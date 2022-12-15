Yanxi Palace actress Qin Lan, 43, said to be dating actor Wei Daxun, 33

SHANGHAI – Chinese actress Qin Lan and actor Wei Daxun have been spotted together by the Chinese paparazzi, likely confirming rumours that they are dating.

A member of the Chinese paparazzi posted on Weibo on Thursday a video clip of the couple holidaying together at the Chinese resort city of Sanya in Hainan province, with both of them in matching shirts and Qin holding Wei’s hand.

The Chinese media also noticed that Qin and Wei have stated in their Weibo accounts that they are in Hainan.

The rumour began earlier this week when a Chinese media outlet said an actor whose surname begins with W and an actress whose surname begins with Q are dating.

It said that both actors are from north-east China, and that the actress is older than the actor. It added that the actor has previously dated older actresses whose surnames began with M and Y.

Chinese netizens began to speculate that the couple are Qin, 43, and Wei, 33, who recently starred in the medical drama Dr Tang (2022). The TV series wrapped up production in August 2021.

Wei has reportedly dated actress Ma Su, 41, and Yang Mi, 36. Ma has clarified she and Wei were just friends, while Yang and Wei did not confirm or deny the relationship.

Both Qin and Wei have so far not commented on the reports.

Qin, known for her role as Empress Fucha in the Chinese drama Story Of Yanxi Palace (2018), previously dated Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming and Chinese director Lu Chuan.