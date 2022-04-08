Events and listings: Easter food deals, Fantastic Beasts marathon, Jurong Bird Park's Easter event

SINGAPORE - Grab food deals for Easter, catch the Fantastic Beasts movie marathon at Golden Village, or go on a Easter egg hunt at Jurong Bird Park.
Food & drink
Godiva
Artisanal chocolate brand Godiva presents its limited-edition 2022 Spring Easter Collection of gift boxes and new truffles. The three gift boxes are Spring Beaded Egg Carré (20 pieces, $99), Spring Flower Tin G Cube (15 pieces, $45) and Spring Bunny Tin (seven pieces, $55). There are four new limited-edition Spring Easter chocolates, including Poussin Lemon Dark Chocolate and Poussin Milk Chocolate.
WHERE Godiva boutiques at Bugis Junction, Ion Orchard, Raffles City, Suntec City and Takashimaya S.C.; godiva.com.sg
When: Till April 17
Info: Visit Godiva's website.
Tablescape
The Easter Sunday Brunch ($118++ a person) is a semi-buffet served with cocktails and free-flow drinks. Mains choices include Josper Grilled Lamb Rack and Magret De Canard. End the meal with sweets such as Hot Cross Buns and Mont Blanc.
Where: Tablescape, Level 3 Grand Park City Hall, 10 Coleman Street
MRT: City Hall
When: April 17, noon to 3pm
Price: $118++ a person
Info: Email hello@tablescape.sg or go to this website.
table65
Richard van Oostenbrugge of Singapore's one-Michelin starred table65 and Amsterdam's two-Michelin starred 212 will be in town this month. See the celebrity chef in action at table65's open kitchen, as he whips up modern European signatures such as Foie Gras with kombu-jime seaweed broth and umeboshi and his Instagram-famous Apple dessert with salted caramel.
Where: table65, Hotel Michael, 01-104 & 105, Resorts World Sentosa, 26 Sentosa Gateway
MRT: HarbourFront
When: April 12 to 16, 6 to 8.30pm
Price: $178++ a person
Tel: 6577 -7939 / 6577-6688
Info: Visit this website.
Akira Back
The restaurant celebrates its fifth anniversary with the five-course Greatest Hits Anniversary Menu ($155 for two persons). Dishes include Tuna Pizza, Yellowtail Jalapeno and Chazuke.
Where: Akira Back Singapore, 30 Beach Road
MRT: Esplanade
When: Till April 30, noon to 2.30pm (Mondays to Saturdays), 6 to 10pm daily
Tel: 6818-1914
Info: Email jw.sinjw.akiraback@marriott.com or go to this website.
LeVeL33
The Easter weekend set ($108++ for two persons) features a Slow-Roasted Australian Lamb Shoulder paired with a stout and balsamic glaze, pickled onions and a housemade gremolata. On the side are red cabbage enriched with pecorino cheese and vinaigrette, as well as roasted hasselback potatoes.
Where: LeVeL33, 33-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, 8 Marina Boulevard
MRT: Marina Bay
When: April 15 to 17, 11.30am to 2.30pm
Tel: 6834-3133
Info: Visit this website.
Exhibitions
The Glass Hut Presents JackyVsTheWall: In The Nature of Things
Local artist Jacky Mak holds his inaugural solo exhibit of more than 70 of his works. The show explores the juxtaposition of rapid urbanisation against nature. Visitors can also enjoy activities such as live painting sessions, artist talks and painting workshops. They are advised to pre-purchase tickets online.
Where: The Glass Hut, 01-46A, 195 Pearl's Hill Terrace
MRT: Chinatown
When: Till April 17, 1 to 10pm
Admission: From $5
Info: Visit this website.
Healthcare 2030: The Future of Distributed Healthcare
This exhibition explores what Singapore's healthcare system could look like in the not-too-distant future. It showcases five design solutions, ranging from an airport-medical facility to physiotherapy at parks. Produced and presented by the students of National University of Singapore's division of industrial design and department of architecture, and supported by DesignSingapore Council and National Design Centre.
