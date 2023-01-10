YouTube stars TwoSet Violin and Davie504 to stage ‘music battle’ in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Internet sensations and popular musicians TwoSet Violin and Davie504 will be in Singapore to perform at The Star Theatre on Feb 17.

The joint concert at the 5,000 capacity venue is billed as a “music battle” that pits the two acts against each other, in which “only the best instrument will survive”.

Taiwan-born Australian violinists Brett Yang and Eddy Chen, who make up TwoSet, are known for popularising classical music with their comedic videos. Their concert with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra at the Victoria Concert Hall in November sold out within minutes.

Their YouTube channel, which features skits and music videos, has close to four million subscribers and a total of 1.2 billion views.

Davie504, real name Davide Biale, is an Italian musician whose videos of him playing the bass guitar have gone viral. His YouTube channel has 12.6 million subscribers and amassed 2.49 billion views.

Since mid-2020, TwoSet and Davie504 have been taking light-hearted jibes at each other through their YouTube videos, arguing that each act’s respective instrument is superior.

On Jan 6, TwoSet issued a challenge to Davie504 to a “real life music battle”. On Jan 8, Davie504 released a response video in which he accepted the challenge and announced the Singapore concert. In the video, the bass player also announced that the show will be his first live performance “in the real world”.

TwoSet Violin VS Davie504

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: Feb 17, 7.30pm

Admission: Tickets from $169 to $199 from Sistic. Go to bit.ly/3iooCok or call 6348-5555.