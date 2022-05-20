Events and listings: Dumpling Festival deals, SCO concerts, cat-themed bazaar

Local artist Han is a Cultural Medallion Award recipient who has been practising her craft for more than 50 years. Kwok was senior curator of the National Museum of Singapore, director of the Singapore Art Museum, and director and senior advisor of the National Gallery Singapore. They will speak about the artist's practice as well as her residency and exhibition (The Forest And Its Soul, until May 22) at STPI.

Where: STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay

MRT: Fort Canning

When: May 21, 3 to 4.30pm

Admission: Free with registration

Childhood Myopia

High myopia in children can lead to retinal detachment, squint and glaucoma when they grow older. These individuals face a higher risk of blindness. Early monitoring and timely control is important in preventing irreversible myopia progression. In this webinar, which is held in conjunction with Myopia Awareness Week, learn more about the causes, treatment options and when you should bring your child to see an eye doctor for further evaluation.

Where: Zoom

When: May 24, 6.30 to 7.15pm

Admission: Free with registration

Our Wild Neighbours

Learn more about animal behaviour, what to do when you encounter wildlife and national efforts to build a harmonious city in nature. Led by Jocelyn Chng from Animal Concerns Research and Education Society; Cyrena Lin from NParks; Dr Charlene Yeong, a veterinarian at Mandai Nature and Mandai Wildlife Group; and Bernard Seah from Otter Working Group.

Where: Choa Chu Kang Public Library, Lot One Shoppers Mall, 21 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4

MRT: Choa Chu Kang

When: May 29, 2 to 3.30pm

Admission: Free

Sports

