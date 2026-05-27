Zombie flick Colony from Train To Busan director is gruesome fun, even if it lacks emotional bite

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Giana Jun plays a biologist fighting for survival in a zombie-infested building in the South Korean thriller Colony.

Colony (NC16)

122 minutes, now showing

★★★☆☆

The story: Biologist Kwon Se-jeong (Gianna Jun) is trapped inside a building after a deadly virus outbreak spirals out of control during a scientific conference. As the contagion spreads and infected creatures begin to evolve in terrifying ways, Kwon and a small group of survivors, including security guard Choi Hyeon-seok (Ji Chang-wook) and his wheelchair-bound sister Choi Hyeon-hui (Kim Shin-rok), race to uncover the truth behind the contagion before the entire building becomes a slaughterhouse.

South Korean writer-director Yeon Sang-ho revolutionised the zombie genre with Train To Busan, his emotionally gripping 2016 blockbuster that turned flesh-eating undead into a reflection of human selfishness and sacrifice.

Expectations are understandably sky-high for Colony, his long-awaited return to zombie horror after Peninsula, his 2020 post-apocalyptic action sequel to Train To Busan.

The story is set over the course of a day, which means the plot has to move fast. It also has a very predictable narrative: survive. This brisk, straightforward mission also means there is little downtime for character exposition.

For a film obsessed with connection and collective consciousness, Colony leaves surprisingly little room for viewers to emotionally connect with its characters.

Jun is widely regarded as one of the best actresses in South Korea, and her return to the big screen after 11 years should have been a major event.

However, the screenplay gives her little to do beyond determined stares and obligatory acts of heroism. Still, the K-star’s natural screen presence keeps Se-jeong grounded, and she carries herself with enough conviction to remain a credible heroine amid the chaos.

Ji Chang-wook (left) plays a security guard who protects his disabled sister, played by actress Kim Shin-rok, from zombies in Colony. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE

The emotional heft instead comes from Ji and Kim. Their sibling relationship provides Colony’s most affecting moments. Ji, in particular, emerges as the standout performer, giving Hyeon-seok the clearest emotional arc. His transformation from reluctant survivor to hardened protector unfolds convincingly, adding some much-needed humanity to the spectacle.

Meanwhile, Koo steals scenes as the brilliant but psychotic scientist responsible for unleashing the nightmare. Whether flashing an unsettling smile or conveying menace through subtle expressions, he is sinister even in silence.

Koo Kyo-hwan steals scenes as the brilliant but psychotic scientist responsible for unleashing the nightmare.

Like in Train To Busan, the zombies are the key visuals. Kudos to the 20 professional dancers who play the contorting, grotesque killers, first scampering on all fours to becoming bipeds that mimic the survivors, sharing information through a hive mind.

Colony is an undeniably slick and action-packed thriller. But while it delivers on the terror front, it never quite reaches the emotional highs or white-knuckle suspense that made Train To Busan such a modern classic.

Hot take: Colony is entertaining and easy to consume, just don’t expect any deeper bite.