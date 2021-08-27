Events and listings: Food, arts, festivals

SINGAPORE - Score deals for mooncakes, check out an art exhibition, or sign up for a virtual run to help raise funds for undergraduates in financial need.

Food & drink

Hard Rock Cafe



PHOTO: HARD ROCK CAFE



As part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations, Hard Rock Cafe has brought back its classic dishes and celebratory cocktails for a limited period. On the Back to Classic Limited-Time Only Menu are Traditional Potato Skins ($17.95), Mud Pie ($18.95), Quinoa Burger ($25.95), Chicken Club Sandwich ($25.95) and Open Faced Sirloin ($29.95). Celebratory cocktails include Groupie Grind ($19.95), Retro Espresso Martini ($22.95), Classic Long Island Iced Tea ($24.95), CMF ($24.95) and Blue Devil ($22.95).

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Singapore, HPL House, 02-01, 50 Cuscaden Road; Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa, Resorts World Sentosa, 01-209 The Forum, 26 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: Orchard and HarbourFront

When: Till Aug 31, 11.30am to 9.30pm

Tel: 6235-5232

Info: Website

Tindle Bar Bites & Booze



PHOTO: TINDLE



Alternative meat brand Tindle has challenged chefs and bartenders from 10 bars and restaurants to come up with their own Tindle Bar Bites & Booze menu. The dishes are made with the brand's plant-based chicken. For instance, Indian restaurant Adda is offering the Southern TiNDLE 65 ($14), comprising spicy, deep-fried chicken pieces, and Pineapple Rumtini ($18). Moonstone Bar is serving The Tind(l)er (from $12), a chicken burger, and 2Good2Beetroot ($22), a cocktail with ingredients such as whisky, beetroot and wine.

Where: Adda; Laut; Levant Bar; Moonstone Bar; Erwin's Gastrobar; Senor Taco; The Perenakan; Three Buns; TXA Gastrobar; Selected Harry's outlets

When: Till Sept 30

Info: Website

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant



PHOTO: WAN HAO CHINESE RESTAURANT



The lobster menu features dishes such as Braised Local Lobster with Sea Urchin Sauce & Rice ($48++ a portion); Steamed Rock Lobster with Black Garlic and Egg White ($118++ a portion); and Black Truffle Custard Lobster Ball ($48++ a portion).

Where: Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard

When: Till Oct 30, 11am to 11.30pm

Tel: 6831-4605

Info: Email mhrs.sindt.fb.reservations@marriotthotels.com or go to bit.ly/3B4W7j7

Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge



PHOTO: ZAFFERANO



Enjoy a four-course dinner alongside wines from the award-winning Vignano vineyard in Italy. The Vignano Wine Dinner ($158+) includes a saffron pappardelle, paired with the award-winning 2015 Vignano Merlino Merlot; as well as a black Angus beef striploin, paired with purple red Malbec of 2016 Vignano Matrio IGT.

Where: Zafferano, Ocean Financial Centre Level 43, 10 Collyer Quay

MRT: Raffles Place

When: Aug 29, 6.30 to 11pm

Tel: 6509- 1488

Info: info@zafferano.sg or go to Zafferano's website

The Gyu Bar



PHOTO: THE GYU BAR



Celebrate Yakiniku Day, which is celebrated in Japan on Aug 29, with the yakiniku-focused menu ($108++ a person). It features eight premium wagyu cuts, such as beef tongue and tenderloin and rare yields like the flap meat and rump, cooked using smokeless Shinpo grills. The meal also comes with a chilled appetiser of Kumamoto tomato with kani, uni and ikura, steamed Hokkaido rice as well as soup of the day. Available for dine-in only.

