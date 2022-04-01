Events and listings: Easter food deals, NKF virtual race, Nafa concerts

SINGAPORE - Grab food deals for Easter, catch a concert by the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, or take part in a virtual race to raise funds for National Kidney Foundation patients.
Food & drink
Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge
Highlights of the Italian restaurant's Easter brunch (from $118++ a person) include succulent herb-crusted lamb rack, Pastiera Napoletana and Colomba Pasquale, a dove-shaped treat that symbolises peace.
Where: Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge, Level 43 Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay
MRT: Raffles Place
When: April 16, noon to 3pm
Info: zafferano.sg
Binary
The Easter Brunch Menu ($48++ a person, minimum two to dine) features four courses that showcase Asian and Western flavours. Supplement the meal with a two-hour free-flow beverage package - the House Package ($48++) and Premium Package ($88++) are inclusive of house wines and the Binary Brew.
Where: Binary, 01-01A ,390 Orchard Road
MRT: Somerset
When: April 17, 11.30am to 3.30pm
Info: Binary Facebook page
The Landing Point
The Easter Afternoon Tea ($65++ an adult, $32.50++ a child) comes with handcrafted savouries such as lobster seafood choux pastry and mini Shepherd's Pie with truffle potatoes and gruyere. The dessert selection includes items like hot cross tropézienne and Moelleux au Chocolat with pistachio.
Where: The Landing Point, The Fullerton Bay Hotel, 80 Collyer Quay
MRT: Raffles Place
When: April 16 and 17, noon to 2pm, 3 to 5pm
Info: Fullerton Hotels website
Baker X
A string of home-based bakers have been in residence at Baker X since it opened last year. Now Flourcrafts Pâtisserie (@flourcrafts) is offering their bakes at the baking studio and cafe. They include Caneles (from $4 each), Madeleines ($3 each) and Vanilla Browned Butter Financiers ($3 each). You can also go for Matcha-misu ($9.50) or Yuzu-misu ($9.50) - Baker X exclusives from the TEAramisu tea series.
Where: Baker X, Orchard Central 04-29, 181 Orchard Road
MRT: Somerset
When: Till April 3, 11am to 10pm
Info: Far East Malls website
Serving Time
This theatrical storytelling cum private dining experience features stories of life behind bars. Meet and hear from real-life ex-offenders, who will also design the three-course dinner menu and prepare and serve the meal. Proceeds go towards supporting social enterprise Architects Of Life and its fund-raising efforts.
Where: Crane, 148 Arab Street
MRT: Bugis
When: April 1, 7 to 9.30pm
Admission: $88 a person
Info: servingtime.mulacan.com
Exhibitions
No Harm No Foul
This is an exhibition of works in-progress by Level Three BA (Hons) Fine Arts students from Lasalle College of the Arts. A diversity of media - ranging from paintings and photography to sculptures and moving images - are on show.
Where: Praxis Space and Project Space, Institute of Contemporary Arts Singapore, Lasalle College of the Arts, 1 McNally Street
MRT: Newton
When: Till April 2, noon to 7pm
Admission: Free
Info: Lasalle website
Design Superposition
This latest exhibit at the National Design Centre focuses on the impact and value of design on industries and society. Organised by DesignSingapore Associations Network, it features installations by 10 local and international creatives in fields such as architecture, fengshui, fashion and industrial design.
Where: National Design Centre Atrium, Level 1, 111 Middle Road
MRT: Bugis
When: Till April 10, 9am to 9pm
Admission: Free
Info: Design Singapore website
Staging: Mapplethorpe
Multi-concept restaurant Appetite presents the first solo show in Singapore of the late American Robert Mapplethorpe, one of the most influential photographers of the 20th century. It offers a peek into his pursuit of beauty explored through the human form, flora and still life.
Where: Appetite, 72A Amoy Street
MRT: Telok Ayer
When: Till April 9. Tuesdays to Fridays, 6pm till late; Saturdays, noon till late
Admission: Free with reservations
Tel: 6221-4148
Info: Appetite website
Concerts
Nafa-SCO MOU Signing Ceremony & Concert
The Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) and Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) is signing a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalise their partnership for the preservation of traditional Chinese arts, music and culture in Singapore. To commemorate the signing, SCO musicians and Nafa students will put on a chamber concert showcasing solo, wind, percussion and ensemble pieces.
