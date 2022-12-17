Year of comebacks of local stars

SINGAPORE – If you are a long-time fan of local television or movies, you would have noticed many familiar faces from the 1990s and 2000s gracing the screens in 2022.
Local stars of yesteryear made comebacks on the big and small screens in 2022.
SINGAPORE – If you are a long-time fan of local television or movies, you would have noticed many familiar faces from the 1990s and 2000s gracing the screens in 2022.
Local stars of yesteryear made comebacks on the big and small screens in 2022.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.