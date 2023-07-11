Working with director Steven Soderbergh unnerving yet thrilling, says actress Claire Danes

NEW YORK – Starring actresses Claire Danes and Zazie Beetz, the upcoming miniseries Full Circle is a twist-filled thriller about a botched kidnapping in New York.

But with acclaimed director Steven Soderbergh behind the camera, it is not surprising that the show is also a morality tale about privilege, corrosive secrets and the dark side of capitalism.

Debuting on HBO Go on Thursday, the six-episode drama presents a web of interconnected stories, one of which involves wealthy couple Derek (Timothy Olyphant) and Sam (Danes), who manage the business empire of Sam’s father Jeff (Dennis Quaid), a famous chef.

But things take an unexpected turn when Derek and Sam believe their son Jared (Ethan Stoddard) has been kidnapped.

Speaking at a film festival in New York, Danes, 44, teases some of the story, which was written by Ed Solomon, the screenwriter behind the science-fiction action comedy film Men In Black (1997).

“I play a very high-functioning, very composed wife, mum, professional, but it doesn’t take too long before her world starts to unravel. And choices that she made quite a while ago are starting to catch up with her and reveal themselves to have been very injurious,” explains the American actress, who won two Emmys for the terrorism drama Homeland (2011 to 2020).

“Every character has to face themselves in a deep way and confront choices that they made a long time ago and are realising were problematic. And that kind of personal reckoning is exciting to watch – and it’s something that we should all have to face at some point in our lives.”

She was excited to work with Soderbergh, the storied director behind the crime drama Traffic (2000), for which he won the Best Director Oscar, as well as the biopic Erin Brockovich (2000) and the Ocean’s Eleven heist trilogy (2001 to 2007).