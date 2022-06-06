Zendaya's Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home win at MTV awards

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - American actress Zendaya dominated the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday (June 5) as her teen drama Euphoria (2019 to present) and big-screen superhero blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) were voted best show and best movie respectively.

The light-hearted awards, taking place at the start of the summer blockbuster season, are voted online by the public, and underscored the huge popularity of the 25-year-old former Disney child star.

Zendaya won best performance in a show for Euphoria, HBO's often bleak and hard-hitting look at modern teen life, which also won offbeat awards for "best fight" and a new award for the best on-screen "hookup".

The MTV awards have long bestowed tongue-in-cheek "golden popcorn" statuettes for categories ranging from "best kiss" to "most frightened performance".

With obsessive fans encouraged to vote multiple times for their favourites, the awards tend to recognise mainstream and commercial hits with large and devoted social media followings.

It was little surprise therefore that Spider-Man: No Way Home - by far the biggest box office hit since the pandemic - won best movie.

The film has earned almost US$1.9 billion (S$2.6 billion) worldwide, and is the third-biggest hit for North American theatres ever.

It also won best performance in a movie for actor Tom Holland, Zendaya's on-screen and real-life boyfriend, who plays the latest incarnation of the web slinging superhero - although neither attended the ceremony in Santa Monica, near Los Angeles, in person.