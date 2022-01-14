Events and listings: CNY food deals, Nafa open house, Singapore Art Week events

The hotel is offering four dinner set menus for Chinese New Year - Prosperity ($688+, serves eight), Happiness ($598+, serves eight), Fortune ($428+, serves five) and Harmony ($398+, serves five).

Each set features Double-boiled Chicken Soup with Cordyceps Flower and Shimeji Mushroom, Steamed Grouper Hong Kong Style, Fragrant Fried Rice with Preserved Meat wrapped in Lotus Leaf and Chilled Mango Sago Cream with Pomelo. Those who dine in will receive a complimentary Prosperity Lo Hei with each dinner set.

Book three working days ahead. Also available are takeaway selections such as Whole Poached Lobster, Abalone and Chinese Spinach ($188+) and Braised Iberico Pork Belly ($98+).

Where: White Rose Cafe, York Hotel Singapore, 21 Mount Elizabeth

MRT: Orchard

When: Jan 21 to Feb 15, 11am to 8pm daily

Tel: 6737-0511

Info: E-mail whiterosecafe@yorkhotel.com.sg or go to the York Hotel website.

