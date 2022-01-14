Events and listings: CNY food deals, Nafa open house, Singapore Art Week events

SINGAPORE - Grab festive food deals, check out events at Singapore Art Week 2022, or attend an inkmaking workshop.
Food & drink
York Hotel
The hotel is offering four dinner set menus for Chinese New Year - Prosperity ($688+, serves eight), Happiness ($598+, serves eight), Fortune ($428+, serves five) and Harmony ($398+, serves five).
Each set features Double-boiled Chicken Soup with Cordyceps Flower and Shimeji Mushroom, Steamed Grouper Hong Kong Style, Fragrant Fried Rice with Preserved Meat wrapped in Lotus Leaf and Chilled Mango Sago Cream with Pomelo. Those who dine in will receive a complimentary Prosperity Lo Hei with each dinner set.
Book three working days ahead. Also available are takeaway selections such as Whole Poached Lobster, Abalone and Chinese Spinach ($188+) and Braised Iberico Pork Belly ($98+).
Where: White Rose Cafe, York Hotel Singapore, 21 Mount Elizabeth
MRT: Orchard
When: Jan 21 to Feb 15, 11am to 8pm daily
Tel: 6737-0511
Info: E-mail whiterosecafe@yorkhotel.com.sg or go to the York Hotel website.
Da Paolo Gastronomia
From Fridays to Sundays until Feb 3, customers can purchase Tiger Bread ($8.80), the restaurant chain's sourdough rendition of an Asian fluffy milk bread with stripes. Other festive offerings include Hampers (from $68) packed with items such as cookies, orange marmalade and prosecco.
Order two days in advance.
Where: Da Paolo Gastronomia outlets
When: Till Feb 3, 8am to 10pm daily
Info: Da Paolo Gastronomia's website.
Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay
At Peach Blossoms, the six-course Harvest set menu ($288++ a person) comes with Prosperity Geoduck Yu Sheng, Double-boiled Cordycep Flower Soup and Pacific Grouper 'Lion Head' Ball.
Over at Peppermint, there is a la carte buffet lunch (from $65++ a person) or dinner (from $88++ a person). Highlights include Eight-Treasure Duck Leg, Wok-tossed Tiger Prawn with XO Sauce and 90-Days Aged Black Angus Beef Belly with Asian Barbecue Glaze.
Takeaway offerings include Reunion Sets (from $288++), Prosperity Yu Sheng (from $68++) and Premium Treasure Pots ($388++).
Order three working days in advance.
Where: Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, 6 Raffles Boulevard
MRT: Esplanade
When: Till Feb 15, noon to 3pm, 6.30 to 10pm daily
Tel: 6845-1118 (Peach Blossoms); 6845-1111 (Peppermint)
Info: E-mail promotions.prsmb@parkroyalcollection.com or go to Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay's website.
Janice Wong Singapore
The confectionary chain has unveiled limited-edition festive treats and gift hampers. They include a hand-painted Chocolate Koi figurine ($48 for a set of three), a range of cookies like Kuih Bankit ($23 a jar) and Pineapple Flower Tarts ($32 a jar).
The auspiciously themed hampers (from $75) are stuffed with celebratory booze and bakes.
Where: Paragon B1-K28; 290 Orchard Road; Raffles City B1-48, 252 North Bridge Road; i12 Katong B1-44/45, 112 East Coast Road; Pure Imagination, Great World B1-K119, 1 Kim Seng Promenade
When: Till Feb 15
Tel: 9233-7547 (Paragon); 8262-5645 (Raffles City); 9640-6397 (Pure Imagination)
Info: Janice Wong Singapore's website.
Crowne Plaza Changi Airport
Enjoy reunion meals at home with the hotel's takeaway feasts. Highlights include Golden Treasures Seafood Pen Cai ($368+), Harmony Salmon Yusheng ($78+), Osmanthus Honey-Glazed Pork Ribs ($48+), Five-Spice Dang Gui Roast Duck ($88+) and Tiger 'Fu' Pouch filled with sweet treats ($88+).
Order three days ahead.
Where: Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, 75 Airport Boulevard
MRT: Changi Airport
When: Till Jan 31
Tel: 6823-5354
Info: E-mail azur.cpca@ihg.com or go to Crowne Plaza Changi Airport's website.
Window on the Park
The restaurant at Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre offers one-for-one deals for their halal Lunar New Year Ala Carte Buffet (from $90++ a person). Highlights include Pen Cai and 500g Seafood Shell Out which consist of mud crabs, mussels, prawns, clams and vegetables.
Dessert lovers can go for the Lunar New Year Afternoon High Tea ($70++ an adult, $32 a child), which serves savoury and sweet bite-sized treats such as Smoked Turkey Mayo in Brioche and Rainbow Kueh Lapis.
Takeaway bento sets are also available, including Salted Egg Prawns with Egg Fried Rice ($15+) and Honey Chicken Char Siew with Egg Frice Rice ($15+).
