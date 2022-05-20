Events and listings: Dumpling Festival deals, SCO concerts, cat-themed bazaar

SINGAPORE - Grab dumpling deals for the Dragon Boat Festival, catch a concert by the Singapore Chinese Orchestra, or check out a feline-themed bazaar.
Food & Drink
Yan
The restaurant has two rice dumplings available for dine-in, takeaway and delivery. Steamed Glutinous Rice Dumpling ($33.80 a piece) is packed with six Head Abalone, Roast Duck and Lotus Seed, while Steamed Spicy Glutinous Rice Dumpling with Black Pork Fillet and Diced Shrimps ($22 a piece) offers robust Sichuan flavours. There is also a Rice Dumpling Gift Set ($68+ a set) for takeaway.
Where: Yan, 05-02 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Till June 3, 11.30am to 10pm daily
Tel: 6384-5585
Info: Website
Peach Blossoms
The restaurant's rice dumplings, which come in a variety of flavours, are handcrafted by award-winning executive Chinese chef Edward Chong. They include Blazing Pig Trotters Rice Dumpling ($128++ a piece, serves four), Premium XO Cantonese Rice Dumpling ($38.80++ a piece) and Hakka Kurobuta Pork Belly Rice Dumpling ($20.80++ a piece). Those with a sweet tooth can go for Hokkaido Sweet Potato Lava Rice Dumpling ($18.80++ a piece).
Where: Peach Blossoms, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, 6 Raffles Boulevard
MRT: Esplanade / Promenade / City Hall
When: Till June 3, noon to 10.30pm daily
Tel: 6845-1118
Info: Website
Exhibitions
Tan Choh Tee Solo Art Exhibition
Tan is a second-generation artist and a 2006 Cultural Medallion recipient. Most of the paintings on show are still life.
Where: Nanman Art, Orchard Rendezvous Hotel, 1 Tanglin Road
MRT: Orchard
When: Till May 25, 11am to 6.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: Website
ItaliAE: From Alinari to the Masters of Contemporary Photography
Go on a photographic journey in Italy through the images of Alinari Foundation, the world's oldest photo agency. This exhibition, organised by the Embassy of Italy in Singapore and supported by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is part of the inaugural edition of the Italian Festival.
Where: Visual Arts Centre, 01-02 Dhoby Ghaut Green, 10 Penang Road; National Library, Level 9 Promenade, 100 Victoria Street
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut / Bugis
When: Visual Arts Centre: Till June 15, 3 to 9pm; National Library: May 20 to June 17, noon to 7pm
Admission: Free
Info: Website
Nian Hua: Of Deities, Guardians and Auspicious Art
This exhibition - a collaboration between Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall and the Three Gorges Museum in Chongqing, China - showcases nian hua, or Chinese New Year prints. The woodblock prints have been used to decorate Chinese homes during the festival for centuries.
Where: Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, 12 Tai Gin Road
MRT :Toa Payoh / Novena
When: Till Sept 25, 10am to 5pm
Admission: Free
Info: Website
Concerts
Ng Pei Sian Plays Dvorak • Rach 2
Singapore Symphony Orchestra's (SSO) principal cellist Ng Pei-Sian plays Dvorak's well-loved Cello Concerto. This is followed by the orchestra, led by conductor Joshua Tan, performing Rachmaninov's Second Symphony.
Where: Sota Concert Hall, School of the Arts, 1 Zubir Said Drive
MRT: Bencoolen / Bras Basah / Dhoby Ghaut
When: May 28, 7.30pm and May 29, 5pm
Admission: From $18 (concessions and group discounts are available)
Info: Website
SCO Goes To VivoCity
Mapletree Investments presents a concert by Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO). Under the baton of associate conductor Moses Gay, the orchestra will perform classic hits and melodies of yesteryear. Supported by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, National Arts Council, Tote Board and Temasek Foundation.
Where: VivoCity Amphitheatre, Level 3 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk
MRT: HarbourFront
When: May 28, 7.30 to 8.30pm
Admission: Adult: $4; Child: $3; Family (two adults and two children): $12
Info: Website
Classes
Edible Garden City Tour and Gardening Workshop
The tour includes stops at Edible Garden City's indoor microgreens room, outdoor gardens and container farms. Participants will harvest plant cuttings and learn how to nurture them into adult plants at home.
Where: Edible Garden City, 60 Jalan Penjara
MRT: Queenstown
When: May 21 and June 18, 9.30am
Admission: $75 a person
Info: Website
Get Flowery
Parents and their children can create a floral centrepiece in this workshop and enjoy a cup of iced flower tea during afternoon tea. There will also be a storytelling session on the green lawn. Suitable for children aged four to seven.
