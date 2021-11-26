Events and listings: Festive food deals, EV showcase, documentary films

SINGAPORE - Grab festive food deals; check out the latest rides at Singapore's first and largest electric vehicle showcase; or catch Scene UnSeen, a documentary about Singapore's underground music scene at the Singapore International Film Festival.

Food & Drink



PHOTO: CROWNE PLAZA CHANGI AIRPORT



Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

This holiday season, enjoy a fuss-free feast at home with the hotel's Yuletide takeaway menu. Highlights include Korean-Style Roast Turkey (6kg, $179.76), Black Pepper Iberico Pork Ribs (1.5kg, $94.16), Almond-Crusted King Salmon (1.5kg, $190.46), Bubur Cha Cha Log Cake (1kg, $80.25) and Black Forest Tree Cake (1kg, $94.16). Order three days in advance. Collection and delivery are available from Dec 1 to 25.

Where: Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, Terminal 3 01-01, 75 Airport Boulevard

MRT: Changi Airport

When: Till Dec 25

Tel: 6823-5354

Info: Crowne Plaza Changi Airport's website

Capella



PHOTO: CAPELLA SINGAPORE



The hotel has created a series of gift hampers for the festive season. Christmas Classic ($98+) comes with Capella Mulled Wine and a 750g panettone, while Sharing Moments ($188+) includes a fruit cake, a box of truffle chocolates, Capella Mulled Wine, a tin of Capella Festive Tea and two gingerbread cookies. The Best of Capella ($258) is packed with Capella mulled wine, a 750g panettone, a box of cookies, a box of truffle chocolates, a tin of Capella Festive Tea and a box of mince pies (six pieces). Order 24 hours in advance for collection or delivery. Islandwide delivery is $15 per location.

Where: Capella Singapore, 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Dec 1 to 26, noon to 9pm daily

Tel: 6591-5046

Info: Capella Singapore's website

Beach Road Kitchen



PHOTO: BEACH ROAD KITCHEN



The restaurant has reopened with its signature Chefs-on-Show Buffet from Fridays to Sundays. Highlights include unlimited servings of Artisanal Cheese and Charcuterie, Seafood on Ice - Poached Prawns and Poached Oysters, and Impossible Beef Bolognese. The Sunday Brunch showcases an expanded menu that includes Baked Oysters, Roasted Beef Tomahawk and Lobster Thermidor.

Where: Beach Road Kitchen, JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, 30 Beach Rd

MRT: City Hall, Esplanade

When: Till Jan 2, Fridays to Sundays. Dinner: 6 to 10pm; Saturday lunch: noon to 2.30pm; Sunday brunch: noon to 3pm

Price: From $78++ a person

Tel: 6818-1913

Info: Beach Road Kitchen's website

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel



PHOTO: SINGAPORE MARRIOTT TANG PLAZA HOTEL



Highlights from the hotel's Christmas menu include Lobster Bisque (six servings, $58 nett), Traditional Whole Roast Turkey with Chestnuts, Foie Gras Stuffing, Cranberry & Port Wine Sauce (4.5-5kg, $188 nett) and Guinness Malt-Beer Whole Roast Turkey with Sage & Walnut Stuffing (4.5-5kg, $198 nett). Seafood lovers can go for Black Truffle Lobster Thermidor with Lobster Bisque Risotto (1 kg, $188 nett) and Baked Whole Halibut with Tomatoes, Olives, Capers & Citrus Garlic Herbs Sauce (1.8 to 2 kg, $158 nett). Available for takeaway only. Order three days before the collection date.

Where: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard

When: Till Dec 25, 11am to 9pm daily

Tel: 68314-708

Info: Email singaporemarriott.festive@marriotthotels.com or go to this website

Burger & Lobster Singapore



PHOTO: BURGER & LOBSTER SINGAPORE



Burger & Lobster have created Christmas sharing menus. The Jewel Changi Airport outlet is dishing out the Christmas Sharing Combo ($150++), featuring a 1.5-pound wild Atlantic lobster, Cranberry Lobster Roll, Venison Burger, a choice of chocolate lava cake or cheesecake tart for dessert, as well as two glasses of Bodegas Muga Rosado. At the Raffles Hotel outlet, the Christmas 2021 Sharing ($238++ for two people, or $190++ without the welcome bubbly and dessert wine) includes a flute of Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow label, a choice of starter, mains ( Cranberry Lobster Roll, The Venison Burger or the vegetarian The Wholesome), Blood Orange Semifreddo for dessert and Bodegas Muga Rosado. Available for dine-in only.

