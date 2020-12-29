YouTube star PewDiePie beats BTS' Kim Tae-hyung to top spot of The Most Handsome Face of 2020

SINGAPORE - The world's biggest YouTube star, Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, has a new title - The Most Handsome Face of 2020.

In the annual list of good-lookers and head-turners released by TC Candler on Monday, the 31-year-old Swede took the top spot, beating South Korean band BTS' Kim Tae-hyung, who goes by the stage name V.

Twittersphere exploded as disgruntled BTS fans clashed with the followers of PewDiePie, who has 108 million subscribers to his YouTube channel.

TC Cander also released its list of The 100 Most Beautiful Faces, with 19-year-old Israeli model-actress Yael Shelbia taking the crown and Blackpink's Lisa in the No. 2 spot.

Last year, Kjellberg was in second place on the highly anticipated list of The 100 Most Handsome Faces, which creates a buzz with its annual ranking of the top faces across the globe.

Twitter user @sanadessert lamented: "Pewdiepie was named the most handsome man of 2020....I know they lying. How they gonna put him over Taehyung. The KIM TAEHYUNG."

Meanwhile, PewDiePie fans revelled in their idol's ascent to the top ranking, with one @melonaana tweeting: "Here we go again. Some toxic kpop stana berating Pewdiepie because he's Top 1 in 100 Most Handsome Faces. Pewds deserve it."

Another Pewds fan, @timotherakista, fired a salvo on Twitter: "Here comes the armys and other kpop fans starting a war because some sweddish guy beat their Gods."

Even though there were five South Korean stars in the top 50, including Jungkook (fourth) and Jimin (17th), both from BTS, NCT's Taeyong (15th) and Astro's Cha Eun Woo (22nd), K-pop fans were up in arms.

Twitter user @iuaeri summed up her dismay: "PewDiePie won most handsome face of 2020.... man this rly is the worst year for humanity."

Other notable male stars on this year's list include Harry Styles, Chris Hemsworth, Shawn Mendes, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Zayn Malik, David Beckham, and several more personalities across various professions.