Where: The Gyu Bar, 01-08, 30 Stevens Road

MRT: Stevens

When: Aug 27 to Sept 5, noon to 8pm

Tel: 6732-0702

Info: Email reservations@thegyubar.com.sg or go to The Gyu Bar's website

Putien's Madam Leng Homemade Mooncakes



PHOTO: PUTIEN



The mooncakes, back for the eighth year, are made using two unique ingredients - premium Thai yam and first-grade purple sweet potato from Japan. They can be purchased as a single piece or in boxes of two or four pieces. There is an early-bird discount of 10 per cent for all orders placed before Sept 1, while Putien members enjoy the same discount for the entire season. To order, call the outlet at least three days before the collection date.

Where: All Putien outlets

When: Till Sept 21

Price: Yam/sweet potato: $16 (single), $32 (box of two), $60 (box of four). Yam/ sweet potato with single yolk: $18 (single), $36 (box of two), $62 (box of four). One of each flavour: $68 (box of four)

Tel: 6295-6358

Info: Putien's website

Handcrafted Mooncakes at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel



PHOTO: SINGAPORE MARRIOTT TANG PLAZA HOTEL



Choose from 12 mooncake flavours. For baked mooncakes, flavours include Golden Black Truffle Baked Mooncakes with San Daniele Ham, Single Yolk and Pistachio; and White Lotus Seed Paste Baked Mooncakes with Single or Double Yolk. Snowskin mooncakes flavours include Pure Mao Shan Wang Premium Grade Durian Snowskin and Champagne Truffle with Milk Green Bean Paste. Order at least three days before the collection date.

Where: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard

When: Till Sept 21, 10am to 10pm

Price: Baked mooncakes: from $74 for four pieces. Snowskin mooncakes: from $74 for eight pieces

Tel: 6831-4708

Info: Email singaporemarriott.festive@marriott.com or go to website

Mooncake Marketplace 2021



PHOTO: MOONCAKE MARKETPLACE 2021



This one-stop online shop for mooncakes features more than 19 brands from hotels such as Marina Bay Sands and Sheraton Towers Singapore, restaurants like The Marmalade Pantry and Peach Garden, as well as bakeries. Two overseas brands, including Hong Kong Bay, are also available.

Where: Mooncake Marketplace's website

When: Till Sept 21

Info: Email sales@mooncakemarketplace.com

Jibiru Time at Japan Rail Cafe



PHOTO: JAPAN RAIL CAFE



The eatery has brought in a range of Japanese craft beers ($15 a bottle) from Ishikawa and Kanagawa prefectures - made by Kanazawa Brewery, Yokohama Beer, Waku Waku Tezukuri Farm Kawakita and Kamakura Beer Brewing Company. There is a one-for-one offer for dine-in, while every retail purchase of three bottles is entitled to a 20 per cent discount.

Where: Japan Rail Cafe, 01-20 Guoco Tower, 5 Wallich Street

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: Till Sept 30, 11am to 9pm

Tel: 9873-9631

Info: Japan Rail Cafe's website

White Rose Cafe



PHOTO: WHITE ROSE CAFÉ



The restaurant is offering four Teochew bento sets ($15 each) for takeaway or delivery. For instance, one set includes Braised Chicken with Ginger and Spring Onion, Onion Omelette, Deep-Fried Bean Curd with Chai Poh, and Stir-Fried Eggplant with Minced Pork; while set another comes with Braised Pork Belly with Preserved Vegetables, Chai Poh Omelette, Sambal La-La and Chap Chye. Available for pickup or delivery via Oddle.

Where: White Rose Cafe, York Hotel Singapore, 21 Mount Elizabeth

MRT: Orchard

When: Till Sept 30, noon to 10pm

Tel: 6737-0511

Info: whiterosecafe@yorkhotel.com.sg or bit.ly/2VRYaIh

LeVeL33



PHOTO: LEVEL33



The rooftop restaurant will present a 4 Hands Collaborative Vegan Dinner ($98++) with vegan retailer 4MY and gluten-free bakery Locaba. The four-course menu features Yeti Cheese, made with 4MY's plant-based caramelised cheese and served with fresh diced artichoke, artichoke chips and housemade sauces. Desserts include chocolate sponge, earl grey mousse, fermented dry blueberries and more. Wine pairing is also available at an additional $58++.

