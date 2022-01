SINGAPORE - Even after more than a year since they played a married couple in the popular Channel 8 romance drama My Star Bride (2021), actors Xu Bin and Chantalle Ng had no problems slipping back into their roles for a telemovie spin-off.

Ng, 26, tells The Straits Times that her role of Mai Phuong Thao or Mei Fangcao - the Vietnamese bride of a Singaporean lawyer played by Xu - stuck with her.