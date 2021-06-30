Yeo Yann Yann, Sunny Pang to appear in Netflix movie with Tom Hardy

SINGAPORE - Actors Yeo Yann Yann and Sunny Pang have joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming action thriller Havoc.

Entertainment website Variety reported on Monday (June 28) that the movie will also include Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian), Justin Cornwell (The Umbrella Academy) and Jessie Mei Li (Shadow And Bone).

They join previously announced stars Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker in the movie, which is set in a city rife with corruption, about a drug deal gone wrong and a detective who has to rescue a politician's son.

Director Gareth Evans, who helmed two successful The Raid movies in 2011 and 2014, is writing and directing the movie as part of his recently announced deal to produce and direct films exclusively for Netflix for the next several years.

The roles to be played by Yeo and Pang have not been revealed.

Pang is already in rehearsals in Wales, according to entertainment website 8days.sg. The Singaporean actor, best known for playing Inspector Han on local series Code Of Law (2012 to 2018), revealed that filming will start in the middle of next month.

Malaysian actress Yeo, who has won Golden Horse Awards for Singapore movies Ilo Ilo (2013) and Wet Season (2019), said to Variety: "My heart is filled with excitement. I can't wait to start the shoot."