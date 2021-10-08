Events and listings: Food, arts, festivals

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, attend a health talk, or go on a literary trail at Read! Fest 2021.

Food & Drink

10.10 Online Sale with Chimi's Marina Bay



PHOTO: CHIMI'S MARINA BAY



Till Oct 10, get the margarita pass for $10 via Chimi's website. It entitles you and a friend to redeem the signature Lime Margaritas (usual price is $18 a glass) from Oct 10 to 20.

Where: Chimi's Marina Bay, 01-01 NTUC Centre, 1 Marina Boulevard

MRT: Downtown / Raffles Place

When: To get the margarita pass: till Oct 10. To redeem lime margaritas: Oct 10 to 20, Mondays to Fridays (noon to 10.30pm), Saturdays and Sundays (2 to 10.30pm)

Info: Chimi's website

Arts

Tending Tenderness Woon Brothers Homecoming Exhibition



PHOTO: KIM HYESU



This year's show features the works of past award recipients from the Woon Brothers Foundation. Since 2016, the foundation has supported the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' annual Fine Art Graduation Awards in their mission to recognise and nurture promising talents.

Where: Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road

MRT: Labrador Park

When: Oct 14 to 24, 11am to 7pm (closed on Mondays)

Admission: Free

Info: Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' website

SCO25 Gala Concert - Dazzling Rhapsodies



PHOTO: SINGAPORE CHINESE ORCHESTRA



This concert - led by music director Tsung Yeh, resident conductor Quek Ling Kiong and associate conductor Moses Gay - celebrates Singapore Chinese Orchestra's 25th anniversary. Concertmaster Li Baoshun will also present a gaohu concerto, The Legend Of The Merlion, written by renowned composer Liu Xijin.

Where: Singapore Chinese Orchestra Hall, Singapore Conference Hall, 7 Shenton Way

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: Oct 9, 8pm

Admission: In-venue: $25; Online: $15 or $18 for two tickets

Info: Singapore Chinese Orchestra's website

The Third Space



PHOTO: MERV KWOK



In this live performance film, Thai choreographer Supatchai Lappakornkul, who is trained in Western performing arts, draws from Homi Bhabha's theory on hybrid identities to highlight Singapore's increasingly complex cultural landscape. The performances are by Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' pre-professional dance students.

Where: Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' website

When: Oct 8, from 4pm till Oct 31

Admission: Free

Talks

Women's Health Public Forum 2021: Journey Towards Active Living



PHOTO: KKH



Topics include menopause health, improving sex and intimacy during mid-life and beyond, osteoporosis prevention, health screening and vaccination, as well as skincare for older women.

Where: Zoom

When: Oct 26, 9.30am to 4.20pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Facebook

Osteoporosis Forum



PHOTO: SGH



In this forum organised by Singapore General Hospital's Bone & Metabolism Unit, participants will hear from experts and a patient as well as pick up tips on doing yoga to help strengthen bones.

Where: Zoom

When: Oct 16, 2 to 3.50pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Facebook

National Myeloma Forum 2021



PHOTO: NCIS/TTSH/SGH



Learn more about multiple myeloma - cancer of plasma cells - from experts who will give insight into the common complications, treatments for transplant and supportive care. The forum is organised by National University Cancer Institute, Singapore, Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Singapore General Hospital.

Where: Zoom

When: Oct 16, 9am to 11am

Admission: Free with registration

Info: National University Cancer Institute's website

Fourth Tow Tiang Seng Distinguished Lecture: Arts for Mental Health



PHOTO: NUHS MIND SCIENCE CENTRE



To commemorate World Mental Health Day on Oct 10, the NUHS Mind Science Centre is organising a webinar with a series of talks, such as Art of Emotional Balance, Science of Art Therapy and Choral Singing is Good for Mental Health.

Where: Zoom

When: Oct 10, 2.30 to 3.30pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Website

Interfaith Forum: In Search of Life Amidst the Pandemic

Life Point, a community-based service piloted by the Society of Sheng Hong Welfare Services, has invited representatives of five religions - Taoism, Buddhism, Islam, Christianity and Catholicism - to take part in this forum.