Where: Burger & Lobster Raffles Hotel, 328 North Bridge Road; Burger & Lobster Jewel Changi Airport, 05-203, 78 Airport Boulevard

MRT: Esplanade; Changi Airport

When: Till Dec 31, 11am to 9.30pm daily

Tel: 6971-6127

Info: Burger & Lobster's website

Arts

Future World: Where Art Meets Science



PHOTO: CROWNE PLAZA CHANGI AIRPORT



This permanent exhibition takes visitors through a world of art, science and magic featuring digital interactive installations. Visitors are advised to pre-purchase tickets online.

Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: 10am to 7pm daily

Admission: Singapore residents: $16 (adult), $12 (child)

Info: Marina Bay Sands' website

Vitality and Imagination: Recent and Other Works from the Nafa Collection



PHOTO: COLLECTION OF NANYANG ACADEMY OF FINE ARTS



These 70 works by artists from different generations and cultures include recent acquisitions by the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa).

Where: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Galleries 1 and 2, Nafa Campus 1, 80 Bencoolen Street

MRT: Bencoolen

When: Till Dec 12, 11am to 7pm (closed on Mondays)

Admission: Free

Info: Nafa's website

National Children and Youth Art Competition and Exhibition



PHOTO: VISUAL ARTS CENTRE



Hosted by Visual Arts Centre, this exhibition, titled Courage, Hope and Love in the Time of a Pandemic, will showcase 66 award-winning works by children and youth aged seven to 18.

Where: Visual Arts Centre, 01-02 Dhoby Ghaut Green, 10 Penang Road

MRT: Dhoby Ghaut

When: Dec 3 to 5, 11am to 7pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visual Arts Centre's website

Double Bill 2021: Salieri's Prima la musica e poi le parole and Mozart's Der Schauspieldirektor



PHOTO: SINGAPORE LYRIC OPERA





PHOTO: SINGAPORE LYRIC OPERA





PHOTO: SINGAPORE LYRIC OPERA



Watch the Singapore premiere of the soprano battle set in 1780s Vienna between Mozart's Der Schauspieldirektor (The Impresario) and Salieri's Prima la musica e poi le parole (First the Music, Then the Words). Both operas feature two sopranos competing over high notes to decide who will be the eventual prima donna. Spoken in English and sung in its original language., with English and Mandarin surtitles

Where:

MRT: Esplanade

When: Dec 3 and 4, 8pm; Dec 5, 6pm

Admission: $28 to $120

Info: Sistic's website

The Third Space



PHOTO: MERV KWOKEV



In this showcase by pre-professional dance students from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa), post-colonial culture academic Homi Bhabha's theory on hybrid identities is used metaphorically to describe Singapore's increasingly complex cultural landscape. The choreographers, who come from diverse backgrounds, are Dan Kwoh (Singapore), Supatchai Lappakornkul (Thailand) and Yenny Widjaja (Indonesia).

Where: Live-streamed from Nafa Campus 3, Studio Theatre via Nafa's YouTube channel

When: Dec 3, 8 to 9pm; Dec 4, 3 to 4pm and 8 to 9pm

Admission: Free

Info: Nafa's website

Festivals

EV Weekend Singapore



PHOTO: UCARS SINGAPORE



Check out the latest electric vehicles (EVs) from Audi, BMW, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MG and Mini at Singapore's first and largest EV showcase. Test drives are available. Sign up at evweekend.sg and stand to win exciting prizes.

Where: Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Dec 3 to 12, noon to 8pm

Admission: Free

Info: EV Weekend's website

Ready for Life Digital Festival



PHOTO: READY FOR LIFE DIGITAL FESTIVAL



CPF Board's inaugural festival features webinars and workshops where participants can learn how to secure a lifelong stream of income with CPF during retirement.

Where: CPF's website

When: Dec 4 and 5, 9.30am to 5.30pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: CPF's website

Films

Scrum



PHOTO: SOMERSET CINEMAS



This 2021 sports documentary follows Frank McKinney as he becomes head coach of a new rugby programme at an affluent university in Charlotte, North Carolina. As one of the first African-American college rugby coaches in the United States, McKinney shines the spotlight on racial inequality in sport, as well as systemic racism in higher education. Limited to 15 persons a screening.

