Epigram Books and Storytel launch new horror fiction prize

SINGAPORE - Home-grown publisher Epigram Books and audiobook platform Storytel have launched a new prize for horror stories.

The Storytel Epigram Horror Prize, which will split $10,000 between 11 winners, is open for submissions until May 30.

The award is for Singapore residents aged 16 and above. Participants must submit a short story manuscript of between 4,000 to 7,000 words in English in a horror genre - for example, ghost stories, dark fantasy, weird fiction and more. New original translations of non-English works are also eligible.

The first, second and third cash prizes are $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000 respectively, while the remaining eight winners will get $500.

All winning entries will be published in an anthology by Epigram and featured in audiobooks on Storytel, which has 1.8 million subscribers worldwide.

Epigram founder Edmund Wee, 69, said: "Horror's a favourite genre among both authors and readers. Epigram wants to foster a writing nation."

The publisher also opened a pop-up bookstore at the Singapore Art Museum (SAM) in Tanjong Pagar Distripark on Tuesday (March 1).

It had previously opened the Huggs-Epigram Coffee Bookshop at the Urban Redevelopment Authority Centre in Maxwell Road with coffee chain Huggs, which closed for the time being in January.

The SAM pop-up will run from 11am to 6.30pm daily until Epigram opens a permanent space in the same location later this year.