Where: Window on the Park, Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre, 11 Cavenagh Road
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut or Somerset
When: Till Feb 20, noon to 2.30pm (buffet lunch), 6 to 10pm (buffet dinner), noon to 5pm (high tea)
Tel: 6733-8333
Info: E-mail wop.hisinorchard@ihg.com or go to Window on the Park's website.
Sunday Luxe Series: A Chinese New Year WellSpent© Experience
The first instalment of this year's Sunday Luxe Series by At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy spotlights food sustainability through upcycling with spent ingredients during the Chinese New Year period. Activities include creating 29 hawker dishes from spent ingredients, high tea and cooking classes using spent ingredients.
Where: At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy, 28 Tai Seng Street
MRT: Tai Seng
When: Jan 16, noon to 8pm
Price: $5 to $100 a person
Tel: 64166-688
Info: At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy's website.
Exhibitions
We're Young Once
The exhibition is curated by young artist-curator Ian Tee and showcases more than 20 works across various mediums and periods by 15 artists from different generations. Part of Singapore Art Week 2022 and supported by National Arts Council.
Where: Art Agenda, 63 Spottiswoode Park Road
MRT: Outram Park
When: Till Jan 31, Tuesdays to Sundays, 10.30am to 7pm
Admission: Free with booking
Info: Art Agenda S.E.A.'s website
Free Jazz IV. Geomancers Screening Programme
This programme features film screenings, a virtual reality installation, a performance, a sound installation and a participatory project. Some of the featured artworks zero in on signs of earthly demise, while others focus on pathways of resilience and strategies for regeneration. Part of Singapore Art Week 2022.
Where: Gillman Barracks 01-06, Block 38 Malan Road
MRT: Labrador Park
When: Jan 14 to 23. Tuesdays to Sundays: noon to 7pm; Fridays, noon to 9pm
Admission: Free
Info: Free Jazz IV. Geomancers website.
Classes
Inkmaking Workshop with Wild Dot, Boo Chih Min and Charles Lim
Participants experiment with ink extraction using plant species in this collaborative workshop by Wild Dot, a botanical ink-making studio that specialises in making paints and artworks with natural pigments found in Singapore. Botanist Boo Chih Min and artist Charles Lim will make an appearance.
Where: Changi Coastal Track. Meeting point: near GoCycling @ Changi Beach Park C7
MRT: Changi Airport
When: Jan 15, 10.30am to 1pm, 4.30 to 7pm
Admission: $90
Info: STPI x The Corner Shop's website.
Rippling Scores: Marbling and Etching on Copperplate
In this three-hour workshop, participants will learn more about the process of copperplate etching and its marbling effects by creating patterns of swirling loops and rippling edges.
Where: STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay
MRT: Fort Canning
When: Jan 14, 3.30 to 6.30pm, Jan 15, 10am to 1pm, Jan 21, 3.30 to 6.30pm, Jan 22, 10am to 1pm, Jan 28, 3.30 to 6.30pm, Jan 29, 10am to 1pm
Admission: $150
Info: STPI x The Corner Shop's website.
Charity
KAZO x KDF CNY Charity Sale 2022
Order housemade Chinese New Year snacks such as pineapple tarts ($18 a jar) and kueh lapis (from $18 for 250g) from Taiwanese bakery chain Kazo for a good cause. Proceeds will go to Kidney Dialysis Foundation to support dialysis treatment and holistic care for underprivileged kidney patients. Orders are to be made online only.
When: Till Jan 23
Tel: 8499-1978
Info: E-mail triston.siew@kdf.org.sg or KAZO X KDF's website.
Talks
The Challenge of Asian Art
The speakers are Mr Tan Boon Hui, executive director of Arts House Limited, and Mr Craig Yee, founding director of Ink Studio Beijing. They will explore how Asian art has manifested across specific local contexts around the globe and how East Asian ink - carbon-based ink and water applied with a round, pliant brush on an absorbent ground such as paper or silk - is used in contemporary art.
The session is moderated by Dr Yanyun Chen, a visual arts lecturer at Yale-NUS and Georgette Chen Fellow.
Where: Zoom
When: Jan 17, 7 to 8.30pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Yale-NUS website.
Others
Nafa Open House 2022
Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) is holding its first hybrid open house. Activities range from online and hands-on skill-building workshops to live showcases.
Where: Nafa campus, 80 Bencoolen Street; Zoom
MRT: Bencoolen
When: Jan 14 and 15, 10am to 7pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Nafa's open house website.
Careers Connect On-the-Go
Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.
Where: Multi Purpose Court @ Khatib in front of Block 838 Yishun Street 81
MRT: Khatib
When: Jan 18 to 21, 9.30am to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: Careers Connect On-the-Go's website.
SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk
Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.
Where: Suntec City, East Wing, Level 1 Atrium, 3 Temasek Boulevard
MRT: Promenade
When: Jan 14 to 16, 10.30am to 8.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: SGUnited Jobs and Skills website.
