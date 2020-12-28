Wonder Woman takes US$36 million at theatres worldwide in cinema, streaming showdown

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Superhero spectacle Wonder Woman 1984 pulled in roughly US$36.1 million (S$47 million) at theatres worldwide over the Christmas holiday weekend, a debut dampened by the Covid-19 pandemic and a simultaneous release on streaming in the United States.

Of that total, an estimated US$16.7 million came from US and Canadian theatres, distributor Warner Bros said on Sunday.

That ranked as the highest domestic box office opening since the novel coronavirus shuttered theatres in March.

