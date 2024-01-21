Zoe Tay celebrates birthday with residents at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home

SINGAPORE – Local actress Zoe Tay spent a memorable afternoon on Jan 20 when she volunteered at the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home in Bukit Merah.

The event, organised by Tay’s fans from Zoe Tay Official FC, was also to celebrate the veteran home-grown star’s 56th birthday on Jan 10.

Tay and her fans treated the nursing home’s residents to chicken rice and donated daily necessities such as milk powder and adult diapers.

The Mediacorp ah jie (big sister in Chinese) entertained the seniors, who used wheelchairs, with songs and got them to join her to do some simple hand actions.

Tay was presented with a birthday cake baked by one of her fans, who shared the same birthday as the My One And Only (2023) actress.