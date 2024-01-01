Zoe Tay, Fann Wong, Xiang Yun send New Year’s greetings from abroad

SINGAPORE – Local actress Zoe Tay’s husband Philip Chionh rarely makes an appearance in her social media posts.
To celebrate the New Year, Tay, 55, shared a photo of them, although his face is largely obscured.
“Goodbye 2023, welcome 2024. The best is yet to come. Happy 2024,” wrote Tay, who had spent the December holidays with her family in France.
She added: “I want to spend New Year’s Eve with you. We have spent many, many years together.”
The couple, who got married in 2001, have three sons aged 12, 15 and 18.
Home-grown actress Fann Wong, 52, shared on Instagram pictures of her family’s winter holiday in the United States, and wished her followers “a year filled with laughter, adventure and dreams coming true”.
She added that she and her husband, actor Christopher Lee, and their nine-year-old son Zed would be spending New Year’s Eve in the air.
Veteran actress Xiang Yun also enjoyed quality family time overseas.
She posted photographs of her family – husband Edmund Chen and daughter Chen Yixin – reuniting with her older son Chen Xi, who is pursuing his master’s degree in arts and cultural management at King’s College in London.
Wrote the 62-year-old actress: “The new year opens a new chapter. From afar, I wish everyone a happy 2024 and that everything goes smoothly. Wishing everyone health, joy and peace.”