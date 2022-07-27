Worth The Watch: Epic fantasy with House Of The Dragon, The Sandman

SINGAPORE - Get ready for big-budget fantasy with Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019) spin-off House Of The Dragon, the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's comic book The Sandman and the premiere of Chinese fantasy romance Immortal Samsara. Here are nine titles to tune in to over the next month.

Popular Chinese actress Yang Zi pairs up with actor Cheng Yi in this fantasy period romance. Yang plays Yan Dan, a young woman who meets a man called Tang Zhou (Cheng) and becomes fast friends with him. But the two have forgotten their real selves and entangled history. Before becoming mortal, Yan Dan was a fairy with healing powers who had fallen in love with Tang Zhou, then a mighty god in the celestial court.