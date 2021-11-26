Events and listings: Festive food deals, EV showcase, documentary films

SINGAPORE - Grab festive food deals; check out the latest rides at Singapore's first and largest electric vehicle showcase; or catch Scene UnSeen, a documentary about Singapore's underground music scene at the Singapore International Film Festival.
Food & Drink
Crowne Plaza Changi Airport
This holiday season, enjoy a fuss-free feast at home with the hotel's Yuletide takeaway menu. Highlights include Korean-Style Roast Turkey (6kg, $179.76), Black Pepper Iberico Pork Ribs (1.5kg, $94.16), Almond-Crusted King Salmon (1.5kg, $190.46), Bubur Cha Cha Log Cake (1kg, $80.25) and Black Forest Tree Cake (1kg, $94.16). Order three days in advance. Collection and delivery are available from Dec 1 to 25.
Where: Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, Terminal 3 01-01, 75 Airport Boulevard
MRT: Changi Airport
When: Till Dec 25
Tel: 6823-5354
Info: Crowne Plaza Changi Airport's website
Capella
The hotel has created a series of gift hampers for the festive season. Christmas Classic ($98+) comes with Capella Mulled Wine and a 750g panettone, while Sharing Moments ($188+) includes a fruit cake, a box of truffle chocolates, Capella Mulled Wine, a tin of Capella Festive Tea and two gingerbread cookies. The Best of Capella ($258) is packed with Capella mulled wine, a 750g panettone, a box of cookies, a box of truffle chocolates, a tin of Capella Festive Tea and a box of mince pies (six pieces). Order 24 hours in advance for collection or delivery. Islandwide delivery is $15 per location.
Where: Capella Singapore, 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Dec 1 to 26, noon to 9pm daily
Tel: 6591-5046
Info: Capella Singapore's website
Beach Road Kitchen
The restaurant has reopened with its signature Chefs-on-Show Buffet from Fridays to Sundays. Highlights include unlimited servings of Artisanal Cheese and Charcuterie, Seafood on Ice - Poached Prawns and Poached Oysters, and Impossible Beef Bolognese. The Sunday Brunch showcases an expanded menu that includes Baked Oysters, Roasted Beef Tomahawk and Lobster Thermidor.
Where: Beach Road Kitchen, JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, 30 Beach Rd
MRT: City Hall, Esplanade
When: Till Jan 2, Fridays to Sundays. Dinner: 6 to 10pm; Saturday lunch: noon to 2.30pm; Sunday brunch: noon to 3pm
Price: From $78++ a person
Tel: 6818-1913
Info: Beach Road Kitchen's website
Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel
Highlights from the hotel's Christmas menu include Lobster Bisque (six servings, $58 nett), Traditional Whole Roast Turkey with Chestnuts, Foie Gras Stuffing, Cranberry & Port Wine Sauce (4.5-5kg, $188 nett) and Guinness Malt-Beer Whole Roast Turkey with Sage & Walnut Stuffing (4.5-5kg, $198 nett). Seafood lovers can go for Black Truffle Lobster Thermidor with Lobster Bisque Risotto (1 kg, $188 nett) and Baked Whole Halibut with Tomatoes, Olives, Capers & Citrus Garlic Herbs Sauce (1.8 to 2 kg, $158 nett). Available for takeaway only. Order three days before the collection date.
Where: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road
MRT: Orchard
When: Till Dec 25, 11am to 9pm daily
Tel: 68314-708
Info: Email singaporemarriott.festive@marriotthotels.com or go to this website
Burger & Lobster Singapore
Burger & Lobster have created Christmas sharing menus. The Jewel Changi Airport outlet is dishing out the Christmas Sharing Combo ($150++), featuring a 1.5-pound wild Atlantic lobster, Cranberry Lobster Roll, Venison Burger, a choice of chocolate lava cake or cheesecake tart for dessert, as well as two glasses of Bodegas Muga Rosado. At the Raffles Hotel outlet, the Christmas 2021 Sharing ($238++ for two people, or $190++ without the welcome bubbly and dessert wine) includes a flute of Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow label, a choice of starter, mains ( Cranberry Lobster Roll, The Venison Burger or the vegetarian The Wholesome), Blood Orange Semifreddo for dessert and Bodegas Muga Rosado. Available for dine-in only.