Where: LeVeL33, 33-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, 8 Marina Boulevard

MRT: Downtown

When: Aug 30, 6 to 10.30pm

Tel: 6834-3133

Info: reservations@level33.com.sg or LeVeL33's website

Arts

A Most Absurd Guide



PHOTO: MAMA MAGNET AND ULTRASUPERNEW GALLERY



Presented by Mama Magnet and UltraSuperNew Gallery, this exhibition features new artworks by Jogja-based printmaking studio Krack!, Filipino artist Soika Vomiter and Singapore's HelloPigu.

Where: UltraSuperNew Gallery, 168 Tyrwhitt Road

MRT: Lavender / Bendemeer

When: Till Sept 11, 11am to 7pm

Admission: Free with pre-booking

Info: bit.ly/3sHTscq

New Now V: Towards Unlearning



PHOTO: GAJAH GALLERY



This exhibition features young Singaporean and Singapore-based artists who have recently graduated. The works on display include book sculptures, clay sculptures as well as meditative drawings and engravings.

Where: Gajah Gallery, 03-04, Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Road

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: Till Sept 19. 11am to 7pm (weekdays), noon to 6pm (weekends and public holidays)

Admission: Free

Info: Gajah Gallery's website

1+1+1+



PHOTO: ART VILLAGE



Art Village presents this show, led by Burmese artist and founder Ms Nyein Su, at their new studio gallery at Katong V. It aims to raise funds to aid Myanmar in its fight against political unrest and the pandemic. Art Village will donate half of the sale proceeds to charities and support organisations in Myanmar.

Where: Art Village Tanjong Katong, Katong V 03-20, 30 East Coast Road

MRT: Dakota

When: Till Sept 11, 11am to 8pm

Admission: Free

Info: Art Village's website

Virtuoso Series II: Bow



PHOTO: SINGAPORE CHINESE ORCHESTRA



Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) celebrates its 25th anniversary with a series of concerts. Concert master Li Baoshun and Erhu I principal Zhao Jianhua will perform timeless classics from the string section's repertoire.

Where: SCO Concert Hall, Singapore Conference Hall Level 1, 7 Shenton Way; Online at Sistic Live

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: Aug 28, 8pm. Live-stream available till Sept 5, 8pm

Admission: Live concert: $20

Info: Sistic's website

An Audience with No One



PHOTO: BORED WHALE THEATRE



Presented by Bored Whale Theatre, the play is written and directed by Wisely Chow. Talia and Charlie are the last remaining vampires until they discover another of their kind, Maya.

Where: Black Box, Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road

MRT: Mountbatten

When: Sept 8 to 10, 8pm; Sept 11, 3 and 8pm

Admission: $35 (single ticket) or $65 (pair of tickets)

Info: Peatix's website

Festivals

Singapore Food Festival - Sunday Luxe WellSpent Experiences



PHOTO: AT-SUNRICE GLOBALCHEF ACADEMY



At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy presents a series of events as part of Singapore Food Festival. Chefs will give tips on upcycling food by combining spent ingredients normally discarded in food production with traditional ingredients and heritage recipes to produce innovative dishes. Also available are a produce market (free with registration), cooking classes ($88 a class), high tea ($50 a person) and fine-dining dinner ($128 a person, $228 for two, add-on of $100 a person for wine pairing).

