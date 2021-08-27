Events and listings: Food, arts, festivals

SINGAPORE - Score deals for mooncakes, check out an art exhibition, or sign up for a virtual run to help raise funds for undergraduates in financial need.
Food & drink
Hard Rock Cafe
As part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations, Hard Rock Cafe has brought back its classic dishes and celebratory cocktails for a limited period. On the Back to Classic Limited-Time Only Menu are Traditional Potato Skins ($17.95), Mud Pie ($18.95), Quinoa Burger ($25.95), Chicken Club Sandwich ($25.95) and Open Faced Sirloin ($29.95). Celebratory cocktails include Groupie Grind ($19.95), Retro Espresso Martini ($22.95), Classic Long Island Iced Tea ($24.95), CMF ($24.95) and Blue Devil ($22.95).
Where: Hard Rock Cafe Singapore, HPL House, 02-01, 50 Cuscaden Road; Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa, Resorts World Sentosa, 01-209 The Forum, 26 Sentosa Gateway
MRT: Orchard and HarbourFront
When: Till Aug 31, 11.30am to 9.30pm
Tel: 6235-5232
Info: Website
Tindle Bar Bites & Booze
Alternative meat brand Tindle has challenged chefs and bartenders from 10 bars and restaurants to come up with their own Tindle Bar Bites & Booze menu. The dishes are made with the brand's plant-based chicken. For instance, Indian restaurant Adda is offering the Southern TiNDLE 65 ($14), comprising spicy, deep-fried chicken pieces, and Pineapple Rumtini ($18). Moonstone Bar is serving The Tind(l)er (from $12), a chicken burger, and 2Good2Beetroot ($22), a cocktail with ingredients such as whisky, beetroot and wine.
Where: Adda; Laut; Levant Bar; Moonstone Bar; Erwin's Gastrobar; Senor Taco; The Perenakan; Three Buns; TXA Gastrobar; Selected Harry's outlets
When: Till Sept 30
Info: Website
Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant
The lobster menu features dishes such as Braised Local Lobster with Sea Urchin Sauce & Rice ($48++ a portion); Steamed Rock Lobster with Black Garlic and Egg White ($118++ a portion); and Black Truffle Custard Lobster Ball ($48++ a portion).
Where: Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road
MRT: Orchard
When: Till Oct 30, 11am to 11.30pm
Tel: 6831-4605
Info: Email mhrs.sindt.fb.reservations@marriotthotels.com or go to bit.ly/3B4W7j7
Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge
Enjoy a four-course dinner alongside wines from the award-winning Vignano vineyard in Italy. The Vignano Wine Dinner ($158+) includes a saffron pappardelle, paired with the award-winning 2015 Vignano Merlino Merlot; as well as a black Angus beef striploin, paired with purple red Malbec of 2016 Vignano Matrio IGT.
Where: Zafferano, Ocean Financial Centre Level 43, 10 Collyer Quay
MRT: Raffles Place
When: Aug 29, 6.30 to 11pm
Tel: 6509- 1488
Info: info@zafferano.sg or go to Zafferano's website
The Gyu Bar
Celebrate Yakiniku Day, which is celebrated in Japan on Aug 29, with the yakiniku-focused menu ($108++ a person). It features eight premium wagyu cuts, such as beef tongue and tenderloin and rare yields like the flap meat and rump, cooked using smokeless Shinpo grills. The meal also comes with a chilled appetiser of Kumamoto tomato with kani, uni and ikura, steamed Hokkaido rice as well as soup of the day. Available for dine-in only.
Where: The Gyu Bar, 01-08, 30 Stevens Road
MRT: Stevens
When: Aug 27 to Sept 5, noon to 8pm
Tel: 6732-0702
Info: Email reservations@thegyubar.com.sg or go to The Gyu Bar's website
Putien's Madam Leng Homemade Mooncakes
The mooncakes, back for the eighth year, are made using two unique ingredients - premium Thai yam and first-grade purple sweet potato from Japan. They can be purchased as a single piece or in boxes of two or four pieces. There is an early-bird discount of 10 per cent for all orders placed before Sept 1, while Putien members enjoy the same discount for the entire season. To order, call the outlet at least three days before the collection date.
Where: All Putien outlets
When: Till Sept 21
Price: Yam/sweet potato: $16 (single), $32 (box of two), $60 (box of four). Yam/ sweet potato with single yolk: $18 (single), $36 (box of two), $62 (box of four). One of each flavour: $68 (box of four)
Tel: 6295-6358
Info: Putien's website
Handcrafted Mooncakes at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel
Choose from 12 mooncake flavours. For baked mooncakes, flavours include Golden Black Truffle Baked Mooncakes with San Daniele Ham, Single Yolk and Pistachio; and White Lotus Seed Paste Baked Mooncakes with Single or Double Yolk. Snowskin mooncakes flavours include Pure Mao Shan Wang Premium Grade Durian Snowskin and Champagne Truffle with Milk Green Bean Paste. Order at least three days before the collection date.
