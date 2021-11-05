Events and listings: Food, arts, classes

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, or pick up pro tips at talks and new skills at workshops.

Food & drink

The restaurant is serving a Korean buffet with items such as Seafood Pancake, Japchae, Samgyeopsal, Beef Bulgogi, Gimbap and Kimchi Naan Pizza. Desserts include Watermelon Soju Jelly, Korean Banana Milk Panacotta and Roasted Soybean Mochi. Diners can order their second bottle of soju at a discounted price of $10.10.

Where: The Orchard Cafe, 442 Orchard Road Lobby Level

MRT: Orchard

When: Till Nov 14, noon to 10pm

Price: Lunch special: $101 for two; Buffet dinner: $88 an adult with 50 per cent off for the second diner

Info: Website

Concerts

The Soldier's Tale



L'Histoire du soldat (The Soldier's Tale) is a mixed media production using speech, mime and dance; and scored for a septet of violin, double bass, clarinet, bassoon, cornet, trombone and multi-percussion. Composed by Igor Stravinsky, with a libretto written by C. F. Ramus, it was first performed in 1918 in Lausanne, Switzerland. This adaptation - presented by Nanyang Academy Fine Arts' (Nafa) students and alumni - is set in modern-day Singapore and staged with current theatrical styles.

Where: Nafa Campus 3, Lee Foundation Theatre, 151 Bencoolen Street

MRT: Bencoolen

When: Nov 5, 7.30 to 8.45pm

Admission: $21

Info: Website

This is Live! Concert Series



This series of pop-up concerts organised by CK Star Entertainment kicks off with the two-night Mandopop Evenings. Three singers - Skye Sirena, Leon Lim and Wilson Huang - will cover hits by stars such as JJ Lin, Jay Chou, Jolin Tsai and Stefanie Sun.

Where: Flower Field Hall, Gardens by the Bay, 211 Marina Way

MRT: Bayfront

When: Nov 19 and 20, 6 and 9pm

Admission: From $58

Info: Website

Dance

Civil Twilight



In his sixth contemporary dance work created for Sigma this year, artistic director and choreographer Hong Guofeng reflects on duality - day and night, control and care, as well as beginnings and ends. Sigma, started in 2011, is an independent local dance collective comprising semi-professional dancers.

Where: Drama Centre Theatre, 03-01 National Library, 100 Victoria Street

MRT: Bugis

When: Nov 20, 8pm and Nov 21, 3 and 8pm

Admission: From $28

Info: Website

Theatre

(I)solate - English Drama Diploma Graduation Showcase



Directed by Rizman Putra, this triple-bill production by Nanyang Academy Fine Arts' (Nafa) graduating theatre students. The new works are written by three women writers of ethnic minority groups - Asyikin Monasir, Naja Surattee and Umi Kalthum Ismail - and developed under Teater Ekamatra's Playwrights Development Programme. The showcase spotlights Nafa talents as they tackle complex themes such as mortality, loss and solitude on stage. Performed in English.

Where: Nafa Studio Theatre, 151 Bencoolen Street; video on demand (link will be provided after registration)

MRT: Bencoolen

When: Live performances: Nov 11 and 12 (8 to 9.30pm), Nov 13 (3to 4.30pm, 8 to 9.30pm), Nov 14 (3 to 4.30pm); Video on demand: Nov 18 to 25

Admission: $10

Info: Website

Home and Home Away by Interwoven Threads



​

This online interactive and performative conversation is presented in the format of playback theatre - where actors play back real-life stories on the spot, using text, poetry, movement, metaphors and music. Playback theatre practitioners from India and Singapore come together in this show, which is presented by Interwoven Threads - a collaboration between India's First Drop Change Foundation and Michael Cheng of Singapore. The Singapore International Foundation is the principal partner.

Where: Zoom

When: Nov 7, 7.30pm and Dec 5, 9.30 to 11.30pm

Admission: $5. All ticket proceeds will be donated to Be Kind SG

Info: Website

Talks

From The Ground Up



From change seekers to change makers, ground-up founders, volunteers and everyday folks share the stories behind their self-initiated projects that promote kindness in Singapore. Discussion rooms are assigned based on participants' preferred causes.

