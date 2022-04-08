Events and listings: Easter food deals, Fantastic Beasts marathon, Jurong Bird Park's Easter event

Artisanal chocolate brand Godiva presents its limited-edition 2022 Spring Easter Collection of gift boxes and new truffles. The three gift boxes are Spring Beaded Egg Carré (20 pieces, $99), Spring Flower Tin G Cube (15 pieces, $45) and Spring Bunny Tin (seven pieces, $55). There are four new limited-edition Spring Easter chocolates, including Poussin Lemon Dark Chocolate and Poussin Milk Chocolate.

WHERE Godiva boutiques at Bugis Junction, Ion Orchard, Raffles City, Suntec City and Takashimaya S.C.; godiva.com.sg

When: Till April 17

Info: Visit Godiva's website.

Tablescape