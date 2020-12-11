Events and listings: Food, arts, talks

SINGAPORE - Satisfy your hunger for food deals, check out an arts events, or join a vertical challenge to raise funds for charity.
Food & drink
An Afternoon Soirée at The Warehouse Hotel
For $88++ a guest, enjoy free-flow cocktails and rosé as well as secret concoctions from the Lobby Bar. Bar bites starting from $9 are also available.
WHERE: The Warehouse Hotel, Robertson Quay, 320 Havelock Road
MRT: Fort Canning
WHEN: Till Dec 30, 2 to 6pm
TEL: 6828-0000
INFO: E-mail reservations@thewarehousehotel.com
Four-Course Festive Dinner
Start modern-European restaurant Winestone's four-course festive dinner ( $78++ a person) with a choice of appetiser - Beetroot Salmon or Endive & Arugula Salad. Then warm your tummy with a Wild Mushroom Soup or Golden-Roasted Pumpkin Soup. For mains, pick from US Beef Tenderloin, Grilled Wild Alaskan Salmon or Roasted Turkey Leg. End the meal on a sweet note with desserts such as Fruit Pudding with Orange Sorbet, Mud Pie with Vanilla Ice Cream or a slice of Yuletide White Chocolate Log Cake.
WHERE: Winestone, 01-09, 30 Stevens Road
MRT: Orchard/Stevens
WHEN: Till Dec 30, 5 to 10pm
TEL: 6491-6100
INFO: E-mail H9561-FB3@accor.com
Coastal Christmas at Tanjong Beach Club
Enjoy an afternoon of surf, turf and tipples by the beach. This year, the Beach Barbie edition offers a selection of succulent roasts, a premium assortment of antipasto and delightful desserts. Also enjoy Bottomless Tipples - free-flow wines, Prosecco and beer, or personalise a Bloody Mary.
WHERE: Tanjong Beach Club, 120 Tanjong Beach Walk
MRT: HarbourFront
WHEN: Dec 24 to 27, 11.30am to 2.30pm
PRICE: $150++ an adult (minimum booking of two persons and maximum of five a table); top up $38++ for Bottomless Tipples. Children aged five to 12: $68++ a child (children aged four and below dine free when accompanied by a paying adult)
TEL: 6270-1355
INFO: E-mail book@tanjongbeachclub.com
The 1925 Brewery Co X #SommervilleLadiesClub
This four-course dinner pairing features Ivan Yeo, founder and executive chef of The 1925 Brewing Co., who was recently named Asian Cuisine Chef of the Year at the World Gourmet Summit 2020; and #SommervilleLadiesClub's hostess and home-based chef Nicole Ong. The East-meets-West collaboration brings together Yeo's love for Teochew cuisine and Ong's passion for Western influences in her food.
WHERE: Waterfall Lounge, Furama RiverFront, 405 Havelock Road
MRT: Tiong Bahru
WHEN:Dec 18, 7pm
PRICE: $78++ a person. Add $18 a person for beer pairing
TEL: 6333-8898
INFO: Website
Arts
Blackboard Schemes
This exhibition uses experimental coursework to engage the artists of Fertile Art Refinery (FAR), a collective that celebrates women-centric practices in the local art scene. Thirty artists have come together to showcase the challenges of connecting and collective exploration during the pandemic lockdown. This programme is part of The Substation's Associate Artist Programme (2020/21) and organised by SG Enable.
WHERE: The Substation Gallery, The Substation, 45 Armenian Street
MRT: Bras Basah
WHEN: Till Dec 17, noon to 8pm
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: Facebook event page
Universe of Feelings: A Multisensory Theatre Performance
This live theatre performance features five youths with disabilities performing an inclusive arts movements Superhero Me's practitioners, under the mentorship of director Samantha Bounaparte from Republic Polytechnic's School of Technology for the Arts. Adapted from a children's book of the same name, the multisensory work aims to spark a deeper understanding about children with special needs. This event is co-produced by Rainbow Centre, Singapore, and supported by National Arts Council and #BuySingLit.
WHERE: Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
WHEN: Dec 19 (11am and 3pm), Dec 20 (3pm), Dec 21 (3pm), Dec 22 (11am)
ADMISSION: $20
INFO: Website
YMCA Y Dance outreach
The online activity is led by a mother of two boys - her elder one has autism - who is on a mission to create a more inclusive fitness industry. She hopes to provide a platform for the special-needs community to express themselves through movement and dance.
WHEN: Dec 11, 3.30pm
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: Website
Talks
A Single Swallow - In Conversation with the Author, Translator and Editor
Award-winning Chinese-Canadian author Zhang Ling, translator Shelly Bryant and editor Liza Darnton will discuss the processes behind the anticipated English translation of Zhang's novel A Single Swallow - an epic that explores relationships, ideals and identities amid the horrors of World War II. Co-presented with Tender Leaves Translation.
WHEN: Dec 19, 10am
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: Website
Tote Board Enabling Lives Initiative (TBELI) Grant Sharing
In this online event, three TBELI project grantees - Digital Dream, Asian Women's Welfare Association and Down Syndrome Association - will share how the grant has helped them achieve their work in the disability community. Organised by grant administrator SG Enable.
WHEN: Dec 11, 10am
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: Website
Enabling Mark - Disability-Inclusive Hiring
The Enabling Mark, launched in October, is the first national-level accreditation framework to benchmark and recognise disability-inclusive employers. It incentivises organisations to build a positive corporate image with disability-inclusive hiring and adopt best practices with leading organisations serving as role models. In this online session, find out more about the Enabling Mark, its benefits and how other companies have adopted inclusive practices. Organised by SG Enable.
WHEN: Dec 11, 3.30pm
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: Website
Festival
My Community Festival 2020
Discover the everyday heritage stories in the neighbourhoods where you live, work and play in this inaugural festival. Uncover lesser-known sides of Singapore through an extensive line-up of cultural programmes and experiences led by people in the community. Participants can sign up for tours and workshops that spotlight age-old crafts and rituals. Free virtual tours will also be available.
WHERE: Islandwide
WHEN: Till Dec 20
ADMISSION: Booking is required, varied depending on programme
INFO: Website
Sports
Complimentary Passes to Manulife Sky Nets - Walking for Healthcare Workers
Manulife Singapore is offering each healthcare worker in Singapore up to four complimentary admission passes to the Manulife Sky Nets - Walking at Jewel Changi Airport. The attraction - suspended 25m above ground - is said to be the world's largest walking net. To redeem the admission tickets, healthcare workers should flash their vocational passes at the concierge counter at level 5 of Jewel. This initiative supports SG Cares Giving Week 2020.
WHERE: Manulife Sky Nets, Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard
MRT: Changi Airport
WHEN: Till Dec 25, 10am to 10pm
INFO: Website
Charity
The Vertical Challenge 2020
The event aims to raise $300,000 to fund 1,000 home visits to provide care and comfort to patients with life-limiting illnesses. Participants can opt for the challenge or competitive categories and complete the challenge - clocking vertical gains on stairs of buildings or hills - at their own time. The funds raised go to HCA Hospice Care to support its palliative and hospice services which are provided free to over 3,000 patients annually. Organised by HCA Hospice Care, as part of the Dandelion Event series.
WHEN: Till Dec 31
ADMISSION: Free but participants have to raise a minimum sum to qualify. Challenge category: $300 (individual), $600 (family and friends); Competitive category: $300 (individual), $3,000 (corporate/groups)
INFO: Website