YouTuber Jianhao Tan’s wife surprises him with private fan meet with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo

SINGAPORE – Singaporean YouTuber Jianhao Tan’s wife Debbie Soon surprised him with an early birthday gift over the weekend – a private fan meet with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese football star was in town over the weekend to support a series of youth scholarships established by his long-time friend and philanthropist Peter Lim.

Tan, who turns 30 on June 14, posted photos and videos on Instagram on Sunday of his meeting with Ronaldo, 38.

“My wife woke me up this morning and brought me to meet @cristiano. I’m starstruck,” he wrote in the caption. “This is the craziest birthday gift.”

His wife also shared a reel of the events, including a clip of Ronaldo signing a jersey.

In the caption, she wrote: “My man is 30 soon and what a way to celebrate. Crazy once-in-a-lifetime moment… meeting the one and only @cristiano.”

She also thanked Lim’s daughter, socialite-entrepreneur Kim Lim, 31, for arranging the private meeting, writing: “Thank you, big sis @kimlimhl, for being the best and allowing this magic to happen.”

This is not the first time Soon, 26, who is also an influencer, has surprised her husband with an extravagant gift.

In April, she bought him his dream car – a black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, which reportedly retails upwards of $900,000.