Where: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road
MRT: Orchard
When: Till Sept 21, 10am to 10pm
Price: Baked mooncakes: from $74 for four pieces. Snowskin mooncakes: from $74 for eight pieces
Tel: 6831-4708
Info: Email singaporemarriott.festive@marriott.com or go to website
Mooncake Marketplace 2021
This one-stop online shop for mooncakes features more than 19 brands from hotels such as Marina Bay Sands and Sheraton Towers Singapore, restaurants like The Marmalade Pantry and Peach Garden, as well as bakeries. Two overseas brands, including Hong Kong Bay, are also available.
Where: Mooncake Marketplace's website
When: Till Sept 21
Info: Email sales@mooncakemarketplace.com
Jibiru Time at Japan Rail Cafe
The eatery has brought in a range of Japanese craft beers ($15 a bottle) from Ishikawa and Kanagawa prefectures - made by Kanazawa Brewery, Yokohama Beer, Waku Waku Tezukuri Farm Kawakita and Kamakura Beer Brewing Company. There is a one-for-one offer for dine-in, while every retail purchase of three bottles is entitled to a 20 per cent discount.
Where: Japan Rail Cafe, 01-20 Guoco Tower, 5 Wallich Street
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: Till Sept 30, 11am to 9pm
Tel: 9873-9631
Info: Japan Rail Cafe's website
White Rose Cafe
The restaurant is offering four Teochew bento sets ($15 each) for takeaway or delivery. For instance, one set includes Braised Chicken with Ginger and Spring Onion, Onion Omelette, Deep-Fried Bean Curd with Chai Poh, and Stir-Fried Eggplant with Minced Pork; while set another comes with Braised Pork Belly with Preserved Vegetables, Chai Poh Omelette, Sambal La-La and Chap Chye. Available for pickup or delivery via Oddle.
Where: White Rose Cafe, York Hotel Singapore, 21 Mount Elizabeth
MRT: Orchard
When: Till Sept 30, noon to 10pm
Tel: 6737-0511
Info: whiterosecafe@yorkhotel.com.sg or bit.ly/2VRYaIh
LeVeL33
The rooftop restaurant will present a 4 Hands Collaborative Vegan Dinner ($98++) with vegan retailer 4MY and gluten-free bakery Locaba. The four-course menu features Yeti Cheese, made with 4MY's plant-based caramelised cheese and served with fresh diced artichoke, artichoke chips and housemade sauces. Desserts include chocolate sponge, earl grey mousse, fermented dry blueberries and more. Wine pairing is also available at an additional $58++.
Where: LeVeL33, 33-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, 8 Marina Boulevard
MRT: Downtown
When: Aug 30, 6 to 10.30pm
Tel: 6834-3133
Info: reservations@level33.com.sg or LeVeL33's website
Arts
A Most Absurd Guide
Presented by Mama Magnet and UltraSuperNew Gallery, this exhibition features new artworks by Jogja-based printmaking studio Krack!, Filipino artist Soika Vomiter and Singapore's HelloPigu.
Where: UltraSuperNew Gallery, 168 Tyrwhitt Road
MRT: Lavender / Bendemeer
When: Till Sept 11, 11am to 7pm
Admission: Free with pre-booking
Info: bit.ly/3sHTscq
New Now V: Towards Unlearning
This exhibition features young Singaporean and Singapore-based artists who have recently graduated. The works on display include book sculptures, clay sculptures as well as meditative drawings and engravings.
Where: Gajah Gallery, 03-04, Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Road
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: Till Sept 19. 11am to 7pm (weekdays), noon to 6pm (weekends and public holidays)
Admission: Free
Info: Gajah Gallery's website
1+1+1+
Art Village presents this show, led by Burmese artist and founder Ms Nyein Su, at their new studio gallery at Katong V. It aims to raise funds to aid Myanmar in its fight against political unrest and the pandemic. Art Village will donate half of the sale proceeds to charities and support organisations in Myanmar.
Where: Art Village Tanjong Katong, Katong V 03-20, 30 East Coast Road
MRT: Dakota
When: Till Sept 11, 11am to 8pm
Admission: Free
Info: Art Village's website
Virtuoso Series II: Bow
Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) celebrates its 25th anniversary with a series of concerts. Concert master Li Baoshun and Erhu I principal Zhao Jianhua will perform timeless classics from the string section's repertoire.
