHOTO: WINESTONE RESTURANT



Start modern-European restaurant Winestone's four-course festive dinner ( $78++ a person) with a choice of appetiser - Beetroot Salmon or Endive & Arugula Salad. Then warm your tummy with a Wild Mushroom Soup or Golden-Roasted Pumpkin Soup. For mains, pick from US Beef Tenderloin, Grilled Wild Alaskan Salmon or Roasted Turkey Leg. End the meal on a sweet note with desserts such as Fruit Pudding with Orange Sorbet, Mud Pie with Vanilla Ice Cream or a slice of Yuletide White Chocolate Log Cake.

WHERE: Winestone, 01-09, 30 Stevens Road

MRT: Orchard/Stevens

WHEN: Till Dec 30, 5 to 10pm

TEL: 6491-6100

INFO: E-mail H9561-FB3@accor.com

Coastal Christmas at Tanjong Beach Club



PHOTO: TANJONG BEACH CLUB



Enjoy an afternoon of surf, turf and tipples by the beach. This year, the Beach Barbie edition offers a selection of succulent roasts, a premium assortment of antipasto and delightful desserts. Also enjoy Bottomless Tipples - free-flow wines, Prosecco and beer, or personalise a Bloody Mary.

WHERE: Tanjong Beach Club, 120 Tanjong Beach Walk

MRT: HarbourFront

WHEN: Dec 24 to 27, 11.30am to 2.30pm

PRICE: $150++ an adult (minimum booking of two persons and maximum of five a table); top up $38++ for Bottomless Tipples. Children aged five to 12: $68++ a child (children aged four and below dine free when accompanied by a paying adult)

TEL: 6270-1355

INFO: E-mail book@tanjongbeachclub.com

The 1925 Brewery Co X #SommervilleLadiesClub

This four-course dinner pairing features Ivan Yeo, founder and executive chef of The 1925 Brewing Co., who was recently named Asian Cuisine Chef of the Year at the World Gourmet Summit 2020; and #SommervilleLadiesClub's hostess and home-based chef Nicole Ong. The East-meets-West collaboration brings together Yeo's love for Teochew cuisine and Ong's passion for Western influences in her food.

WHERE: Waterfall Lounge, Furama RiverFront, 405 Havelock Road

MRT: Tiong Bahru

WHEN:Dec 18, 7pm

PRICE: $78++ a person. Add $18 a person for beer pairing

TEL: 6333-8898

INFO: Website

Arts

Blackboard Schemes

This exhibition uses experimental coursework to engage the artists of Fertile Art Refinery (FAR), a collective that celebrates women-centric practices in the local art scene. Thirty artists have come together to showcase the challenges of connecting and collective exploration during the pandemic lockdown. This programme is part of The Substation's Associate Artist Programme (2020/21) and organised by SG Enable.

WHERE: The Substation Gallery, The Substation, 45 Armenian Street

MRT: Bras Basah

WHEN: Till Dec 17, noon to 8pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: Facebook event page

Universe of Feelings: A Multisensory Theatre Performance

This live theatre performance features five youths with disabilities performing an inclusive arts movements Superhero Me's practitioners, under the mentorship of director Samantha Bounaparte from Republic Polytechnic's School of Technology for the Arts. Adapted from a children's book of the same name, the multisensory work aims to spark a deeper understanding about children with special needs. This event is co-produced by Rainbow Centre, Singapore, and supported by National Arts Council and #BuySingLit.

WHERE: Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade

WHEN: Dec 19 (11am and 3pm), Dec 20 (3pm), Dec 21 (3pm), Dec 22 (11am)

ADMISSION: $20

INFO: Website

YMCA Y Dance outreach

The online activity is led by a mother of two boys - her elder one has autism - who is on a mission to create a more inclusive fitness industry. She hopes to provide a platform for the special-needs community to express themselves through movement and dance.

WHEN: Dec 11, 3.30pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: Website

Talks

A Single Swallow - In Conversation with the Author, Translator and Editor



PHOTO: SINGAPORE BOOK COUNCIL



Award-winning Chinese-Canadian author Zhang Ling, translator Shelly Bryant and editor Liza Darnton will discuss the processes behind the anticipated English translation of Zhang's novel A Single Swallow - an epic that explores relationships, ideals and identities amid the horrors of World War II. Co-presented with Tender Leaves Translation.

WHEN: Dec 19, 10am

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: Website

Tote Board Enabling Lives Initiative (TBELI) Grant Sharing

In this online event, three TBELI project grantees - Digital Dream, Asian Women's Welfare Association and Down Syndrome Association - will share how the grant has helped them achieve their work in the disability community. Organised by grant administrator SG Enable.

WHEN: Dec 11, 10am

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: Website

Enabling Mark - Disability-Inclusive Hiring

The Enabling Mark, launched in October, is the first national-level accreditation framework to benchmark and recognise disability-inclusive employers. It incentivises organisations to build a positive corporate image with disability-inclusive hiring and adopt best practices with leading organisations serving as role models. In this online session, find out more about the Enabling Mark, its benefits and how other companies have adopted inclusive practices. Organised by SG Enable.

WHEN: Dec 11, 3.30pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: Website

Festival

My Community Festival 2020



PHOTO: MY COMMUNITY FESTIVAL



Discover the everyday heritage stories in the neighbourhoods where you live, work and play in this inaugural festival. Uncover lesser-known sides of Singapore through an extensive line-up of cultural programmes and experiences led by people in the community. Participants can sign up for tours and workshops that spotlight age-old crafts and rituals. Free virtual tours will also be available.

WHERE: Islandwide

WHEN: Till Dec 20

ADMISSION: Booking is required, varied depending on programme

INFO: Website

Sports

Complimentary Passes to Manulife Sky Nets - Walking for Healthcare Workers



PHOTO: TED CHEN, JEWEL CHANGI AIRPORT



Manulife Singapore is offering each healthcare worker in Singapore up to four complimentary admission passes to the Manulife Sky Nets - Walking at Jewel Changi Airport. The attraction - suspended 25m above ground - is said to be the world's largest walking net. To redeem the admission tickets, healthcare workers should flash their vocational passes at the concierge counter at level 5 of Jewel. This initiative supports SG Cares Giving Week 2020.

WHERE: Manulife Sky Nets, Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard

MRT: Changi Airport

WHEN: Till Dec 25, 10am to 10pm

INFO: Website

Charity

The Vertical Challenge 2020



PHOTO: THE DANDELION EVENTS



The event aims to raise $300,000 to fund 1,000 home visits to provide care and comfort to patients with life-limiting illnesses. Participants can opt for the challenge or competitive categories and complete the challenge - clocking vertical gains on stairs of buildings or hills - at their own time. The funds raised go to HCA Hospice Care to support its palliative and hospice services which are provided free to over 3,000 patients annually. Organised by HCA Hospice Care, as part of the Dandelion Event series.

WHEN: Till Dec 31

ADMISSION: Free but participants have to raise a minimum sum to qualify. Challenge category: $300 (individual), $600 (family and friends); Competitive category: $300 (individual), $3,000 (corporate/groups)

INFO: Website