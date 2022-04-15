Events and listings: Easter food deals, edible garden workshop, Nafa concerts

SINGAPORE - Grab food deals for Easter, learn how to grow an edible garden, or attend a concert by the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts.
Food & drink
Yakiniku Like
The restaurant celebrates its second anniversary with the Hokkaido Snow Pork Platter (a la carte: $15.80, set: $17.80), which comes with Hokkaido pork collar, belly and tontoro. It is also available for delivery and takeaway. There is also the Mega Meat Set ($19.80), which comprises 200g of karubi (beef short plate) and 200g of pork belly and chicken, and is served with rice, soup and a choice of kimchi or salad. This set is available for dine-in from April 28 to 30.
Where: PLQ Mall, B1-28, 10 Paya Lebar Road; AMK Hub, B1-21, 53 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3
When: Till April 30, 11am to 10pm daily
Tel: PLQ Mall: 6970-7397; AMK Hub: 6908-6118
Info: Yakiniku Like's website
The Marmalade Pantry
The two-course Executive Set Lunch ($28++) comprises a starter or soup of the day, main, dessert and a beverage. Mains choices include Grilled Scallops with Saffron Risotto or Baked Casserole Chicken Bolognese, while among the dessert selections are Pistachio Raspberry Rose and Jaffa Chocolate cupcake.
Where: 01-01 Oasia Hotel Downtown, 100 Peck Seah Street; 01-02/04 Oasia Hotel Novena, 8 Sinaran Drive
MRT: Tanjong Pagar / Novena
When: Till April 30, noon to 3pm on weekdays
Tel: 6385-0741
Info: The Marmalade Pantry's website
Bedrock Bar & Grill and Bedrock Origin
The Set Lunch ($32++ for two courses, $38++ to $68++ for three courses) includes mains such as Woodfire-Grilled Tenderloin and Beer Battered Fish & Chips, as well as desserts like Macadamia Nut Brownie.
Where: Bedrock Bar & Grill, 01-05 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites, 96 Somerset Road; Bedrock Origin, 01-02 Oasia Resort Sentosa Hotel, Palawan Ridge, 23 Beach View
MRT: Somerset / HarbourFront
When: Till April 30, noon to 3pm daily
Tel: 6238-0054
Info: Bedrock's website
Yan
This spring, the Cantonese restaurant presents a six-course Spring Treasures Menu ($68++ a person) that includes Braised Seafood Broth with Crabmeat and Scallops, Deep-fried Salt and Chilli Pork Rib, and a chilled dessert paired with Yan's blend of Eight Treasure Tea.
Where: Yan, 05-02 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Till April 30, 11.30am to 10pm daily
Tel: 6384-5585
Info: Yan's website
Burger & Lobster
Enjoy Easter brunch specials such as Egg In Nest ($12++), Eggy Lobster Roll ($30++) and Lobster Quiche ($16++). End the meal with an Egg in Golden Nest ($13++) dessert and a Chivas 13 Highball cocktail ( $15++).
Where: Raffles Hotel, 328 North Bridge Road; Jewel Changi Airport, 05-203, 78 Airport Boulevard
MRT: City Hall / Changi Airport
When: April 15 to 17, 11am to 9.30pm
Info: Burger & Lobster's website
Baker X
A string of home-based bakers have been in residence at Baker X since it opened last year. Now, Simplybakez (@simplybakez) is offering Korean Bento Cakes (from $25), 4-inch Cakes (from $35), Fruit Shortcakes ($16.80 each) and Sliced Cakes (from $7).
Where: Baker X, Orchard Central 04-29, 181 Orchard Road
MRT: Somerset
When: Till April 24, 11am to 10pm daily
Info: Baker X's website
Peppermint
The Easter Buffet ($88++ a adult, $44 a child) features Roasted Black Angus Beef Ribeye au Poivre, Australian Baby Leg of Lamb and, Prawn and Chicken Tortellini with Lobster Bisque. Sweet treats include Carrot Cake, Pumpkin Pies, Hot Cross Buns, Chocolate Pralines and Easter Eggs.
Where: Peppermint, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay Singapore, Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard
MRT: Esplanade / Promenade / City Hall
When: April 15 to 17. Lunch: noon to 3pm; Dinner: 6.30 to 10pm
Tel: 6845-1111
Info: bit.ly/Peppermint-sg
Concerts
The Whole Toy Laid Down
The Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) Percussion Ensemble take on works by composers such as Putri Damarwati, Nathan Daughtrey, Molly Joyce and Steve Reich. The concert will culminate in the performance of Dave Hollinden's The Whole Toy Laid Down, scored for percussion quartet and inspired by an extended daydream about a mechanical wind-up toy.
