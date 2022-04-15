Events and listings: Easter food deals, edible garden workshop, Nafa concerts

The restaurant celebrates its second anniversary with the Hokkaido Snow Pork Platter (a la carte: $15.80, set: $17.80), which comes with Hokkaido pork collar, belly and tontoro. It is also available for delivery and takeaway. There is also the Mega Meat Set ($19.80), which comprises 200g of karubi (beef short plate) and 200g of pork belly and chicken, and is served with rice, soup and a choice of kimchi or salad. This set is available for dine-in from April 28 to 30.

Where: PLQ Mall, B1-28, 10 Paya Lebar Road; AMK Hub, B1-21, 53 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3

When: Till April 30, 11am to 10pm daily

Tel: PLQ Mall: 6970-7397; AMK Hub: 6908-6118

The Marmalade Pantry