Events and listings: Food, arts, festivals

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, attend a health talk, or go on a literary trail at Read! Fest 2021.
Food & Drink
10.10 Online Sale with Chimi's Marina Bay
Till Oct 10, get the margarita pass for $10 via Chimi's website. It entitles you and a friend to redeem the signature Lime Margaritas (usual price is $18 a glass) from Oct 10 to 20.
Where: Chimi's Marina Bay, 01-01 NTUC Centre, 1 Marina Boulevard
MRT: Downtown / Raffles Place
When: To get the margarita pass: till Oct 10. To redeem lime margaritas: Oct 10 to 20, Mondays to Fridays (noon to 10.30pm), Saturdays and Sundays (2 to 10.30pm)
Info: Chimi's website
Arts
Tending Tenderness Woon Brothers Homecoming Exhibition
This year's show features the works of past award recipients from the Woon Brothers Foundation. Since 2016, the foundation has supported the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' annual Fine Art Graduation Awards in their mission to recognise and nurture promising talents.
Where: Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road
MRT: Labrador Park
When: Oct 14 to 24, 11am to 7pm (closed on Mondays)
Admission: Free
Info: Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' website
SCO25 Gala Concert - Dazzling Rhapsodies
This concert - led by music director Tsung Yeh, resident conductor Quek Ling Kiong and associate conductor Moses Gay - celebrates Singapore Chinese Orchestra's 25th anniversary. Concertmaster Li Baoshun will also present a gaohu concerto, The Legend Of The Merlion, written by renowned composer Liu Xijin.
Where: Singapore Chinese Orchestra Hall, Singapore Conference Hall, 7 Shenton Way
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: Oct 9, 8pm
Admission: In-venue: $25; Online: $15 or $18 for two tickets
Info: Singapore Chinese Orchestra's website
The Third Space
In this live performance film, Thai choreographer Supatchai Lappakornkul, who is trained in Western performing arts, draws from Homi Bhabha's theory on hybrid identities to highlight Singapore's increasingly complex cultural landscape. The performances are by Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' pre-professional dance students.
Where: Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' website
When: Oct 8, from 4pm till Oct 31
Admission: Free
Talks
Women's Health Public Forum 2021: Journey Towards Active Living
Topics include menopause health, improving sex and intimacy during mid-life and beyond, osteoporosis prevention, health screening and vaccination, as well as skincare for older women.
Where: Zoom
When: Oct 26, 9.30am to 4.20pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Facebook
Osteoporosis Forum
In this forum organised by Singapore General Hospital's Bone & Metabolism Unit, participants will hear from experts and a patient as well as pick up tips on doing yoga to help strengthen bones.
Where: Zoom
When: Oct 16, 2 to 3.50pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Facebook
National Myeloma Forum 2021
Learn more about multiple myeloma - cancer of plasma cells - from experts who will give insight into the common complications, treatments for transplant and supportive care. The forum is organised by National University Cancer Institute, Singapore, Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Singapore General Hospital.
Where: Zoom
When: Oct 16, 9am to 11am
Admission: Free with registration
Info: National University Cancer Institute's website
Fourth Tow Tiang Seng Distinguished Lecture: Arts for Mental Health
To commemorate World Mental Health Day on Oct 10, the NUHS Mind Science Centre is organising a webinar with a series of talks, such as Art of Emotional Balance, Science of Art Therapy and Choral Singing is Good for Mental Health.
Where: Zoom
When: Oct 10, 2.30 to 3.30pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Website
Interfaith Forum: In Search of Life Amidst the Pandemic
Life Point, a community-based service piloted by the Society of Sheng Hong Welfare Services, has invited representatives of five religions - Taoism, Buddhism, Islam, Christianity and Catholicism - to take part in this forum.
Where: Zoom
When: Oct 16, 10.30am to 12.30pm
Admission: Free with registration
Tel: 6538-9877
Info: Website
Festivals
Singapore Management Festival 2021
Presented by Singapore Institute of Management, the festival brings together senior business leaders to engage in conversations on the skills and strategies needed to navigate in the next normal. Centred on the theme of Leadership and Innovation for Exponential Growth, the event will feature discussions revolving around leadership, human capital management, sustainability as well as customers and innovations. Students can attend the Young Business Leaders' Forum on the third day for free.
Where: Website
When: Oct 20 (9am to noon), Oct 21 (9am to 12.30pm) and Oct 22 (11am to 12.10pm)
Admission: Early bird offer (till Oct 8) : $28; Regular price : $75
NLB Read! Fest Literary Trails
Go on a fun-filled reading adventure at Read! Fest 2021's multi-sensory self-guided literary trails at West Coast Park, East Coast Park and the ground-floor plaza of the National Library Building. Navigate through The Curious Adventure Of The Salaryman - a story created for the trails - on your mobile device by scanning QR codes along the different stations.
Where: West Coast Park (beside McDonald's), 71 W Coast Highway; East Coast Park (beside East Coast Lagoon Food Village), 1220 ECP; Plaza at level 1, National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street
MRT: Haw Par Villa; Mountbatten and Paya Lebar; Bugis
When: Till Oct 31
Admission: Free
Info: National Library Board's Instagram
Charity
Assisi Fun Day 2021 - E-Edition
Enjoy food and products from Asia, the United States and Europe, "chop" your virtual passports and play fun games. Every dollar spent goes towards providing care and comfort for patients with terminal illnesses and their families.
Where: Assisi Fun Day's website
When: Oct 7, from 10am to Oct 17
Admission: Free
Info: Facebook
Others
Health On Track Virtual Health Fair
Organised by Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital, the fair commemorates International Bone and Joint Health Awareness Week (Oct 12 to 20). Through daily talks and quizzes, healthcare experts will share health and lifestyle tips caring for bones and joints.
Where: Health On Track's website
When: Oct 12 to 20
Admission: Free
Save the Amazon rainforest
Deliveroo and plant-based brand Impossible Foods have pledged to plant one tree in the Amazon rainforest for every Impossible meal ordered on the food delivery platform. You can pick from a wide selection of plant-based options from more than 200 participating restaurants including Da Paolo, Three Buns and PS.Cafe.
Where: Deliveroo's website
When: Till Oct 15
Three-Day, Two-Night Retreat
Set in a soothing enclave with calming nature-filled surroundings, this retreat, called An Emergence of Self - Awakening New Patterns, is for those who are interested in transformative wellness practices and looking to devote time to self-care and stress relief.
Where: Villa Samadhi, 20 Labrador Villa Road
MRT: Labrador Park
When: Oct 24 to 26 and Oct 31 to Nov 2
Admission: $2,390 to $2,970
Info: Blue Eye Escapes' website
Careers Connect On-the-Go
This mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres brings basic career advice and information nearer to the heartland.
Where: Sheltered event hall between Heartland Mall and Kovan Market & Food Centre, Block 205 Hougang Street 21
MRT: Hougang
When: Till Oct 8, 9.30am to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: Workforce Singapore's website
SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk
Navigate the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk through an Augmented Reality experience and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.
Where: Bedok Mall, Basement 2 Atrium, 311 New Upper Changi Road; Pavilion in front of The Marketplace @ 58, 58 New Upper Changi Road
MRT: Bedok; Tanah Merah
When: Bedok Mall: Oct 8 to 10,10.30am to 8.30pm; The Marketplace @ 58: Oct 12 to 15, 9.30am to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: SGUnited Jobs and Skills' website
