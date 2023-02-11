Ernest Yeo and Benecia Ng: Overcoming tragedy of losing two children in three years

SINGAPORE – Theirs is a marriage strengthened by tragedy.

Ms Benecia Ng, 38, and Mr Ernest Yeo, 40, lost two children within three years.

In 2018, their son died hours after he was born and, in 2021, Ms Ng suffered a miscarriage.

The couple have two other children, but pregnancy and childbirth have always been the biggest tests of their marriage.

Ms Ng, a stay-at-home mother, had a difficult 35-hour labour when she had her first child, Vanna, in 2016. The baby girl was in distress and Ms Ng, feverish and weakened, passed out shortly after delivery.

She ended up spending a week in the hospital with bladder problems. “The experience made me fearful of giving birth, but we didn’t want to stop at one child,” she says.

Two years later, she was with child again. But a routine ultrasound scan in the 12th week of pregnancy dealt a devastating blow. The gynaecologist told her that her son had no skull.

The foetus had acrania – a rare, neural tube defect in which the skull partially or completely fails to form. The chances of the baby’s survival were zero if he were to be born, said the doctor.

Stunned, Ms Ng and her husband, a teacher, asked if there had been a mistake. After absorbing the news, she was determined to carry the baby to term, even though she was only in her first trimester.

“I could hear his strong heartbeat. It felt like he was fighting for his life,” she recalls.

The couple named their child Elkan, a name with Hebrew origins that means “God creates”.

Ms Ng and Mr Yeo had met in a cell group at church a few years before they wed in 2015. Their faith, family and friends would support them in the months to come.

“Life and death are not in our control. Even though Elkan was a foetus, he is part of our family. Our faith gave us the strength to continue,” says Ms Ng, adding that she held onto the slightest sliver of hope.

She dived deep into researching the condition. Though the mortality rate for acrania is almost 100 per cent – most babies with the condition are stillborn or newborns die within hours or days – Ms Ng also read that there was a baby with acrania who lived for more than two years after her skull was reconstructed by surgeons.

At her request, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital arranged for a neurosurgeon to be on standby at Elkan’s birth, to assess if such a procedure was possible. The hospital also arranged for paediatric palliative counselling sessions.