Where: Mosaic Play Academy, 402 Joo Chiat Place
MRT: Kembangan
When: May 29, 3.30 to 6pm
Admission: $95 a pair
Info: Website
Talks
A Forest Comes into Being: In Dialogue with Han Sai Por and Kwok Kian Chow
Local artist Han is a Cultural Medallion Award recipient who has been practising her craft for more than 50 years. Kwok was senior curator of the National Museum of Singapore, director of the Singapore Art Museum, and director and senior advisor of the National Gallery Singapore. They will speak about the artist's practice as well as her residency and exhibition (The Forest And Its Soul, until May 22) at STPI.
Where: STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay
MRT: Fort Canning
When: May 21, 3 to 4.30pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Website
Childhood Myopia
High myopia in children can lead to retinal detachment, squint and glaucoma when they grow older. These individuals face a higher risk of blindness. Early monitoring and timely control is important in preventing irreversible myopia progression. In this webinar, which is held in conjunction with Myopia Awareness Week, learn more about the causes, treatment options and when you should bring your child to see an eye doctor for further evaluation.
Where: Zoom
When: May 24, 6.30 to 7.15pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Website
Our Wild Neighbours
Learn more about animal behaviour, what to do when you encounter wildlife and national efforts to build a harmonious city in nature. Led by Jocelyn Chng from Animal Concerns Research and Education Society; Cyrena Lin from NParks; Dr Charlene Yeong, a veterinarian at Mandai Nature and Mandai Wildlife Group; and Bernard Seah from Otter Working Group.
Where: Choa Chu Kang Public Library, Lot One Shoppers Mall, 21 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4
MRT: Choa Chu Kang
When: May 29, 2 to 3.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: Website
Sports
TFX Fitness Club
In celebration of Mother's Day this month, mothers get to work out for free at Xtraordinary Fitness' (TFX) outlets in Funan, Millenia Walk and Pacific Plaza. They can redeem a 14-day pass for access to the clubs' facilities and classes.
Where: TFX Funan, Funan, 04-18, 107 North Bridge Road; TFX Millenia Walk, Millenia Walk, 02-63, 9 Raffles Boulevard; TFX Pacific Plaza, Pacific Plaza, Levels 4 and 5, 9 Scotts Road
MRT: City Hall / Promenade / Orchard
When: Till May 31. TFX Funan: 7am to 10pm daily; TFX Millenia Walk: 6am to 10pm (Mondays to Fridays), 6am to 9pm (Saturdays), 8am to 8pm (Sundays); TFX Pacific Plaza: 7am to 10pm (Mondays to Fridays), 8am to 8pm (Saturdays), 8am to 7pm (Sundays)
Admission: Free
Info: Website
ActiveSG Brisk Walking Fiesta
At Bedok Stadium, take part in the Brisk-Walking Time challenge (complete the most number of rounds in 20 minutes) or Obstacle Challenge (complete a route in the fastest time). The top five performers stand to win prizes. There are also workout sessions, carnival games and a Farmer's Market. Limited goodie bags are up for grabs.
Where: Bedok Stadium, 1 Bedok North Street 2
MRT: Bedok
When: May 28, 7am to noon
Admission: $5 an entry
Info: Website
Charity
Minds Colour Socks Parade 2022
To celebrate their 60th anniversary this year, the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds) are organising The Colour Socks Parade, a virtual fundraising challenge. Participants can sign up as an individual or a team of up to 10 to clock a distance of 60,000km using the Strava app over 60 days - by walking, running, swimming or cycling.
Where: Virtual
When: Till May 31
Admission: Registration starts at $38 a participant (includes a Compressport Sports T-shirt and e-certificate upon completion)
Info: Website
Cats of the World Purrzaar
The bazaar, organised by the Cat Welfare Society and Crane @ Robertson, will raise funds for the society. Visitors can shop for items such as cat artworks, fashion accessories and pet food, as well as sign up for cat-themed workshops and check out a cat adoption drive.
Where: Crane @ Robertson, 01-06 Robertson Quay, 46 Kim Yam Road
MRT: Fort Canning / Clarke Quay
When: May 28 and 29, 11am to 7pm
Admission: Free
Info: Website
Others
Keep Clean, Singapore! 2022 Closing Event
The Public Hygiene Council is hosting a closing event to conclude the month-long Keep Clean, Singapore! 2022 campaign. It will kick off with Big BlockWalk, a virtual community clean-up co-organised with Habitat for Humanity Singapore. Other activities include game shows and stage performances. Visitors also stand to win prizes sponsored by Unilever.
Where: HDB Hub atrium, 480 Lor 6 Toa Payoh
MRT: Toa Payoh
When: May 28, 9.45am to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info Website
Careers Connect On-the-Go (CCOTG)
Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.
Where: Rivervale Mall, Level 1 Atrium, 11 Rivervale Crescent; Funan Mall, The Base @ Basement 2, 107 North Bridge Road
MRT: Sengkang / City Hall
When: Rivervale Mall: Till May 22, 10.30am to 8.30pm; Funan Mall: May 27 to 29, 10.30am to 8.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: Website
SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk
Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.
Where: Funan Mall, The Base @ Basement 2, 107 North Bridge Road
MRT: City Hall
When: May 27 to 29, 10.30am to 8.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: Website
