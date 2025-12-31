Zootopia 2 breaks record to become top-grossing Disney animation film

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Characters Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) in a still from the movie Zootopia 2.

LOS ANGELES - Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2 surpassed 2019‘s Frozen 2 to become its highest-grossing film ever, the company said on Dec 31, marking a bright spot in a year when global box office continues to trail pre-pandemic levels.

The animated sequel is the fifth Walt Disney Animation Studios film to cross US$1 billion (S$1.2 billion) globally, grossing around US$1.46 billion at the box office after its strong US Thanksgiving weekend opening.

The film’s success has been fuelled by an extraordinary reception in China, where Zootopia 2 has grossed over US$560 million.

The sequel dominated its opening weekend in China, capturing approximately 95 per cent of all movie ticket sales.

Zootopia 2 launched Hollywood’s crucial holiday season with an estimated US$556 million in global ticket sales in the opening weekend.

The film reunites rabbit police officer Judy Hopps and her fox partner Nick Wilde in a new adventure through the bustling animal metropolis.

With global box office still falling short of pre-pandemic 2019 levels, the sequel’s success has been a welcome relief to the studio and theatre owners banking on packed shows during the year’s second-busiest moviegoing season. REUTERS