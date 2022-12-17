Year of comebacks of local stars

Singaporean actor Vincent Ng, who left Mediacorp in 2007, made a comeback in 2022, appearing in the action movie Deleted. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE
Benson Ang
Lifestyle Correspondent
Updated
Published
16 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – If you are a long-time fan of local television or movies, you would have noticed many familiar faces from the 1990s and 2000s gracing the screens in 2022.

Local stars of yesteryear made comebacks on the big and small screens in 2022.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top