Where: At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy, 28 Tai Seng Street

MRT: Tai Seng

When: Aug 28 and Sept 23, 9am to 5pm

Admission: Registration is required for both free and ticketed events

Info: bit.ly/3DfNBQw

Ignite! Music Festival



PHOTO: IGNITE! MUSIC FESTIVAL



Republic Polytechnic's annual student-run music festival returns in a digital format and viewers can tune in via the school's social media channels. On Aug 28, the finals of the band auditions premieres on the festival's YouTube channel. The public can vote for their favourite acts on Instagram and the winner will get to perform on the festival's main stage alongside other local bands on Sept 17 and 18. There is also a Virtual Village featuring voluntary welfare and social service organisations, including Cat Welfare Society and Design For Good.

Where: Ignite! Music Festival's YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels

When: Aug 28 to Sept 18

Admission: Free

Info: Ignite Music Festival's website

Classes

Skill UP



PHOTO: YISHUN HEALTH



In this virtual workshop, learn about the basics of healthy living through interactive activities and discussions. It is facilitated by healthcare professionals from Yishun Health, which runs a network of medical institutions and health facilities in the north of Singapore, including Admiralty Medical Centre and Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Where: Zoom

When: Sept 1, 8, 15, 7.30 to 9pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: bit.ly/38dEBge

Mindfulness Training for Parents and Children with Additional Needs



PHOTO: AWARENESS HUB



This five-session workshop provides support to parents and children in managing different types of stresses, including those brought about by children who are hyperactive, lacking concentration or unable to sleep. It is led by Ms Chan Suit Fong, an accredited mindfulness coach who is trained in trauma and has a master's degree in counselling.

Where: Awareness Hub, 03-39 Bras Basah Complex, Block 231 Bain Street

MRT: Bugis / City Hall / Bras Basah

When: Every Sunday from Aug 29 to Sept 26, 3 to 4.30pm

Admission: $160 a person

Info: bit.ly/3yiewax

Charity

The Art of Sharing Over the Rainbow



PHOTO: REN CI HOSPITAL



Ren Ci Hospital is hosting its first online auction, which features 35 art pieces inspited by the theme, 'The Art of Sharing Over The Rainbow'. The works were donated by artists Loh Yuen Leang, Chew Swee Fah, Mark Luo PC, Ng Peng Sing, Susanna Wong and Victor Ang. A set of photographs was donated by Madam Wang Chun. The auction aims to raise $100,000 through direct donations and sales proceeds from the artworks.

Where: Online

When: Till Sept 30, 8pm

Admission: Free

Info: Renci's website

SMU SMOO Challenge 2021



PHOTO: SMU SMOO CHALLENGE 2021



Organised by Singapore Management University (SMU), the virtual race aims to raise $400,000 for the SMU Bursary Fund, which helps undergraduates in financial need. Participants should try to achieve a collective distance of 50,000km in 21 days.

Where: Online

When: Sept 3 to 24

Admission: $21

Info: bit.ly/3BoV3qP

Pets

Chimichanga Holland Village's Doggy Day Out



PHOTO: CHIMICHANGA HOLLAND VILLAGE



Every last Saturday of the month, partons of the Mexican restaurant and bar can take their canine partner to brunch. They can also enjoy 10 per cent off a full grooming and daycare package as well as free temperament assessment by Chimichanga's partner, Pawd Pet Daycare & Services. When making reservations, patrons should indicate if they are bringing their dog.

Where: Chimichanga Holland Village, 01-02/03, 3 Lorong Liput

MRT: Holland Village

When: Every last Saturday of the month, 11am to 3pm

Tel: 69747185

Info: Chimichanga's website

Others

Vaccination Perks at Golden Village



PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE



In a bid to encourage more people to get vaccinated, Golden Village is introducing vaccination-differentiated safe management measures for movie screenings in its Vaxed Halls at selected cinemas. Movie-goers who meet the criteria stand a chance to win a movie pass and hotel stay at lyf Funan Singapore.

Where: GV Plaza, GV Suntec, GV Vivo City and GV Funan

MRT: Dhoby Ghaut, Promenade, HarbourFront and City Hall

When: Till Sept 12

Admission: From $10

Info: bit.ly/3endcMx

