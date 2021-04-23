Events and listings: Food, arts, charity

SINGAPORE -Savour your hunger for food deals, check out an arts events or help a family in need.
FOOD & DRINK
Putien's Yellow Croaker dishes
This spring, Putien is adding new dishes featuring the prized yellow croaker. They include Yellow Croaker in Sambal Sauce ($39.90), Yellow Croaker in Chopped Chillies ($39.90) and the popular Pan-fried Yellow Croaker ($39.90 per 500g). Diners can also enjoy the dishes with sake at $20 a pot (150ml) instead of the usual price of $25.
Where: All 17 Putien Outlets
When: Ongoing, 11.30am to 10pm
Tel: 6295-6358
Info: Putien's website
Monday Brews at LeVel33
Drink away the Monday blues with freshly brewed craft beers - from Blond Lager to India Pale Pale to seasonal brews - at $10++ a pint.
Where: LeVel33, 33-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, 8 Marina Boulevard
MRT: Marina Bay
When: Mondays, 11.30am to 10.30pm
Info: Level33's website
The Whisky Experience featuring Mike Cheong
Diners can enjoy a three-whisky flight with food pairing ($58++) at MO Bar, as well as meet Mike Cheong, Bacardi-Martini's Trade Ambassador.
Where: MO Bar, Mandarin Oriental, Marina Square, 5 Raffles Avenue
MRT: Marina Bay
When: Every Thursday in April, 6 to 9pm
Info: MO Bar's website
Garbole Wine Dinner at Zafferano
Savour wines from Garbole in Italy, paired with a five-course dinner. Dishes include savoury morel mushrooms, foie gras pate, Challan duck ham, and Jac wagyu beef striploin with romanesco, pickled mustard and Genovese jus. For every course, wines, such as the 2012 Heletto Rosso Veneto and 2011 Hatteso Amarone della Valpolicella RISERVA, are served.
Where: Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge, Ocean Financial Centre, Level 43, 10 Collyer Quay
MRT: Raffles Place
When: April 25, 6.30 to 11pm
Price: $248++ a person; early-bird price of $188++ a person
Info: Zafferano's website
Earth Week with Chimichanga
Chimichanga Little India and Chimichanga Holland Village are offering a week-long plant-based three-course set menu ($33 a person) that includes OmniMeat, Impossible Foods as well as Chimichanga's Chipotle Mushroom. They have also collaborated with environmentally-conscious brands to offer exclusive discounts.
Where: Chimichanga Holland Village, 01-02/03 Holland Piazza, 3 Lor Liput; Chimichanga Little India, 36 Dunlop Street
MRT: Holland Village; Jalan Besar / Rochor
When: Till April 23, noon to 10.30pm
Info: Chimichanga's website
ARTS
Nature Contained By Nature Club
This book discussion covers Nature Contained: Environmental Histories Of Singapore (2014) by Timothy Banard. Participants can also join in a closing tour of a National Library Board's exhibition that explores Singapore's relations with the environment throughout history.
Where: Online; Programme Zone, Central Public Library, B1-01 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street
MRT: Bugis
When: April 27, 7pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Eventbrite's website
Underwater Series 2020 By Tay Kiam Hong
This exhibition is a culmination of two decades of Singapore artist and Nafa alumnus Tay Kiam Hong's practice. The 40 large-scale works and handscrolls showcase his delicate yet powerful freehand style, or xieyi.
Where: Nafa Campus 1, The Ngee Ann Kongsi Galleries 1 and 2, 80 Bencoolen Street
MRT: Bencoolen
When: April 28 to May 9, 11am to 7pm
Admission: Free
Info: Nafa's website
Celebrating Beethoven: The Cello Sonatas
Celebrated Chinese-Australian cellist Qin Li-Wei explores the creative development of Beethoven through his last three cello sonatas. He will be joined by pianist Albert Tiu. Presented by Altenburg Arts.
Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade, City Hall
When: April 24 and May 3, 7.30pm
Price: $38, $58, $78 and $98 from Sistic
Info: Altenburg Arts' website
Crossings 2021
This year's edition pays homage to Singapore's contemporary dance scene through the works of Gillian Tan, Shahrin Johry and Zhuo Zihao.
Where: Streamed live from Nafa Campus 3, Lee Foundation Theatre, on Nafa's YouTube channel
When: April 23 and 24, 6 and 8pm
Admission: Free
Info: Nafa's website
FILMS
Oscars Premium Screenings at Golden Village
Watch Oscar-nominated films Nomadland, Minari, Promising Young Woman and The Father in GV Funan's Gemini and Deluxe Plus halls. Tickets are at $2.50 off usual prices , and can be purchased at all GV cinemas, GV's website and the iGV app.
Where: Golden Village Funan, 05-01 Funan, 107 North Bridge road
MRT: City Hall
When: Till April 28
Admission: Mon to Thurs: from $14.50; Fri to Sun: from $19.50
Info: Golden Village's website
TALKS
How to Fall in Love with Classics: Richard Adams's Watership Down
This 1972 novel follows a community of rabbits whose ways in the wild are suddenly destroyed, leading them to seek a new home. Poet and literary critic Gwee Li Sui will explore the meaning of Adams's story and its relevance today.
Where: Zoom
When: April 29, 7pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Eventbrite's website
CHARITY
Do good, go green with Frasers Property
In this initiative called "Don't Let Good Food Go To Waste", shoppers are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items at dedicated Food Bank Singapore boxes at Frasers Property's participating malls. They will be packed and distributed to households in need. Shoppers are also encouraged to eliminate single-use plastics. With a minimum $50 spend in a single transaction at any participating F&B outlet, they can redeem a Frasers Makan Master cooler bag.
Where: Various Frasers Property malls
When: Till April 30, 10am to 10pm
Info: Frasers Experience's website
Deliveroo Food Drive with Food from the Heart
Deliveroo has joined hands with Food from the Heart to raise funds for its I CAN Award, an annual initiative celebrating the resilience and achievements of young beneficiaries. Along with the in-app donations, the delivery platform is also hosting a food drive at Deliveroo Editions at Alice@Mediapolis, where donors can drop off food staples such as cooking oil, rice and canned goods. The items will go to Food from the Heart's beneficiaries.
Where: Deliveroo Editions at Alice@Mediapolis, 29 Media Circle
MRT: one-north
When: Till April 20
Info: Deliveroo's website
OTHERS
Mother's Day Crafting Workshop
Create a handcrafted book of love for your loved one in this workshop at the Changi Experience Studio. Art materials will be provided.
Where: Changi Experience Studio, Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard
MRT: Changi Airport
When: April 24 and 25, May 1 and 2, 1 and 3pm
Admission: $30
Info: Jewel Changi Airport's website
Hard Rock Cafe Ultimate Earth Day Bundle
Items in the $39.95 bundle include a Vegetarian Beyond Burger, a denim tote bag and a three-piece reusable straw set. Hard Rock Cafe will donate 5 per cent of the proceeds to the Singapore Environment Council for their training and education initiatives.
Where: Hard Rock Cafe Singapore, HPL House 02-01, 50 Cuscaden Road; Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa, Resorts World Sentosa, 01-209 The Forum, 26 Sentosa Gateway
MRT: Orchard, VivoCity
When: Till April 30, 11.30am to 9.30pm
Price: $39.95
Info: Hard Rock Cafe Singapore's website
Carbon Copy Challenge
Social impact hub Temasek Shophouse has launched a social media movement that urges individuals to reduce carbon footprint by copying a simple act of a friend. Examples include going meatless for a day, shopping second-hand or unplugging unused appliances. Participants should use the hashtags #CarbonCopyChallenge, #CarbonCopyTSH and #TemasekShophouse. They also stand to win vouchers from the participating kickstarters.
Where: Online
When: Till May 11
Admission: Free
Info: Temasek Shophouse's website