Where: National Design Centre, Design Gallery 1, 111 Middle Road
MRT: Bugis / Bras Basah
When: Till May 7, 9am to 9pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: Visit this website.
Hong Kong: Through The Looking Glass
Hong Kong's past and present are brought to life in this exhibition featuring 40 handmade miniature model. It showcases diverse facets of the territory - from food culture and traditional festivals to architecture and heritage. The two-week show is making its debut in Singapore after successful tours across various cities in China and Japan.
Where: Suntec East Atrium, Level 1 and 3 (near playground), 3 Temasek Boulevard
MRT: Promenade
When: Till April 17, 10am to 9pm
Admission: Free
Info: Visit this website.
Concerts
The Teochew Opera Extravaganza
This concert by Nam Hwa Opera is part of the Ngee Ann Teochew Cultural Festival, an annual hallmark event for the Teochew community since 2013. The festival aims to preserve Teochew folk arts and promote traditional Teochew opera and music, especially to the younger generation. English and Chinese subtitles are available in all shows. Organised by Ngee Ann Cultural Centre and sponsored by Ngee Ann Kongsi.
Where: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre Auditorium, Level 9, 1 Straits Boulevard
MRT: Tanjong Pagar / Downtown / Marina Bay
When: April 15 to 17, 2.30 and 7pm daily
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Visit this website.
The Salon of Princesse de Polignac: Proust and His Vignettes of Debussy, Fauré, Satie and Ravel
This year is the 100th death anniversary of French novelist Marcel Proust, who was known for his seven-volume novel In Search Of Lost Time. The early-20th century work features countless references to composers before and of his time. It was at the Parisian music salon of American-born heir Princesse de Polignac where the avant-garde premieres of living French composers were heard and where much of Proust's musical education took place. This two-day event - comprising an evening concert on the first day and two concerts for children on the second - is a reminiscence of the salon and the music that inspired Proust's vignettes of the composers in his novel.
Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: April 23, 8pm, and April 24, 10am and noon
Admission: $28 to $82
Info: Visit this website.
Films
GV Fans' Screening: The Fantastic Beasts Marathon
Golden Village is hosting a Fantastic Beasts movie marathon a day before the third instalment of the franchise, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, opens in cinemas here. All three films will be screened and tickets come with dinner, an A3 MinaLima Poster and a RPET Shopper Bag.
Where: GV VivoCity, 02-30 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk
MRT: HarbourFront
When: April 13, 2 to 10.30pm
Admission: GV members: $56, public: $58
Info: Visit this website.
Kids
Carnival of the Animals
This family-friendly show is presented by globally acclaimed Australian contemporary circus company Circa and live entertainment company Asia Pacific Base Entertainment Asia. It reinvents the classic music suite by French romantic composer Camille Saint-Saens. Depicting land, sea and sky creatures, Circa's performers will take the audience on a safari.
Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 4 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: April 14 to 16, 3 and 6.30pm; April 17, 11am and 3pm
Admission: $68 to $128
Info: Visit this website.
Easter Wonderland at Jurong Bird Park
The theme park's signature Easter event returns with a line-up of activities for the families, including an egg hunt, a maze, a community art installation and workshop.
Where: Jurong Bird Park, 2 Jurong Hill
MRT: Boon Lay
When: Till May 3, 8.30am to 6pm. Thursdays to Sundays, eves of and public holidays
Admission: Singapore residents: $32.40 (adult), from $22.50 (child), $20 (senior citizen)
Info: Visit this website.
Open call
Open Call for *Scape's Eight National Youth Film Awards
The eight edition of the awards is back with a spin on the number "eight", representing the concept of infinity and a reflection of *Scape's pursuit to provide opportunities for aspiring youth film-makers in Singapore. Open to those aged 15 to 35 from media and non-media backgrounds.
When: Till May 13
Admission: Free
Info: Visit this website.