Where: Zoom

When: Oct 16, 10.30am to 12.30pm

Admission: Free with registration

Tel: 6538-9877

Info: Website

Festivals

Singapore Management Festival 2021



PHOTO: SINGAPORE INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT



Presented by Singapore Institute of Management, the festival brings together senior business leaders to engage in conversations on the skills and strategies needed to navigate in the next normal. Centred on the theme of Leadership and Innovation for Exponential Growth, the event will feature discussions revolving around leadership, human capital management, sustainability as well as customers and innovations. Students can attend the Young Business Leaders' Forum on the third day for free.

Where: Website

When: Oct 20 (9am to noon), Oct 21 (9am to 12.30pm) and Oct 22 (11am to 12.10pm)

Admission: Early bird offer (till Oct 8) : $28; Regular price : $75

NLB Read! Fest Literary Trails



PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD



Go on a fun-filled reading adventure at Read! Fest 2021's multi-sensory self-guided literary trails at West Coast Park, East Coast Park and the ground-floor plaza of the National Library Building. Navigate through The Curious Adventure Of The Salaryman - a story created for the trails - on your mobile device by scanning QR codes along the different stations.

Where: West Coast Park (beside McDonald's), 71 W Coast Highway; East Coast Park (beside East Coast Lagoon Food Village), 1220 ECP; Plaza at level 1, National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street

MRT: Haw Par Villa; Mountbatten and Paya Lebar; Bugis

When: Till Oct 31

Admission: Free

Info: National Library Board's Instagram

Charity

Assisi Fun Day 2021 - E-Edition



PHOTO: ASSISI HOSPICE



Enjoy food and products from Asia, the United States and Europe, "chop" your virtual passports and play fun games. Every dollar spent goes towards providing care and comfort for patients with terminal illnesses and their families.

Where: Assisi Fun Day's website

When: Oct 7, from 10am to Oct 17

Admission: Free

Info: Facebook

Others

Health On Track Virtual Health Fair



PHOTO: NG TENG FONG GENERAL HOSPITAL AND JURONG COMMUNITY HOSPITAL



Organised by Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital, the fair commemorates International Bone and Joint Health Awareness Week (Oct 12 to 20). Through daily talks and quizzes, healthcare experts will share health and lifestyle tips caring for bones and joints.

Where: Health On Track's website

When: Oct 12 to 20

Admission: Free

Save the Amazon rainforest



PHOTO: DELIVEROO & IMPOSSIBLE FOODS



Deliveroo and plant-based brand Impossible Foods have pledged to plant one tree in the Amazon rainforest for every Impossible meal ordered on the food delivery platform. You can pick from a wide selection of plant-based options from more than 200 participating restaurants including Da Paolo, Three Buns and PS.Cafe.

Where: Deliveroo's website

When: Till Oct 15

Three-Day, Two-Night Retreat



PHOTOS: BLUE SKY ESCAPES



Set in a soothing enclave with calming nature-filled surroundings, this retreat, called An Emergence of Self - Awakening New Patterns, is for those who are interested in transformative wellness practices and looking to devote time to self-care and stress relief.

Where: Villa Samadhi, 20 Labrador Villa Road

MRT: Labrador Park

When: Oct 24 to 26 and Oct 31 to Nov 2

Admission: $2,390 to $2,970

Info: Blue Eye Escapes' website

Careers Connect On-the-Go

This mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres brings basic career advice and information nearer to the heartland.

Where: Sheltered event hall between Heartland Mall and Kovan Market & Food Centre, Block 205 Hougang Street 21

MRT: Hougang

When: Till Oct 8, 9.30am to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: Workforce Singapore's website

SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk

Navigate the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk through an Augmented Reality experience and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.

Where: Bedok Mall, Basement 2 Atrium, 311 New Upper Changi Road; Pavilion in front of The Marketplace @ 58, 58 New Upper Changi Road

MRT: Bedok; Tanah Merah

When: Bedok Mall: Oct 8 to 10,10.30am to 8.30pm; The Marketplace @ 58: Oct 12 to 15, 9.30am to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: SGUnited Jobs and Skills' website

