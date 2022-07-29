Zoe Tay tests positive for Covid-19 after gatherings

Actress Zoe Tay has tested positive for Covid-19, she revealed on Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

Showing herself holding an antigen rapid test with two lines and shaking her head, she also added a sticker with the words "Quarantine Mode On".

According to the 54-year-old's Instagram posts, she had in recent days attended two large gatherings.

On Sunday, she was at socialite-heiress Kim Lim's birthday extravaganza, a joint celebration for Lim, 31, and her son Kyden, five.

Among the 250 guests at the Sentosa bash were social media personalities such as Xiaxue and Jianhao Tan, actresses Hong Huifang and Aileen Tan, and former actress Cassandra See.

There were also celebrities from Thailand, Indonesia and Hong Kong at the party.

Last Friday, Tay attended the wedding dinner of social media personality Joanna Theng. The daughter of prominent ophthalmologist Julian Theng had appeared in Mediacorp dramas as a teen.

The star-studded guest list included celebrity couples Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen, Pan Lingling and Huang Shinan, and Chen Liping and Rayson Tan, as well as actresses Rebecca Lim and Huang Biren.

Despite testing positive, Tay appeared to be in good spirits and has been updating her Instagram Stories. She shared a warning about someone impersonating her in an online scam and also relayed her thanks to someone who had sent her a gift and wished her a speedy recovery.