Where: Zoom

When: Nov 18, 7.30 to 9pm

Admission: Free

Info: Website

Pelvic Floor Disorders Public Forum 2021



This forum is useful for those experiencing pelvic discomfort or pain, have difficulty passing urine or stools, or who feel bloated and gassy all the time. Helmed by experts from the Singapore General Hospital's Pelvic Floor Disorders Service.

Where: Zoom

When: Nov 13, 9am to 11am

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Website

Comedy

The Bride Of Frankincense



Local comedy group Delta Force Improv presents this show in honour of the birth of the late English actor Boris Karloff, who was known for starring as Frankenstein's monster in the 1930s. The cast of characters includes The Mummy, The Gender-Non-Specific WolfPerson, Count Dragula and The Abdominal Slow-Man of Serangoon. Delta Force is known for their genre-bending and outrageously inventive long-form improv and sketch comedy.

Where: Crane, The Herencia, 46 Kim Yam Road

MRT: Clarke Quay

When: Nov 23, 7.30 to 9.30pm

Admission: $20

Info: Website

Classes

Project Blue Wave Ambassador Workshop



In this virtual workshop, learn how to organise and facilitate a clean-up while discovering more about the thriving marine life in Singapore's waterways and the environmental impact of marine debris. Project Blue Wave is the conservation arm of PAssion Wave.

Where: Link will be provided upon registration

When: Nov 16 (8 to 9pm), Nov 28 (10am to 11am), Dec 4 (2 to 3pm), Dec 12 (3 to 4pm), Dec 18 (10am to 11am) and Dec 28 (noon to 1pm)

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Website

DIY Dinosaur Terrarium Workshop



In this virtual workshop, learn how to build a terrarium and find out more about different soil layers, pebbles and terrarium plants.

Where: Zoom

When: Nov 23, 11am to noon

Admission: $25

Info: Website

Private Chef Programme



Pick up professional cooking techniques to become a private chef in this programme by At-Sunrice Global Chef Academy. The programme consists of eight classes. Eligible for SkillsFuture Credit.

Where: At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy, 28 Tai Seng Street

MRT: Tai Seng

When: Nov 15 to 24 and Nov 22 to Dec 1, 8.30am to 1.30pm

Admission: $451.50

Info: https://at-sunrice.com/easychef-lab/private-chef/Website

Charity

Bright Vision Hospital iWALK 2021



With distance challenges ranging from 3km to 20km, the event caters to people of different fitness levels. Participants who complete at least 20km stand to win a personalised UnderArmour cap.

When: Nov 12, 8pm to Nov 21, midnight

Admission: $9.90

Info: Website

Others

Chingay 2022



Next year marks the annual festival's 50th anniversary. To get Singaporeans involved, the organising committee is inviting the public to submit photo memories of Chingay or videos showcasing their best skills. Participants stand to win attractive prizes such as a three-day, two-night staycation, a cash prize of $3,000 and vouchers.

Where: Chingay's website

When: Till Nov 15

Admission: Free

ArtScience on Screen: Textures Of The City



In conjunction with the Singapore Pavilion at the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale and Archifest Singapore, ArtScience Museum is presenting a curated programme of feature films and short films. They include About Endlessness (2019), winner of the Silver Lion for Best Director at the Venice Film Festival 2019; and What Do We See When We Look At The Sky (2021), winner of the Fipresci Prize at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival. There is a mix of free and ticketed admission with online pre-booking. Walk-ins are accepted for free screenings on a first-come-first-served basis, subject to venue capacity.

Where: ArtScience Museum, Expression Gallery, Level 4, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Till Nov 19

Admission: Free or ticketed (from $4)

Info: Website

Wild About Twilight: A Pangolin's Tale



Venture into the wild with Berani, one of Night Safari's rescued Sunda Pangolin. Discover hidden Augmented Reality (AR) animals along the walking trails and complete challenges on the Animal Quest app.

Visitors can top up $15 online or on-site to enjoy the Journey with Pangolin Experience at the park's East Lodge. Till Nov 17, local residents enjoy a 40 per cent discount when they purchase two same-day tickets.



Where: Night Safari, 80 Mandai Lake Road

MRT: Khatib

When: Thursdays to Sundays, eves of public holidays and public holidays and selected school holidays: 6.30pm to midnight. The park opens daily from 6.30pm to midnight during the school holidays from Nov 22 to Dec 31.

Admission: From $47.40 an adult; from $32.40 a child

Info: Website

