Wu Kang-jen beats Tony Leung to Hong Kong Film Critics Society’s Best Actor award

Taiwanese actor Wu Kang-jen has added another feather to his cap after winning the Best Actor award at the Hong Kong Film Critics Society on Jan 15.

The 41-year-old received the award for his role in the Hong Kong film Fly Me To The Moon, a story about the relationship between a father and his two daughters, spanning 20 years from the handover of Hong Kong in 1997.

The film’s director Sasha Chuk won best screenplay for her feature debut.

Wu beat celebrities such as Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai (The Goldfinger), Hong Kong actor Gordon Lam (Mad Fate) and Mirror singer Lokman Yeung (Mad Fate) for the award.

According to the Hong Kong Film Critics Society, the race was tight and the winner was selected after five rounds of voting.