Where: Lee Foundation Theatre, 151 Bencoolen Street; Live broadcast here
MRT: Bencoolen
When: April 1, 7.30 to 9pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Nafa website
Nafa & RCM, London's 10th Anniversary Celebration Concert
The Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) celebrates 10 years of partnership with the Royal College of Music (RCM), London. Led by Nafa's School of Music's artistic director Lim Yau, the programme includes classical favourites including Mozart's The Magic Flute and Haydn's Symphony No. 87 in A Major. It will also feature the world premiere of Ten On (Variations and Interruptions for 10 Players) by Professor William Mival, former head of composition at RCM.
Where: Victoria Concert Hall, 01-02, 11 Empress Place
MRT: Raffles Place
When: April 2, 7.30 to 9.15pm
Admission: $25; free online stream at Nafa's YouTube channel
Info: Nafa website
Music Platform
The series features solo and chamber pieces presented by students of different disciplines from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' School of Music. Each concert lasts an hour.
Where: Live broadcast from Lee Foundation Theatre via Zoom
When: April 4, 5.15 to 6.15pm
Admission: Free
Info: Nafa website
Concert Series: A Glorious Day
Directed by head of winds Joost Flach, the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' wind orchestra and various wind ensembles present a French-oriented programme. The highlight is the performance of Albert Roussel's A Glorious Day, Op. 48.
Where: Lee Foundation Theatre, 151 Bencoolen Street; Live broadcast from Lee Foundation Theatre here
MRT: Bencoolen
When: April 7, 7.30 to 9pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Nafa website
Theatre
Face Together
Singapore's first fully inclusive and accessible play is written by both mainstream and disabled playwrights, and performed by a multi-racial cast of deaf and disabled actors. The story is set during the pandemic.
Where: Sistic Live
When: April 2, 8 to 9.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: Sistic
Talks
World Voice Day 2022 - Lift Your Voice
To observe World Voice Day, which falls on April 16, Tan Tock Seng Hospital is organising a virtual conference to raise public awareness and knowledge on voice health.
Where: Zoom
When: April 9, 9 to 11am
Admission: Free
Info: TTSH website
Open Call
Call for Scores: "parts & pieces" - a night with Duo Tarenna and friends
Classical ensemble Duo Tarenna are inviting emerging Singaporean/Singapore-based composers above the age of 15 to submit musical scores for their next project. Two selected works will undergo one round of feedback with the performers before they are featured in a concert titled parts & pieces in July. The concert will showcase little-known pieces of the vast string chamber repertoire and some of the myriad instrumental combinations within the string quartet. Duo Tarenna, founded in 2020, hope to champion contemporary chamber music through innovative and thoughtful programming, in particular providing opportunities to young composers from Singapore and Asia.
When: Till April 19, 11.59pm
Admission: Free. Submit scores at opencall.duotarenna@gmail.com
Info: Duo Tarenna website
Contests
Deliveroo Singapore's Easter Hunt
Between noon and 2pm from April 15 to 17, spot one of 20 "Deliveroo Bunnies" - the food delivery service's riders decked out in Easter accessories including bunny ears on their helmets, a bunny face mask or a little bunny tail attached to their delivery bag. The first 20 people to take a photo and share it on Deliveroo's Facebook page receive $20 worth of Deliveroo credits.
When: April 15 to 17
Admission: Free
Info: Deliveroo Facebook page
Charity
Race Inspired!
This is the second edition of the National Kidney Foundation's virtual event - a 21-day race comprising running and cycling segments. The foundation aims to raise $200,000, which will go towards providing quality treatment and care for its patients.
Where: NKF website
When: Till April 7
Admission: $9.90 (entry with virtual badge), add $9.90 for a physical medal and $15.90 for a T-shirt
Others
Come Alive Easter Fair
Local and international vendors will offer curated gourmet treats, wearable design, handmade decor and sustainable lifestyle items. Some of the featured brands include Afterglow by Ram (Swiss designs made in Singapore), Ma Te Sai (Lao handicrafts and fashion), Wild Fillies (cushions and ottomans in fine textiles), Korii Artisan Jewelry, Orenda's Crystals, Plan-B Asia (non-alcoholic drinks and beer) and Sedno Food (organic honey and jams from Europe).
Where: Exhibition Gallery @ Visual Arts Centre, 01-02 Dhoby Ghaut Green, 10 Penang Road
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: April 1 to 3, 10.30am to 6.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: visualartscentre.sg
