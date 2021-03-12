Events and listings: Food, arts, festivals

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, or check out an exhibition or festival.

Food & drink

Tasteful Tuesdays at Madame Fan



PHOTO: MADAME FAN



On Tuesdays, enjoy 30 per cent off the signature Wok fried Crispy Duck ($38 for half a duck) with pancake, Madame Fan's unique take on the Peking Duck. Every bird is marinated for 17 hours before being confit (instead of the usual roasting). Available for lunch and dinner; limited to 10 orders a day.

Where: Madame Fan, 32 Beach Road

MRT: Esplanade

When: Tuesdays, noon to 2.30pm, 6 to 9pm

Tel: 68181921

Info: E-mail dining.reservations@thencoclub.com

Akira Back Singapore Celebrates 4th Anniversary with Pastry Chef Janice Wong



PHOTO: AKIRA BACK SINGAPORE



Dishes on the special anniversary menu include Maple Iberico Pork Jowl, which is smoked in applewood and served with lentil bacon puree and maple glaze. The six-course tasting menu ($75++) is available for lunch and dinner. Advance order of two days is required.

Where: Akira Back Singapore, JW Marriott Singapore South Beach, Level B1M, 30 Beach Roah

MRT: Esplanade

When: March 15 to 28, noon to 2.30pm (lunch), 6 to 10pm (dinner)

Tel: 6818 1914

Info: E-mail jw.sinjw.dining@marriott.com

50 Cent Wings at Hard Rock Cafe Singapore



PHOTO: HARD ROCK CAFE



Every Wednesday till March 31, enjoy Hard Rock Cafe's iconic buffalo wings at only $0.50 each, with a minimum purchase of two alcoholic beverages. The order should include a minimum of 10 wings.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Singapore outlets

When: Every Wednesday till March 31, 11.30am to 9.30pm

Tel: 6235 5232

Info: Website

Exhibitions

SAM Hoarding Commission: 'Sub/merged' by Finbarr Fallon



PHOTO: COURTESY OF FINBARR FALLON



Finbarr Fallon, an architectural photographer and artist based in Singapore and the United Kingdom, draws inspiration from the history of the Bras Basah/Bugis precinct to imagine a subterranean city of the future.

Where: Hoarding around Singapore Art Museum at 71 Bras Basah Road

MRT: Bras Basah, Bencoolen

When: Till June 6

Admission: Free

Info: Website

A Voyage of Love and Longing



PHOTO: NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE



This exhibition features the William Farquhar Collection of Natural History Drawings. Discover how the region's flora and fauna feature in tales of love and longing from the Malay world, and send a drawing and poem through a digital postcard.

Where: Goh Seng Choo Gallery, National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Rd

MRT: Bras Basah, Bencoolen, Dhoby Ghaut

When: Ongoing

Admission: Free for citizens and permanent residents

Info: Website

Hungry Design



PHOTO: TOPAWARDS ASIA



This exhibition showcases more than 100 unique food packaging designs from Topawards Asia winners. Visitors will also discover the stories behind food and beverage packaging from around Asia.

Where: National Design Centre, Level 1, 111 Middle Road

MRT: Bugis

When: Till March 30, 9am to 9pm

Admission: Free

Info: Website

Think! Contemporary Preschool Exhibition 2021



PHOTO: COURTESY OF NOBLELAND ARTS N LEARNING PLACE (PRESCHOOL) @ CLEMENTI



The exhibition, titled Hello Future: Connecting People and Nature, presents artworks by preschool children, who were inspired by the themes of community, nature and climate change. Part of Singapore Art Museum's Think! Contemporary Preschool Programme, which engages children in discussions on contemporary art and issues through artworks.

Where: People's Gallery, Botany Centre (Tanglin Gate), Nassim Gate Visitor Centre, Botanic Gardens MRT Exit A (Bukit Timah Gate), Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road

MRT: Botanic Gardens

When: Till April 4

Admission: Free

Info: Website

Books

SG Author Series: Constance Singam

In the March 20 session, author and activist Constance Singam will speak to poet Pooja Nansi about the importance and pleasures of reading and writing. Singam will also share her latest work, a children's book titled The Birds In The Bamboo Tree that she wrote and illustrated. During the March 26 session, she will talk about Where I Was: A Memoir From The Margins, where she looks back at her life as a civil society activist.