Where: *Scape, Gallery on Level 5, 2 Orchard Link

MRT: Somerset

When: Dec 4, 3 to 5pm, 6 to 8pm

Admission: $10

Info: Website

SGIFF screening of Scene UnSeen



PHOTO: SCENE UNSEEN/SGIFF 2021





PHOTO: SCENE UNSEEN/SGIFF 2021



Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) is presenting a special screening of Scene UnSeen, a 2021 documetary about Singapore's underground music scene. After the screening, the audience will enjoy special performances by local pioneer rock band The Oddfellows and Obstacle Upsurge, the first homegrown all-female hardcore band. There will also be a Q&A session.

Where: The Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade

When: Nov 28, 7.30 to 10.30pm

Admission: $15 to $25

Info: SGIFF's website

Kids

Golden Village Fairy Tale Art Jam



PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE



Golden Village Suntec City's Grab & Gold Cafe is organising a fairy tale-themed art jam for the little ones and their families. The top three painters will receive prizes.

Where: Golden Village Suntec City, Grab & Gold Cafe 03-373, 3 Temasek Boulevard

MRT: Promenade

When: Nov 27, 11am to 6pm

Admission: $22 for kids below 12, $25 for adults

Info: Golden Village's website

Talks

Lasik And Its Alternatives



PHOTO: SNEC



In this webinar, Dr Foo Li Lian, a consultant with the Refractive Surgery and Cataract and Comprehensive Ophthalmology departments at the Singapore National Eye Centre will talk about the right time to get rid of glasses and contact lenses, options for laser vision correction, as well as what to expect during and after lasik.

Where: Zoom

When: Dec 27, 9am to 10.15am

Admission: Free with registration

Info: SNEC's website

Others

The GUILD Makerspace



PHOTO: THE GUILD MAKERSPACE





PHOTO: THE GUILD MAKERSPACE





PHOTO: THE GUILD MAKERSPACE



The GUILD International College is holding this inaugural community event on its campus. Visitors can purchase crafts, home decor items, gift hampers, plants and food treats. There are also kids activities, as well as introductory woodworking, art and gardening classes. An on-site deejay will keep guests entertained.

Where: The GUILD International College, Phoenix Park, 318A Tanglin Road

MRT: Redhill

When: Nov 27, Dec 4 and 11, 9am to 1pm

Admission: Free

Info: The GUILD International College's website

Orchard Hotel Singapore's Gamers Staycay



PHOTO: ORCHARD HOTEL SINGAPORE





PHOTO: ORCHARD HOTEL SINGAPORE





PHOTO: ORCHARD HOTEL SINGAPORE



Book the two-night Gamers Staycay and enjoy e-sports clinics and activities. Meet and pit your skills against stars of Team Flash in mini tournaments featuring popular games such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Brawl Stars. Participants stand to win attractive prizes.

Where: Orchard Hotel Singapore, 442 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard

When: Dec 10 to 12; Dec 17 to 19

Admission: From $400 for two persons

Info: Website

Mum Space Change Summit 2021



PHOTO: MUM SPACE CHANGE SUMMIT 2021



The virtual event will feature sessions with 81 panelists over three weekends, covering 27 different topics. Participants can purchase VIP tickets to access 12 Dynamic Master Classes that start in January 2022; a private Facebook group for like-minded mothers; selected panelists' notes; and recordings of Change Summit 2021 for six months. VIP ticketholders will also receive a copy of conscious parenting book The Naked Parent. Pariticpants can also shop from a virtual marketplace.

Where: Mum Space Asia's website

When: Nov 26 to 28; Dec 3 to 5; Dec 10 to 12. Free access: 10am to 1pm. Marketplace: 8 to 11pm

Admission: Free with registration; VIP Access: $68

Info: Mum Space Asia's website

SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk

Navigate the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk through an Augmented Reality experience and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.

Where: Hougang Mall, Level 1 Main Atrium, 90 Hougang Avenue 10

MRT: Hougang

When: Nov 26 to 28, 10.30am to 8.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: SG United Jobs and Skills' website

Careers Connect On-the-Go

This mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres brings basic career advice and information nearer to the heartland.

Where: Woodlands Mart, 768 Woodlands Avenue 6

MRT: Admiralty

When: Till Nov 26, 9.30am to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: WSG's website

