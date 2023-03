SINGAPORE – The infamous Badge Lady, a sugar baby and a Singapore Airlines flight steward. These are just some of the familiar figures that content creator and emcee Royce Lee has found fame from parodying on TikTok.

His big break came in 2020 during the circuit breaker. The pandemic put a stop to events, so the 32-year-old, who has been emceeing for a decade, created a TikTok account (@theroycelee) to ramp up his profile online.