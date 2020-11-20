Events and listings: Food, arts, family fun

SINGAPORE - Satisfy your hunger for food deals, catch a music festival or play online, or go on an adventure with Mickey and Minnie Mouse at the zoo.

FOOD & DRINK

The Queen & Mangosteen's Pirramimma Divine Wines Pairing Dinner



PHOTO: QUEEN & MANGOSTEEN



In this four-course pairing menu crafted by The Queen & Mangosteen's executive chef, diners can enjoy dishes such as Duck confit and Lamb Ragu. The wine pairing recommendations are presented by Crystal Wines and the team at the restaurant.

WHERE: The Queen & Mangosteen, #01-106/107 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk

MRT: HarbourFront

WHEN: Nov 26, 7pm

PRICE: $103.58 nett a person

INFO: E-mail reservations@queenandmangosteen.com

Pizza Hut's Christmas Menu



PHOTO: PIZZA HUT



Pizza Hut Singapore has unveiled the Christmas Super Pan Pizza Series for the festive season. Made with the season's special supr crispy crust oozing out with luscious cheese, the pizzas are available in three flavours - Christmas Ham Super Pan Pizza, The Four Cheese Super Pan Pizza and Hawaiian Super Pan Pizza. Enjoy 50 per cent off with any a la carte pizza takeaway order or two a la carte pizza delivery orders via the Pizza Hut Singapore website (www.pizzahut.com.sg) or app.

WHERE: Pizza Hut outlets islandwide

WHEN: Till Jan 4

PRICE: Christmas Ham Super Pan Pizza - Dine-in: $24.80 (regular), $33.30 (large); Delivery and takeaway: $29.20 (regular), $39.40 (large)

INFO: www.pizzahut.com.sg

THEATRE

Method Productions x The Haque Collective Presents Contract



PHOTO: THE HAQUE COLLECTIVE



After the success of their first play, Jugular Vein, last year, theatre troupe The Haque Collective (THC) is back with Contract, a fast-paced 70-minute original play inspired by true events. It follows Jane, a fresh hire at a multinational company, as she stumbles into the world's worst first day at work. Just three hours into her new job, she has a tough choice to make: destroy her family and her future or become an accomplice to mask murder.

WHERE: Zoom

WHEN: Dec 10, 8pm; Dec 11, 8pm and 10.30pm; Dec 12, 5pm, 8pm and 10.30pm

ADMISSION: $20 (includes access to the online show and a virtual goodie bag by THC's partners)

INFO: bit.ly/contractplay

GIGS

Rock and Indie Festival



PHOTO: LASALLE COLLEGE OF THE ARTS



The music festival returns for its fourth edition and in a new digital format at Lasalle College of the Arts. Broadcast on Facebook and YouTube, the event features 19 home-grown acts.

WHERE: Facebook (bit.ly/3nwrgFE) and YouTube (bit.ly/3fdvP4D)

WHEN: Nov 20, 6pm and Dec 21, 1pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: bit.ly/3pE67uK

CLASSES

Creative Art - Bonding Over Salt Art Jar



PHOTO: FEI YUE COMMUNITY SERVICES



With your family members, have fun and talk about family values through this creative expression activity. Organised by Family Central, which provides programmes that reaches out to every single member in the family.

WHERE: Zoom

WHEN: Dec 5, 4pm

ADMISSION: $12 a pair (optional materials at $7)

INFO: bit.ly/3nwyj0Z

CHARITY

Love, Nils Superhero Benefit



PHOTO: LOVE, NILS



Love, Nils, which provides support to children with cancer and their caregivers, will host its third annual fundraiser event virtually. Join in a quiz for a cause, view a parade of costumes, hear from cancer heroes and bid on a range of exclusive auction prizes. Prizes include a two-night stay at the luxurious Capella Singapore or Marina Bay Sands (MBS), a dining experience at Spago Dining Room at MBS, and a two-day rental of a Harley-Davidson bike.

WHEN: Dec 5, 7pm

ADMISSION: $100 (includes a goodie bag, a superhero eye mask or cape, complimentary voucher for pizza chain Little Caesars)

INFO: www.lovenils.org

KIDS

Disney Outdoor Explorers: Reunite the Doodle Animals



PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



Go on an adventure with Mickey and Minnie Mouse to look for the doodle animals who have wandered off. At the Singapore Zoo, go on the Explorer's Trail with Mickey, while Minnie will be at the River Safari. Complete the activities in both parks and redeem exclusive Mickey and Minnie charm keychains. Visitors to the zoo will also have the chance to release doodle animal-shaped 'clouds' into the sky, while those at River Safari can bring home their own scratch art bookmarks featuring the doodle animals' shapes. Visitors who want to participate in activities at both parks can enjoy 50 per cent off admission between Nov 21 and Dec 18.

WHERE: Singapore Zoo, 80 Mandai Lake Road

MRT: Khatib

WHEN: Till Dec 27, 8.30am to 6pm

ADMISSION: From $31.20 for adult local residents, $20.80 for child local residents (aged three to 12)

INFO: bit.ly/2IM4KK7