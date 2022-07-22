ZoukOut to return in December

Dance music festival ZoukOut is set to make a comeback this year, nightclub Zouk has announced on Instagram and Facebook.

It will take place at Siloso Beach on Sentosa on Dec 2 and 3.

Ticket prices for the party themed The Futuristic City Of Dreams have not been announced.

The upcoming edition will be organised by Zouk and event promoters AEG Presents.

One of the largest electronic dance music events held in Singapore, the first edition of the dusk-to-dawn festival took place in 2000 at Siloso Beach, drawing 9,000 dance music fans from Singapore and around the world.

It then became an annual affair, save for 2002, when it was cancelled after the Bali bombings took place. In 2003, it moved to Marina Bay Waterfront, but returned to Siloso Beach the following year.

At its peak, ZoukOut drew 50,000 festivalgoers in 2014, but attendance then waned. The last edition in 2018 pulled in 20,000.

The various stages have featured various sub-genres of electronic dance music and headlining DJs and producers such as David Guetta, Martin Garrix and Afrojack. The line-up for the upcoming edition has not been released but music fans, such as video editor Kiran Keshvani, are already making plans to go.

"It's great that it's back," says the 21-year-old. "My generation never got a chance to experience it due to Covid-19, but we've heard the stories of how fun it is. I'm happy to finally have the chance (to go)."