Where: Zoom

When: March 20, 3 to 4pm; March 26, 5 to 6.30pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Website

Kids

Detective Blue's Quest



PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



At Jurong Bird Park, embark on a digital quest with Detective Blue, an intrepid blue throated macaw. During the journey, learn about the amazing adaptations of birds, such as the unique feeding behaviour of flamingos and distinct vocalisation of the critically endangered straw-head bulbul. Complete all location-based challenges to unlock the rest of the rewards, including an exclusive keychain and explorer badge.

Where: Jurong Bird Park, 2 Jurong Hill

MRT: Boon Lay

When: Weekends, public holidays and school holidays

Admission: $10 add-on to Jurong Bird park admission

Info: Website

Dance

The Ballroom of Magnificent Beasts



PHOTO: NATIONAL ARTS COUNCIL



Dance company Arts Fission Company presents a digital dance programme created as part of the annual nationwide dance movement Got to Move. Through Augmented Reality filters, families don avatar masks of a wild beast and turn their living room into a grand ballroom.

Where: Instagram

When: Till March 28

Info: Facebook page

Talks

World Glaucoma Week 2021

In this webinar, eye doctors from Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC), Tan Tock Seng Hospital and National University Hospital talk about glaucoma diagnosis, tests and treatments and new models of care for patients. Held in conjunction with World Glaucoma Week 2021 (March 7 to 13) and organised by SNEC.

When: March 13, 9am to 10am, 11am to noon

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Website

Festivals

#ARecipeForChange



PHOTO: ECOSPERITY



The campaign by Temasek Foundation's Ecosperity aims to shed light on food sustainability by unpacking the impact of our consumption habits on the environment. The programme line-up includes live cooking demonstrations, educational talks and hands-on workshops. All virtual activities are free and hosted on Facebook Live or video-conferencing platforms. Registration is required. Participants stand to win a $500 meal at South-east Asian restaurant laut by taking part in the campaign's Instagram video cooking competition, or get to try exclusive sustainable dishes at over 100 participating restaurants.

Where: Online

When: March 13 to 21

Info: Website

NUS Arts Festival 2021



PHOTO: NUS ARTS FESTIVAL 2021



In collaboration with students and staff of the department of communications and new media, more than 300 students and special guest artists are taking part in the festival, whose theme is "A Question of Time". There are more than 30 events - from intimate live engagements to digital offerings of music, dance, theatre and films.

Where: National University of Singapore, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent & Online

MRT: Clementi, Kent Ridge

When: March 19 to April 16

Admission: $28 for members of the public; $15 or $25 a pair for students and friends of NUS Centre for the Arts

Info: Website

Open calls

*SCAPE National Youth Film Awards



PHOTO: *SCAPE NATIONAL YOUTH FILM AWARDS



The seventh edition of the awards is back with the theme "New Dawn, New Beginnings". It will explore the evolving film industry and prepare youths for post-Covid-19 recovery. Open to those aged 15 to 35 from both media and non-media backgrounds.

When: March 23 to April 30

Admission: Free

Info: Website

Contest

Create Your Very Own Designer Pizza with Jamie's Italian Kids Pizza Colouring Contest



PHOTO: JAMIE'S ITALIAN SINGAPORE



Register and download the colouring sheet and let your kids get creative. The top five winners with the most creative use of colour and best visual appeal will each win $100 worth of Jamie's Italian dining credits. Open to kids aged 12 and below.

Where: Jamie's Italian Singapore, 01-01/04 Forum the Shopping Mall, 583 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard

When: March 15 to 21, 11.30am to 9.30pm

Info: Website

Compass One's Virtual Baby Bingo Crawl Contest

To enter, follow the mall's Instagram page and record an Instagram Story of your baby using the contest filter. Get your baby to crawl and collect as many milk bottles on the filter within 30 seconds. Then post the story along with your baby's name and age, and tag @compassonesg. Parents of the five fastest babies with the highest scores will each win a $100 Compass One vouchers. Babies have to be seven to 14 months old as of March 8, 2021.

Where: Instagram

When: Till March 28

Info: Website

