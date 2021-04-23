Events and listings: Food, arts, charity

SINGAPORE -Savour your hunger for food deals, check out an arts events or help a family in need.

FOOD & DRINK

Putien's Yellow Croaker dishes

This spring, Putien is adding new dishes featuring the prized yellow croaker. They include Yellow Croaker in Sambal Sauce ($39.90), Yellow Croaker in Chopped Chillies ($39.90) and the popular Pan-fried Yellow Croaker ($39.90 per 500g). Diners can also enjoy the dishes with sake at $20 a pot (150ml) instead of the usual price of $25.

Where: All 17 Putien Outlets

When: Ongoing, 11.30am to 10pm

Tel: 6295-6358

Info: Putien's website

Monday Brews at LeVel33



PHOTO: LEVEL33



Drink away the Monday blues with freshly brewed craft beers - from Blond Lager to India Pale Pale to seasonal brews - at $10++ a pint.

Where: LeVel33, 33-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, 8 Marina Boulevard

MRT: Marina Bay

When: Mondays, 11.30am to 10.30pm

Info: Level33's website

The Whisky Experience featuring Mike Cheong



PHOTO: MO BAR



Diners can enjoy a three-whisky flight with food pairing ($58++) at MO Bar, as well as meet Mike Cheong, Bacardi-Martini's Trade Ambassador.

Where: MO Bar, Mandarin Oriental, Marina Square, 5 Raffles Avenue

MRT: Marina Bay

When: Every Thursday in April, 6 to 9pm

Info: MO Bar's website

Garbole Wine Dinner at Zafferano



PHOTO: ZAFFERANO ITALIAN RESTAURANT & LOUNGE



Savour wines from Garbole in Italy, paired with a five-course dinner. Dishes include savoury morel mushrooms, foie gras pate, Challan duck ham, and Jac wagyu beef striploin with romanesco, pickled mustard and Genovese jus. For every course, wines, such as the 2012 Heletto Rosso Veneto and 2011 Hatteso Amarone della Valpolicella RISERVA, are served.

Where: Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge, Ocean Financial Centre, Level 43, 10 Collyer Quay

MRT: Raffles Place

When: April 25, 6.30 to 11pm

Price: $248++ a person; early-bird price of $188++ a person

Info: Zafferano's website

Earth Week with Chimichanga



PHOTO: CHIMICHANGA



Chimichanga Little India and Chimichanga Holland Village are offering a week-long plant-based three-course set menu ($33 a person) that includes OmniMeat, Impossible Foods as well as Chimichanga's Chipotle Mushroom. They have also collaborated with environmentally-conscious brands to offer exclusive discounts.

Where: Chimichanga Holland Village, 01-02/03 Holland Piazza, 3 Lor Liput; Chimichanga Little India, 36 Dunlop Street

MRT: Holland Village; Jalan Besar / Rochor

When: Till April 23, noon to 10.30pm

Info: Chimichanga's website

ARTS

Nature Contained By Nature Club



PHOTO: NATURE CLUB



This book discussion covers Nature Contained: Environmental Histories Of Singapore (2014) by Timothy Banard. Participants can also join in a closing tour of a National Library Board's exhibition that explores Singapore's relations with the environment throughout history.

Where: Online; Programme Zone, Central Public Library, B1-01 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street

MRT: Bugis

When: April 27, 7pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Eventbrite's website

Underwater Series 2020 By Tay Kiam Hong



PHOTO: NAFA



This exhibition is a culmination of two decades of Singapore artist and Nafa alumnus Tay Kiam Hong's practice. The 40 large-scale works and handscrolls showcase his delicate yet powerful freehand style, or xieyi.

Where: Nafa Campus 1, The Ngee Ann Kongsi Galleries 1 and 2, 80 Bencoolen Street

MRT: Bencoolen

When: April 28 to May 9, 11am to 7pm

Admission: Free

Info: Nafa's website

Celebrating Beethoven: The Cello Sonatas



PHOTO: ALTENBURG ARTS



Celebrated Chinese-Australian cellist Qin Li-Wei explores the creative development of Beethoven through his last three cello sonatas. He will be joined by pianist Albert Tiu. Presented by Altenburg Arts.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade, City Hall

When: April 24 and May 3, 7.30pm

Price: $38, $58, $78 and $98 from Sistic

Info: Altenburg Arts' website

Crossings 2021



PHOTO: BERNIE NG



This year's edition pays homage to Singapore's contemporary dance scene through the works of Gillian Tan, Shahrin Johry and Zhuo Zihao.

