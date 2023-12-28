Zen master: Tony Leung Chiu Wai says he yearns for a ‘simpler life’ as he gets older

SINGAPORE – My first interview with Tony Leung Chiu Wai took place on a chilly spring day in Hong Kong in 1992, when he was shooting The Days Of Being Dumb, a 1992 comedy in which he and Hong Kong Heavenly King Jacky Cheung play two losers with big gangster dreams.

For two hours, we squatted and sat on the floor outside a dingy gaming arcade in Wanchai, where the actor, then 29, candidly spoke about – among other things – his dreams, hang-ups and traumatic childhood.

“Wow, that’s more than 30 years ago,” says Leung in Cantonese in an interview with The Straits Times, eyes widening and a warm smile spreading across his face. Now 61, the Hong Kong movie star was in town on Dec 21 to promote his latest film, The Goldfinger, a corporate fraud sizzler directed by Hong King film-maker Felix Chong. It opens in Singapore cinemas on Dec 30.

Although a rising star, who had by then bagged two Hong Kong Film Awards for Best Supporting Actor for Derek Yee’s thriller People’s Hero (1987) and Patrick Tam’s crime drama My Heart Is That Eternal Rose (1989), Leung was not quite the cinematic icon he is today.

One of his goals, he said then in Wanchai, was to make his mark as an outstanding actor in the next three years. “I may not succeed, but at least I will have the satisfaction of knowing I tried.”

He has succeeded, many times over. The first actor to have completed a sweep of the top acting honours in Asia, he has won Best Actor three times at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards and five times at the Hong Kong Film Awards for performances in films including gay drama Happy Together (1997) and crime saga Infernal Affairs (2002). In November, he took home his first Best Actor accolade at China’s Golden Rooster Awards for the espionage thriller Hidden Blade (2023).

His international triumphs include bagging Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival in 2000 for romance drama In The Mood For Love and becoming the first Chinese actor to receive the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice Film Festival in September.