Woody Allen says 'thrill is gone', next movie may be his last

LOS ANGELES • In a rare interview on Tuesday, American film-maker Woody Allen suggested that his next movie, to be shot in Paris, might be his last, saying that "a lot of the thrill is gone".

The 86-year-old director and comedian, who fell from grace in the United States after his adopted daughter accused him of sexually abusing her as a child, spoke for about half an hour with actor Alec Baldwin on the latter's Instagram show.

Baldwin has himself been at the centre of a recent controversy, after he accidentally shot dead the director of photography on one of his own movies last October while handling a firearm.

"I'm probably making this one more movie, but a lot of the thrill is gone," Allen, director of Annie Hall (1977) and Manhattan (1979), told Baldwin.

Allen said the excitement had been in showing his films on the big screen in cinemas, while these days, so many people stream their movies at home.

"I don't get the same fun (as) doing a movie and putting it in a theatre," he said. "It was a nice feeling to know that 500 people were seeing it at once."

"I don't know how I feel about making movies. I'm going to make another one and I'll see how it feels," he added.

Baldwin, 64, had announced the controversial interview on his Instagram account on Sunday to talk about Allen's new book Zero Gravity, but he anticipated the emotions that would be stirred up.

"I have zero interest in anyone's judgments and sanctimonious posts here," he said in his trailer for the interview.

Baldwin did not mention the accusations of sexual abuse in the interview. Allen has always denied them.