Where: Burger & Lobster Raffles Hotel, 328 North Bridge Road; Burger & Lobster Jewel Changi Airport, 05-203, 78 Airport Boulevard
MRT: Esplanade; Changi Airport
When: Till Dec 31, 11am to 9.30pm daily
Tel: 6971-6127
Info: Burger & Lobster's website
Arts
Future World: Where Art Meets Science
This permanent exhibition takes visitors through a world of art, science and magic featuring digital interactive installations. Visitors are advised to pre-purchase tickets online.
Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: 10am to 7pm daily
Admission: Singapore residents: $16 (adult), $12 (child)
Info: Marina Bay Sands' website
Vitality and Imagination: Recent and Other Works from the Nafa Collection
These 70 works by artists from different generations and cultures include recent acquisitions by the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa).
Where: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Galleries 1 and 2, Nafa Campus 1, 80 Bencoolen Street
MRT: Bencoolen
When: Till Dec 12, 11am to 7pm (closed on Mondays)
Admission: Free
Info: Nafa's website
National Children and Youth Art Competition and Exhibition
Hosted by Visual Arts Centre, this exhibition, titled Courage, Hope and Love in the Time of a Pandemic, will showcase 66 award-winning works by children and youth aged seven to 18.
Where: Visual Arts Centre, 01-02 Dhoby Ghaut Green, 10 Penang Road
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: Dec 3 to 5, 11am to 7pm
Admission: Free
Info: Visual Arts Centre's website
Double Bill 2021: Salieri's Prima la musica e poi le parole and Mozart's Der Schauspieldirektor
Watch the Singapore premiere of the soprano battle set in 1780s Vienna between Mozart's Der Schauspieldirektor (The Impresario) and Salieri's Prima la musica e poi le parole (First the Music, Then the Words). Both operas feature two sopranos competing over high notes to decide who will be the eventual prima donna. Spoken in English and sung in its original language., with English and Mandarin surtitles
Where:
MRT: Esplanade
When: Dec 3 and 4, 8pm; Dec 5, 6pm
Admission: $28 to $120
Info: Sistic's website
The Third Space
In this showcase by pre-professional dance students from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa), post-colonial culture academic Homi Bhabha's theory on hybrid identities is used metaphorically to describe Singapore's increasingly complex cultural landscape. The choreographers, who come from diverse backgrounds, are Dan Kwoh (Singapore), Supatchai Lappakornkul (Thailand) and Yenny Widjaja (Indonesia).
Where: Live-streamed from Nafa Campus 3, Studio Theatre via Nafa's YouTube channel
When: Dec 3, 8 to 9pm; Dec 4, 3 to 4pm and 8 to 9pm
Admission: Free
Info: Nafa's website
Festivals
EV Weekend Singapore
Check out the latest electric vehicles (EVs) from Audi, BMW, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MG and Mini at Singapore's first and largest EV showcase. Test drives are available. Sign up at evweekend.sg and stand to win exciting prizes.
Where: Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Dec 3 to 12, noon to 8pm
Admission: Free
Info: EV Weekend's website
Ready for Life Digital Festival
CPF Board's inaugural festival features webinars and workshops where participants can learn how to secure a lifelong stream of income with CPF during retirement.
Where: CPF's website
When: Dec 4 and 5, 9.30am to 5.30pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: CPF's website
Films
Scrum
This 2021 sports documentary follows Frank McKinney as he becomes head coach of a new rugby programme at an affluent university in Charlotte, North Carolina. As one of the first African-American college rugby coaches in the United States, McKinney shines the spotlight on racial inequality in sport, as well as systemic racism in higher education. Limited to 15 persons a screening.