Where: Streamed live from Nafa Campus 3, Lee Foundation Theatre, on Nafa's YouTube channel

When: April 23 and 24, 6 and 8pm

Admission: Free

Info: Nafa's website

FILMS

Oscars Premium Screenings at Golden Village



PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE



Watch Oscar-nominated films Nomadland, Minari, Promising Young Woman and The Father in GV Funan's Gemini and Deluxe Plus halls. Tickets are at $2.50 off usual prices , and can be purchased at all GV cinemas, GV's website and the iGV app.

Where: Golden Village Funan, 05-01 Funan, 107 North Bridge road

MRT: City Hall

When: Till April 28

Admission: Mon to Thurs: from $14.50; Fri to Sun: from $19.50

Info: Golden Village's website

TALKS

How to Fall in Love with Classics: Richard Adams's Watership Down



PHOTO: ST FILE



This 1972 novel follows a community of rabbits whose ways in the wild are suddenly destroyed, leading them to seek a new home. Poet and literary critic Gwee Li Sui will explore the meaning of Adams's story and its relevance today.

Where: Zoom

When: April 29, 7pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Eventbrite's website

CHARITY

Do good, go green with Frasers Property



PHOTO: FRASERS PROPERTY



In this initiative called "Don't Let Good Food Go To Waste", shoppers are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items at dedicated Food Bank Singapore boxes at Frasers Property's participating malls. They will be packed and distributed to households in need. Shoppers are also encouraged to eliminate single-use plastics. With a minimum $50 spend in a single transaction at any participating F&B outlet, they can redeem a Frasers Makan Master cooler bag.

Where: Various Frasers Property malls

When: Till April 30, 10am to 10pm

Info: Frasers Experience's website

Deliveroo Food Drive with Food from the Heart



PHOTO: FOOD FROM THE HEART



Deliveroo has joined hands with Food from the Heart to raise funds for its I CAN Award, an annual initiative celebrating the resilience and achievements of young beneficiaries. Along with the in-app donations, the delivery platform is also hosting a food drive at Deliveroo Editions at Alice@Mediapolis, where donors can drop off food staples such as cooking oil, rice and canned goods. The items will go to Food from the Heart's beneficiaries.

Where: Deliveroo Editions at Alice@Mediapolis, 29 Media Circle

MRT: one-north

When: Till April 20

Info: Deliveroo's website

OTHERS

Mother's Day Crafting Workshop



PHOTO: KWAN SHU QIN



Create a handcrafted book of love for your loved one in this workshop at the Changi Experience Studio. Art materials will be provided.

Where: Changi Experience Studio, Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard

MRT: Changi Airport

When: April 24 and 25, May 1 and 2, 1 and 3pm

Admission: $30

Info: Jewel Changi Airport's website

Hard Rock Cafe Ultimate Earth Day Bundle



PHOTO: HARD ROCK CAFE



Items in the $39.95 bundle include a Vegetarian Beyond Burger, a denim tote bag and a three-piece reusable straw set. Hard Rock Cafe will donate 5 per cent of the proceeds to the Singapore Environment Council for their training and education initiatives.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Singapore, HPL House 02-01, 50 Cuscaden Road; Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa, Resorts World Sentosa, 01-209 The Forum, 26 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: Orchard, VivoCity

When: Till April 30, 11.30am to 9.30pm

Price: $39.95

Info: Hard Rock Cafe Singapore's website

Carbon Copy Challenge



PHOTO: TEMASEK SHOPHOUSE



Social impact hub Temasek Shophouse has launched a social media movement that urges individuals to reduce carbon footprint by copying a simple act of a friend. Examples include going meatless for a day, shopping second-hand or unplugging unused appliances. Participants should use the hashtags #CarbonCopyChallenge, #CarbonCopyTSH and #TemasekShophouse. They also stand to win vouchers from the participating kickstarters.

Where: Online

When: Till May 11

Admission: Free

Info: Temasek Shophouse's website

