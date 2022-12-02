ZoukOut returns to Sentosa after 3-year break

SINGAPORE - Dance music festival ZoukOut returned with a bang after a three-year hiatus at Siloso Beach on Sentosa.

The first night of the two-day dusk-to-dawn festival on Friday saw partygoers dancing along to a line-up of electronic dance music artistes, including popular names such as Dutch DJ Tiesto, as well as Singaporean acts such as Wukong.

The beach party is the 19th edition of the festival, which was first held in 2000. It was last organised as a one-day event in 2018.

The organisers, nightclub Zouk and event promoters AEG Presents, are expecting up to 30,000 revellers over the two nights.

The crowd, many in their 20s and 30s, was mostly in front of a massive, brightly lit stage that featured giant LED screens and smoke machines. Only patrons 18 years old and above are allowed at the event.