Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon germinated from watching Star Wars as an 11-year-old boy

LOS ANGELES – With its tale of a small band of warriors fighting an evil interplanetary empire, space opera Rebel Moon invites instant comparisons to the Star Wars films (1977 to present).

And that is because American writer-director Zack Snyder was directly inspired by them, at one point even pitching a version of this movie to Lucasfilm, the production company behind the long-running franchise.

Lucasfilm ultimately turned him down, but Snyder has now reworked the idea into a US$166 million (S$219.8 million) two-part movie made for Netflix.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire is now available on the platform, with the second chapter, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, to be released in April.

Critics have dismissed Part One as little more than a Star Wars rip-off. On the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a dismal 23 per cent rating from professional reviewers, with the audience score much higher at 73 per cent.

Rebel Moon follows a farming colony on a remote moon that unwittingly angers the Motherworld, a brutal regime that dominates this planetary system.

To defend themselves, the farmers turn to a mysterious woman, Kora (Sofia Boutella), whom they took in after she crash-landed on their world.

A skilled fighter, she assembles a motley crew of warriors – played by actors such as Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Michiel Huisman and Bae Doona – to help her take a stand against the Motherworld.

Snyder, who directed the DC superhero films Man Of Steel (2013), Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017), began working on the earliest versions of this screenplay some 20 years ago.

But “as a germ of an idea, this has existed since 1977, when I saw Star Wars and the 11-year-old me said, ‘I could do something like that. Maybe not as good, but close’,” recalls the 57-year-old in a Zoom interview from a press event in Tokyo, Japan.

He also drew on other classic films he watched later, including the American war drama The Dirty Dozen (1967) and the Japanese sword-fighting epic Seven Samurai (1954).