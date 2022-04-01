Events and listings: Easter food deals, NKF virtual race, Nafa concerts

The Easter Brunch Menu ($48++ a person, minimum two to dine) features four courses that showcase Asian and Western flavours. Supplement the meal with a two-hour free-flow beverage package - the House Package ($48++) and Premium Package ($88++) are inclusive of house wines and the Binary Brew.

Where: Binary, 01-01A ,390 Orchard Road

MRT: Somerset

When: April 17, 11.30am to 3.30pm

Info: Binary Facebook page

The Landing Point