Where: Nafa Studio Theatre, 151 Bencoolen Street; Live stream from Nafa Studio Theatre
MRT: Bencoolen / Rochor
When: April 20, 7.30 to 8.45pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Nafa's website
Nafa Chinese Concerto Competition Prizewinners' Concert
Led by conductor Quek Ling Kiong, the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) Chinese Orchestra presents a programme featuring Li Yichen (erhu) and Wang Siyuan (zhongruan), the 2021 and 2022 grand prize winners of the Nafa Chinese Concerto Competition. They will perform as soloists in separate works.
Where: Lee Foundation Theatre, 151 Bencoolen Street; Live broadcast from Lee Foundation Theatre
MRT: Bencoolen / Rochor
When: April 21, 7.30 to 8.30pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Nafa's website
Dance
Dancers @ Work
This performance by Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' (Nafa) students, alumni and lecturers features a variety of dance styles, including contemporary, classical and fusion jazz by Yenny Widjaja (Indonesia), Supatchai Lappakornkul (Thailand), Rosa Park (Korea), Yeo Hana (Singapore), as well as student choreographers.
Where: Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, 8 Raffles Avenue
MRT: Esplanade|
When: April 16, 7.45 to 9pm
Admission: Free
Info: Esplanade's website
Theatre
Quasimodo, A Musical Story
This production features songs from the hit musical Notre Dame de Paris. Opening on April 15 - exactly three years after a fire broke out at the famous cathedral of the same name - Quasimodo is a tale of impossible love doomed by injustice. Directed by Nathalie Ribette, and featuring a cast including veteran actor Hossan Leong and dance choreography by George Chan.
Where: Alliance Française Theatre, 1 Sarkies Road
MRT: Newton
When: April 15 to 24. Check website for timings
Admission: $55 to $75
Info: Singtheatre website
Classes
Grow a Healthy, Productive Edible Garden
In this full-day course, participants learn soil-based edible plant cultivation for beginners and home gardeners. Besides theoretical knowledge, the trainers will impart practical tips, and conduct demonstrations and hands-on activities. Come dressed for outdoor activity.
Where: Edible Garden City, 60 Jalan Penjara
MRT: Queenstown
When: April 20, 24, 9am to 5pm
Admission: $150
Info: Edible Garden City's website
Art Therapy Experiential Workshop for Mothers
The Red Pencil (Singapore) and Mama on Palette have teamed up for a series of experential art therapy workshops leading up to Mother's Day (May 8), with the aim of improving and advocating for the mental well-being of mothers. Participants have a chance to display their artworks in a four-week exhibition co-curated with the art therapists.
Where: 01-69, 82 Redhill Lane
MRT: Redhill
When: April 24, 10.30am to 12.30pm
Admission: $50
Info: The Red Pencil's website
Talks
Diabetes and Hypertension
In this webinar, learn how untreated high blood pressure and poorly controlled diabetes can damage the blood vessels in the eye (retina). These may impact vision and lead to potentially blinding eye conditions such as diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion.
Where: Zoom
When: April 23, 10am to 11am
Admission: Free with registration
Info: SNEC's website
How to Win at Parenting
In this webinar, learn about the next steps of motherhood after birth - from breastfeeding to newborn care to nurturing. There will be a virtual goodie bag giveaway and lucky draw. The event is the latest instalment of the Cherish Nature's Gift antenatal series by Hegen, an award-winning breastfeeding solutions brand.
Where: Online
When: April 27, 7 to 9.30pm
Admission: $20
Info: Hegen's website
Others
SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk
Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.
Where: Northpoint City, South Wing Level 1 Atrium, 930 Yishun Avenue 2
MRT: Yishun
When: April 15 to 17, 10.30am to 8.30pm
Info: SGUnited Jobs and Skills website
Careers Connect On-the-Go (CCOTG)
Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.
Where: Rivervale Plaza, Level 1 Atrium, 118 Rivervale Drive
MRT: Kangkar / Bakau
When: April 18 to 21, 9.30am to 6pm
Info: Workforce Singapore website
Samsonite Luggage Trade-in 2022
The luggage brand's annual event is in support of World Wide Fund (WWF) Singapore. Trade in any brand or size of pre-loved luggage and get up to 40 per cent off Samsonite's ENOW and ASPERO models. With every trade-in purchase, Samsonite will donate $10 to WWF Singapore's No Plastic in Nature initiative.
Where: Samsonite retail outlets, department stores and e-commerce platforms
When: Till April 30
Info: Samsonite's website