Where: SCO Concert Hall, Singapore Conference Hall Level 1, 7 Shenton Way; Online at Sistic Live
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: Aug 28, 8pm. Live-stream available till Sept 5, 8pm
Admission: Live concert: $20
Info: Sistic's website
An Audience with No One
Presented by Bored Whale Theatre, the play is written and directed by Wisely Chow. Talia and Charlie are the last remaining vampires until they discover another of their kind, Maya.
Where: Black Box, Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road
MRT: Mountbatten
When: Sept 8 to 10, 8pm; Sept 11, 3 and 8pm
Admission: $35 (single ticket) or $65 (pair of tickets)
Info: Peatix's website
Festivals
Singapore Food Festival - Sunday Luxe WellSpent Experiences
At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy presents a series of events as part of Singapore Food Festival. Chefs will give tips on upcycling food by combining spent ingredients normally discarded in food production with traditional ingredients and heritage recipes to produce innovative dishes. Also available are a produce market (free with registration), cooking classes ($88 a class), high tea ($50 a person) and fine-dining dinner ($128 a person, $228 for two, add-on of $100 a person for wine pairing).
Where: At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy, 28 Tai Seng Street
MRT: Tai Seng
When: Aug 28 and Sept 23, 9am to 5pm
Admission: Registration is required for both free and ticketed events
Info: bit.ly/3DfNBQw
Ignite! Music Festival
Republic Polytechnic's annual student-run music festival returns in a digital format and viewers can tune in via the school's social media channels. On Aug 28, the finals of the band auditions premieres on the festival's YouTube channel. The public can vote for their favourite acts on Instagram and the winner will get to perform on the festival's main stage alongside other local bands on Sept 17 and 18. There is also a Virtual Village featuring voluntary welfare and social service organisations, including Cat Welfare Society and Design For Good.
Where: Ignite! Music Festival's YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels
When: Aug 28 to Sept 18
Admission: Free
Info: Ignite Music Festival's website
Classes
Skill UP
In this virtual workshop, learn about the basics of healthy living through interactive activities and discussions. It is facilitated by healthcare professionals from Yishun Health, which runs a network of medical institutions and health facilities in the north of Singapore, including Admiralty Medical Centre and Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.
Where: Zoom
When: Sept 1, 8, 15, 7.30 to 9pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: bit.ly/38dEBge
Mindfulness Training for Parents and Children with Additional Needs
This five-session workshop provides support to parents and children in managing different types of stresses, including those brought about by children who are hyperactive, lacking concentration or unable to sleep. It is led by Ms Chan Suit Fong, an accredited mindfulness coach who is trained in trauma and has a master's degree in counselling.
Where: Awareness Hub, 03-39 Bras Basah Complex, Block 231 Bain Street
MRT: Bugis / City Hall / Bras Basah
When: Every Sunday from Aug 29 to Sept 26, 3 to 4.30pm
Admission: $160 a person
Info: bit.ly/3yiewax
Charity
The Art of Sharing Over the Rainbow
Ren Ci Hospital is hosting its first online auction, which features 35 art pieces inspited by the theme, 'The Art of Sharing Over The Rainbow'. The works were donated by artists Loh Yuen Leang, Chew Swee Fah, Mark Luo PC, Ng Peng Sing, Susanna Wong and Victor Ang. A set of photographs was donated by Madam Wang Chun. The auction aims to raise $100,000 through direct donations and sales proceeds from the artworks.
Where: Online
When: Till Sept 30, 8pm
Admission: Free
Info: Renci's website
SMU SMOO Challenge 2021
Organised by Singapore Management University (SMU), the virtual race aims to raise $400,000 for the SMU Bursary Fund, which helps undergraduates in financial need. Participants should try to achieve a collective distance of 50,000km in 21 days.
Where: Online
When: Sept 3 to 24
Admission: $21
Info: bit.ly/3BoV3qP
Pets
Chimichanga Holland Village's Doggy Day Out
Every last Saturday of the month, partons of the Mexican restaurant and bar can take their canine partner to brunch. They can also enjoy 10 per cent off a full grooming and daycare package as well as free temperament assessment by Chimichanga's partner, Pawd Pet Daycare & Services. When making reservations, patrons should indicate if they are bringing their dog.
Where: Chimichanga Holland Village, 01-02/03, 3 Lorong Liput
MRT: Holland Village
When: Every last Saturday of the month, 11am to 3pm
Tel: 69747185
Info: Chimichanga's website
Others
Vaccination Perks at Golden Village
In a bid to encourage more people to get vaccinated, Golden Village is introducing vaccination-differentiated safe management measures for movie screenings in its Vaxed Halls at selected cinemas. Movie-goers who meet the criteria stand a chance to win a movie pass and hotel stay at lyf Funan Singapore.
Where: GV Plaza, GV Suntec, GV Vivo City and GV Funan
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut, Promenade, HarbourFront and City Hall
When: Till Sept 12
Admission: From $10
Info: bit.ly/3endcMx