Where: *Scape, Gallery on Level 5, 2 Orchard Link
MRT: Somerset
When: Dec 4, 3 to 5pm, 6 to 8pm
Admission: $10
Info: Website
SGIFF screening of Scene UnSeen
Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) is presenting a special screening of Scene UnSeen, a 2021 documetary about Singapore's underground music scene. After the screening, the audience will enjoy special performances by local pioneer rock band The Oddfellows and Obstacle Upsurge, the first homegrown all-female hardcore band. There will also be a Q&A session.
Where: The Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: Nov 28, 7.30 to 10.30pm
Admission: $15 to $25
Info: SGIFF's website
Kids
Golden Village Fairy Tale Art Jam
Golden Village Suntec City's Grab & Gold Cafe is organising a fairy tale-themed art jam for the little ones and their families. The top three painters will receive prizes.
Where: Golden Village Suntec City, Grab & Gold Cafe 03-373, 3 Temasek Boulevard
MRT: Promenade
When: Nov 27, 11am to 6pm
Admission: $22 for kids below 12, $25 for adults
Info: Golden Village's website
Talks
Lasik And Its Alternatives
In this webinar, Dr Foo Li Lian, a consultant with the Refractive Surgery and Cataract and Comprehensive Ophthalmology departments at the Singapore National Eye Centre will talk about the right time to get rid of glasses and contact lenses, options for laser vision correction, as well as what to expect during and after lasik.
Where: Zoom
When: Dec 27, 9am to 10.15am
Admission: Free with registration
Info: SNEC's website
Others
The GUILD Makerspace
The GUILD International College is holding this inaugural community event on its campus. Visitors can purchase crafts, home decor items, gift hampers, plants and food treats. There are also kids activities, as well as introductory woodworking, art and gardening classes. An on-site deejay will keep guests entertained.
Where: The GUILD International College, Phoenix Park, 318A Tanglin Road
MRT: Redhill
When: Nov 27, Dec 4 and 11, 9am to 1pm
Admission: Free
Info: The GUILD International College's website
Orchard Hotel Singapore's Gamers Staycay
Book the two-night Gamers Staycay and enjoy e-sports clinics and activities. Meet and pit your skills against stars of Team Flash in mini tournaments featuring popular games such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Brawl Stars. Participants stand to win attractive prizes.
Where: Orchard Hotel Singapore, 442 Orchard Road
MRT: Orchard
When: Dec 10 to 12; Dec 17 to 19
Admission: From $400 for two persons
Info: Website
Mum Space Change Summit 2021
The virtual event will feature sessions with 81 panelists over three weekends, covering 27 different topics. Participants can purchase VIP tickets to access 12 Dynamic Master Classes that start in January 2022; a private Facebook group for like-minded mothers; selected panelists' notes; and recordings of Change Summit 2021 for six months. VIP ticketholders will also receive a copy of conscious parenting book The Naked Parent. Pariticpants can also shop from a virtual marketplace.
Where: Mum Space Asia's website
When: Nov 26 to 28; Dec 3 to 5; Dec 10 to 12. Free access: 10am to 1pm. Marketplace: 8 to 11pm
Admission: Free with registration; VIP Access: $68
Info: Mum Space Asia's website
SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk
Navigate the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk through an Augmented Reality experience and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.
Where: Hougang Mall, Level 1 Main Atrium, 90 Hougang Avenue 10
MRT: Hougang
When: Nov 26 to 28, 10.30am to 8.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: SG United Jobs and Skills' website
Careers Connect On-the-Go
This mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres brings basic career advice and information nearer to the heartland.
Where: Woodlands Mart, 768 Woodlands Avenue 6
MRT: Admiralty
When: Till Nov 26, 9.30am to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: WSG's website
How to get your event listed
The listings appear online at Straits Times (click on Life). We will only accept listings submitted online. Go to this website at least two weeks ahead. Required information includes the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items.